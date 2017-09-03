Методические рекомендации к проведению уроков математики для развития математической грамотности через задачи по краеведен...
Любят родину не за то, что она велика, а за то, что своя. Сенека Пояснительная записка В последние годы особенно неуклонно...
Введение Развитие функциональной грамотности учащихся на уроках математики через реализацию разнообразных форм работы над ...
Также при изучении темы «Десятичныедроби и действия над ними» можно использовать задания такого вида: 1. Решите пример и в...
15 2 5 – (7 1 5 +3 3 5 ) А 4 5 7 - 1 6 7 Т 1 7 8 +2 6 8 Е 9-5 1 4 П (4 2 5 +3 4 5 ) – (12-8 1 5 ) А 12 6 11 – (5 4 11 +6 9...
«Математика — гимнастика для ума» - эта фраза была сказана не случайно. Именно на уроке математики ребёнок учится анализир...
Ответ: Кулболды 5. Выбери правильные ответы, заполни таблицу, и ты узнаешь, какое животное водится в Экибастузском регионе...
Список использованной литературы: 2. Интернет-ресурс: https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki 3. Математика (в двух частях) – учебни...
Заключение В данном методическом пособии представлены задачи с использованием данных об Экибастузе, при решении которых уч...
  1. 1. Методические рекомендации к проведению уроков математики для развития математической грамотности через задачи по краеведению. Сатимова С.Ш. Методическое пособие для учителей математики г. Экибастуз 2017
  2. 2. Составитель: Сатимова С.Ш., учитель математик КГУ ШЛ№6 г.Экибастуза 1 квалификационная категория Сатимова Сауле Шарипхановна Методические рекомендациик проведению уроков математики для развития математической грамотностичерез задачипо краеведению.-Экибастуз, 2017.- стр.:(методическоепособие) В данном методическом пособиипредставлены задачис использованием данных об Экибастузе, при решении которыхучащиеся 5-6 классов узнают много нового о родном крае, его истории. Задачине только разнообразныпо содержанию, типу, но и являются занимательными и познавательными. Данное пособиепредназначено для учителей математики.
  3. 3. Любят родину не за то, что она велика, а за то, что своя. Сенека Пояснительная записка В последние годы особенно неуклонно возрастает роль краеведения, когда одной из важнейших общественных задач становится нравственно- патриотическое воспитание подрастающего поколения. Краеведение лучше других отраслей знания способствует воспитанию патриотизма, любви к родному краю. Знание своего края, его прошлого и настоящего необходимо для непосредственного участия в его преобразовании, поскольку родной край – живая, деятельная частица великого мира. Краеведение рождает чувство патриотизма – глубокой любви к Родине. Актуальность работы определяется и тем, что краеведение есть не что иное, как важное средство связи школы с жизнью и с помощью решение задач, направленных не только на отработку определенных математических навыков, но и развивать интерес и любовь к родному краю у учащихся. Актуальность темы: Вхождение в мировое образовательное пространство делает необходимым участие нашей страны в международных исследованиях. Сопоставительные исследования позволяют выявить узкие места в национальных системах образования. Так, результаты исследования PISA показали, что наши школьники отстают от своих сверстников из многих стран в умении применять знания на практике, использовать их в различных продуктивных видах деятельности. Поэтому появление такого пособия своевременно, так как большая часть задач составлена таким образом, что требует от учащихся умений, знаний и навыков, связанных с окружающей учеников жизнью. Практическая значимость: Методическое пособие, включающий математические задачи, составлен на основеместного материала и предназначен для учащихся 5-6 классов. Задачи можно использовать, как на уроках математики при повторении тем, так и для самостоятельного пользования. Решая задачи, ученики узнают много нового о родном крае, его природе, истории. Задачи не только разнообразны по содержанию, типу, но и являются занимательными и познавательными. Учителям математики можно сделать уроки интереснымии разнообразными, а позволит ученикам расширить свои знания о родном крае. Знать и любить свой родной край – это наш долг. Ведь только человек, умеющий ценить и беречь свою Родину, сможет построить достойное будущее для себя и своего поколения.
  4. 4. Введение Развитие функциональной грамотности учащихся на уроках математики через реализацию разнообразных форм работы над задачей. Современноесодержаниематематического образования направлено, главным образом, наинтеллектуальное развитие учащихся, формирование культуры и самостоятельности мышления, умения применять знания в различных областях. Развитие личности учащегося предполагает гармоничное сочетание учебной деятельности, в рамках которой формируются базовые знания, умения и навыки, с деятельностью творческой, связанной с развитием индивидуальных задатков учащихся, их познавательной активностью, способностьюсамостоятельнорешать задачи, умения применять полученные знания в повседневной практике. Одной из систем задач, организующих и направляющих учебную деятельность учащихся на различных этапах урока, решение которых производится в уме за короткий промежуток времени являются устные упражнения. С помощьюустных упражнений появляется возможность устанавливать контакт со многими учащимися, получать непрерывную информацию о качестве усвоения ими учебного материала и принимать на этой основе необходимые решения по руководствуучебным процессом.Основываясь на ряде известных фактов об интеграции науки математики в разные области человеческой деятельности, в большинстве случаев для решения той или иной задачи находят уже готовый математический аппарат в «запасных» разделах математики. Устные упражнения позволяют отработать навыки такой работы и обоснованно определяются нами как форма реализации методов обучения, как одно из средств формирования математической культуры. Например, при изучении темы «Натуральныечисла и действия надними» в 5 классе можно использовать текстовые задачи, связанные с городом Экибастуз: 1. Экибастуз славится горными предприятиями по добыче угля открытым способом.ТОО «Богатырь Аксес Комир» имеет производственную мощность– 42000000 тонн угля в год. Разрез «Восточный» имеет производственную мощность на 19500000 тонн угля в год. Какова производственная мощность разреза «Восточный» Ответ: 22500000 тонн угля в год. 2.Выполнив действия, вы узнаете, сколько лет живут: Сколько лет в 2017 году исполняется городу Экибастуз? ((135:3):45∙20 +(15:(32:4-5)))∙2+10 Ответ: 60 лет.
  5. 5. Также при изучении темы «Десятичныедроби и действия над ними» можно использовать задания такого вида: 1. Решите пример и вы узнаете в каком веке было открыто угольное месторождение, добычана котором началась шахтным способом. (37,4 · 2 -5,6) · 10,2 - 686,84. Ответ: в 18 веке. 2. Одна из улиц Экибастуза названа революционера, комиссар Экибастузских угольных копей и заводов. Какего фамилия? 3,8˂х˂4,2 4,1 Ц 3,5 Я 4,5 Ч 0,8˂х˂1 0,5 С 0,9 А 1,3 М 7,9˂х˂12,6 12,7 З 7,8 Т 8,3 Р 10,2˂х˂12,6 9,8 Ь 11,6 Е 13,8 Б 7,5˂х˂8,6 8,3 В 11,2 Ю 6,3 Ф Ответ: С.Царев. 3. Округли данные числа, и ты узнаешь, какие племена населяли регион. 26,136528 а) до целыхИ б) до сотыхС в) до десятитысячныхК г) до тысячных А Ответ: саки. При прохождении темы «Обыкновенные дроби и действия над ними»можно использовать прием «Жокеи и лошади»: 1. Запишите дробив порядкевозрастания, ивы узнаете, каким полезным ископаемым славится город Экибастуз 15 31 (К), 5 31 (У), 7 31 (Г), 12 31 (Л),1(Ь). Ответ: уголь 2. Выберите дроби, которыеможно привестик знаменателю в видеразрядной единицы 10,100, … , и ты узнаешь фамилию человека, происхождение названия города Экибастуз связывают с этим человеком, первооткрывателя нашего угольного месторождения. 5 7 Т, 3 20 П, 1 12 В, 2 5 Ш, 3 25 Е, 1 4 М, 11 52 О, 9 125 Б, 4 9 И, 7 8 А, 7 11 П, 1 2 Е, 5 15 Ч, 11 20 В Ответ: Пшембаев 3. Решите примеры, и вы узнаете чье имя получил канал «Иртыш - Караганда»?Этот канал для водоснабжения промышленныхрайонов и сельского хозяйства Центрального Казахстанаимеет протяженность 458 км., ширина канала — 20-50 м, глубина — 5-7 м. 26,14 26,137 26,1365 26
  6. 6. 15 2 5 – (7 1 5 +3 3 5 ) А 4 5 7 - 1 6 7 Т 1 7 8 +2 6 8 Е 9-5 1 4 П (4 2 5 +3 4 5 ) – (12-8 1 5 ) А 12 6 11 – (5 4 11 +6 9 11 -2 3 11 ) В (2 5 7 +8 2 7 ) - 4 7 8 С Ответ: Сатпаев. Все задачина проценты практическинаправлены на развитие знаний. Поиск способов решения проводитсяколлективно, либо индивидуально в зависимости от пожеланий учащихся. Если ученик решил задачу самостоятельно или нашёл иной способ решения, то его работапоощряется определённым количеством баллов, по которым формируется в конце урока оценка, либо выставлением высокойоценкиза догадкуи новизну. 1. Найдите 3% от 1,399 м и вы узнаете о самой высокойв мире железобетоннойдымовойтрубеЭкибастузскогоГРЭС-2, занесеннойв Книгу Рекордов Гиннесса. Диаметр этой трубы у основания 44 м, диаметр устья 14,2 м. ГРЭС-2предназначена для обеспечения севера Казахстана и Россиии вырабатываетэлектроэнергию из высокозольногоэкибастузского угля двумя энергоблокамипо 500 МВт, имеет установленную мощность 1000 МВт. Ответ: 419,7м. 2. По площади регион города Экибастуза занимает 2 место в области, на его долю приходится 15 % площади области. Какова площадь региона, если площадь Павлодарской области составляет 124755 км2? Ответ:18713,25км2. 3. Население города Экибастуза на начало 2012 года составило 146 839 человек; из них городского населения — 128 980 человек, сельского — 17 859 человек. Из общего количества населения мужчины составляют 69 791 человек, женщины — 77 048 человек. Найдите процентное отношение мужчин к женщинам. Ответ округлите до целого. 61 8 42 5 26 7 33 4 42 5 45 8 27 11
  7. 7. «Математика — гимнастика для ума» - эта фраза была сказана не случайно. Именно на уроке математики ребёнок учится анализировать, сравнивать, обобщать, классифицировать, рассуждать, догадываться, опровергать. Одним из способов развития математической грамотности является повышение самостоятельного(преобразующего)мышления у учащихся через элементы развивающего обучения, например, при работе над текстовой задачей: 1. Расстояние между городами Павлодар и Экибастуз на карте 16,5 см. Найдите расстояние между городами на местности, если масштаб карты равен 1:8000 000? Ответ: 132 км. 2. В травяном сборе отношение зверобоя к мать-и-мачехе равно 19:6. Известно, что зверобоя больше на 390 г, чем мать-и-мачехи. Найдите массу сбора и массу мать-и-мачехи. Ответ: 570 г; 180 г; 750 г. 3. Рассмотрите внимательно таблицу и ответьте на вопросы. СРЕДНЕЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ОСАДКОВ Характеристик а Месяцы 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 Средняя сумма осадков (мм) 30, 3 32, 5 60, 6 86, 1 9 2 7 2 58, 7 28, 2 29, 9 67, 7 66, 5 47, 3 а) В каком месяце выпало больше всего осадков? б) В каком месяце выпало меньше всего осадков? в) Найдите годовое количество осадков, выпавших за год. г) Найдите размах данного ряда чисел. 4. Решите уравнения в таком порядке, чтобы следующее уравнение начиналось с корня предыдущего уравнения. В результате буквы, соответствующие уравнению, образуют имя батыра, родиной которого наша земля. Карточка № 1. 1 2(х – 3,5) + 4,2 = 10,6 К 2 7,25 – у = 3,2:0,8 О 3 3,25 : х = 325 Л 4 0,6 : х + 7 = 12 И 5 0,12 + 2х = 14,62 Г 6 3,25 : х = 325 Е 7 0,01у + 5 = 12 Д 8 16,7 – (х + 5,4) = 10,7 У 9 600:х-40=260 Ы
  8. 8. Ответ: Кулболды 5. Выбери правильные ответы, заполни таблицу, и ты узнаешь, какое животное водится в Экибастузском регионе. 1 -0,3(а-1)-0,3 -0,3а Р -0,3а-0,6 В -0,3а-1,2 С 2 (а+5)-(а-2) 2а+3 Е 7 С 2а+7 К 3 (5х-у)-(х-4у) 4х+3у О 6х-5у И 4х-5у М 4 x-(-у+z-c) x-y+z-c К х+у+z-с П х+у-z+с А 5 -(а-в)-(а-в) 2а+2в И -2а+2в К 2а-2в К 6 -0,5(2а-4в+5с) -а+2в+с Н -а-2в- 2,5с Т -а+2в-2,5с Г Ответ: КОРСАК 6. Расположи в порядке возрастанияи узнаете название казахского инструмента 0,027- О; 0,712-З; 0,2701-Ы; 0,0172-К; 0,217-Б Ответ: кобыз 7. Общая протяженность автодорог районного значения Экибастузского региона и подъездныхдорог к городусоставляет265,4 километра. Улично- дорожная сеть города Экибастуза включает в себя все магистральные улицы города общей протяженностью 52 километра и поделена на 10 участков. Решите следующую задачу: Три улицы: Абая, Торайгырова и Ауэзова. Самат живет не на улице Торайгырова, Тимур живет не на улице Абая и не на одной улице с Саматом, а Катя – не на улице Абая. На какой улице живет каждый из ребят, если Самат и Катя живут на одной улице? 2 4 1 6 3 5 к о р с а к
  9. 9. Список использованной литературы: 2. Интернет-ресурс: https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki 3. Математика (в двух частях) – учебник для 6 класса общеобразовательной школы / Т.А. Алдамуратова, Е.С. Байшоланов.4-е издание, переработанное. – Алматы: Изд-во «Атамұра», 2015. 4. Математика (в двух частях) – учебник для 5 класса общеобразовательной школы / Т.А. Алдамуратова, Е.С. Байшоланов.4-е издание, переработанное. – Алматы: Изд-во «Атамұра», 2015.
×