6 ынып ашық сабақ

Сынып:6 «А» Мерзімі: 15.09.17. Сабақтың тақырыбы:Нәтиже сабақ «Менің отбасым». Ойынсабақ: «Ойнайсыңда, ойлайсың!» Сабақтың...
Бүгінгіжарысымыз бірнеше кезеңдерден тұрады: 1. «Мақал-мәтелдер» сайысы 2. «Кім жылдам?» ойыны (сұрақ - жауап) 3. «Жалғасы...
2. Ананың көңілі балада, (баланың көңілідалада) 3.Аға болсаң,- (ақыл айт) 4. Отан- (оттанда ыстық) 5. Ер жолдасы – (еңбек)...
балаларға үлгі көрсетеді. Ананың осы үлгісімен әже әкесін де, үлкендердіде сыйлап, тәрбиелі болыпөседі. Ана – отбасыныңбер...
4. Кім жақын? (Тату болса, ағайынжақын. Ақылшы болса,апайын жақын ) Сабақты бекіту: а) Сөздердіқайталау ә ) Сұрақ-жауап б ...
  1. 1. Сынып:6 «А» Мерзімі: 15.09.17. Сабақтың тақырыбы:Нәтиже сабақ «Менің отбасым». Ойынсабақ: «Ойнайсыңда, ойлайсың!» Сабақтың мақсаты: Білімділік: оқушылардыңберілген тақырып бойынша алған білімдерін пысықтап қорыту. Өз беттерінше жұмыс жасай білуге дағдыландыру. Дамытушылық: оқушылардыңесте сақтау қабілеттерін жетілдіру, ой- өрістерін кеңейту. Сөздік қорларынбайытып, тілдік мәдениеттерін қалыптастыру. Тєрбиелілік:тәрбиелік мақсатта әңгімелер айту, отбасынадеген сүйіспеншілікті, үлкенді сыйлау, кішіге қамқор болу керектігі жайлы сөз қозғау. Сабақтың түрі:нәтиже сабақ,ойынсабақ Сабақтың әдісі:сұрақ-жауап ,ойынойнау Сабақта қолданылатынжабдықтар:тапсырмалар, карточкалар, оқулық,суреттер Сабақтың барысы: I. Ұйымдастырукезеңі: Психологикалықдайындық. -Сәлеметсіңдер ме, балалар! -Сыныпта кім кезекші? -Көңіл-күйлерің қандай? (Жақсы) Оқушылардың көңіл - күйін жақсартуға арналған сергіту. Қайырлы күн, әлем! Қайырлы күн, аспан! Қайырлы күн, сен! Қайырлы күн, мен! Қайырлы күн, мұғалім! Қайырлы күн, қонақтар! II. Үй тапсырмасын тексеру: -Үйге қандай тапсырма берілді? (Мақалдар) Қандай мақалдарды жаттадыңдар? Кім туралы? (Отбасы мүшелері) III. Жаңа сабақ:Нәтиже сабақ -Біз қандай модульдіаяқтадық? -Бұл модульде қандай жаңа сөздерментаныстық? -Отбасы дегенді қалай түсінесіңдер? -Өз отбасыларыңтуралы не айта аласыңдар?
  2. 2. Бүгінгіжарысымыз бірнеше кезеңдерден тұрады: 1. «Мақал-мәтелдер» сайысы 2. «Кім жылдам?» ойыны (сұрақ - жауап) 3. «Жалғасынтап» 4. «Ойлан, тап!» 5. «Полиглот» сайысы (2 тілде айту) 6. «Идея себеті» ойыны. 7. «Тапқыр болсаң, тауып көр» І. Мақал - мәтелдердің негізгітақырыптары қандай? «Білгенге маржан, білмегенгеарзан» 1.Еңбек етсең-ерінбе. 2. Балапан ұяда не көрсе, ұшқанда соны іледі. 3.Ананың сүті-бал, баланың тілі-бал. 4.Күннің шуағы жылы, ананың құшағы жылы. 5.Отансыз адам,ормансызбұлбұл. 6.Оқусыз білім –жоқ,білімсіз-күнің жоқ. ІІ кезең. «Кім жылдам?»ойыны. 1.Отбасыңданеше адам? - (5) 2.Бүгін сендерденеше сабақ?- (6) 3.Бес алмаға он коссаңнеше болады?- (15) 4.Бір қолда неше саусақ?- (5) 5.Біздің астанамыз? - (Астана) 6.Сен атаңа кім боласың?- (немере) 7.Қазақстан қандай мемлекет? - (тәуелсіз) 8.Кім сені жақсы көреді? - (анам) 9.Бір аптада неше күн?- (7) 10.Бос ыдыстанеше шие?- (ештеңе жоқ) ІІІ кезең. «Жалғасынтап» 1. Алты аға бірігіп, (әке болмас), Жеті жеңге бірігіп, (ана болмас)
  3. 3. 2. Ананың көңілі балада, (баланың көңілідалада) 3.Аға болсаң,- (ақыл айт) 4. Отан- (оттанда ыстық) 5. Ер жолдасы – (еңбек) 6. Аталы ел- (баталы ел) 7. Денсаулық - (зор байлық) 8. Оқусыз білім жоқ, (білімсіз күнің жоқ) 9. Адам адамға- (дос) Ү кезең. «Полиглот»сайысы 1. Отан – елдің анасы, ел – ердің анасы 2. Ер елінде, гүл жерінде. 3. Көпсөз – көмір, аз сөз – алтын. 4. Отанды сүю отбасынанбасталады. 5. Жақсы сөз – жарым ырыс. 6. Досыңныңкөзіндеболғанша, көңілінде бол. 7. Өз білмегеніңді кісіден сұра, үлкен жоқ болса, кішіден сұра. YI. Идея себеті» ойыны.« Отбасы мүшелері» дегенсөзібар плакат тақтаға ілінеді. тақырып бойынша 2 әр топ отбасы мүшелері жайында атауларды жазып, түсінік береді. Ең алдымен қағазға жазылып, кейіннен плакатқа бекітіледі. Жұмбақ жасыру: Маған да, саған да, Жақын туыс бес адам. Ұш әріптен тұратын. Онға оқы, солға оқы Өзгермейдіеш одан. Бәрі-де өз жұртың Айтады, қане кім атын? (ана, апа, аға, іні,ата) «Қатенітап» ойыны. Қате мәліметпен мәтін ұсынылады. Олмәтіннен жіберілген қателерді табу керек. Талаптары: ең қарапайым қате және сабақтың тақырыбынашқаннан кейін қорытындылаптабатын қате. Қазақ отбасындаәкенің орны ерекше емес. Шеше – отбасыныңтірегі. Отбасы мүшелері әкені тыңдамайды. Әже – отбасыныңбасшысы, асыраушысы,қамқоршысы.Әкені ана да, балалар да құрметтейді, сыйлайды. Бала әкені ренжіту үшін тәртіпті, еңбекқор, білімді, ұқыпты болуға тырысады. Ана әкені сыйлау арқылы
  4. 4. балаларға үлгі көрсетеді. Ананың осы үлгісімен әже әкесін де, үлкендердіде сыйлап, тәрбиелі болыпөседі. Ана – отбасыныңберіктігін сақтаушы. Ана – отбасы мүшелерінің сыйластығынорнатады, ағайынмен туған - туыстардың қарым - қатынасынсақтамайды. Ана – отбасындағы татулық ұйытқысы. Ананың орны да ерекше. Әке де, балалар да ананы сыйлайды. Отбасыныңең үлкен байлығы – бала. «Шешеге қарап ұл өсер, әкеге қарап қыз өсер» дейдіқазақ халқы. Әке мен шешенің жаман үлгісі балаға тәрбие болыптабылады. Қазақ отбасындағы тәрбиенің ең бірінші ережесі - әкесін сыйлау, анасын құрметтеу. Бұл – балаға берілетін ең бірінші баға. Ата - анасын сыйлап өткен бала өзгелердіде құрметтеуге үйренеді. «Шеңбер» ойыны. Дұрыс мәтін ұсынылады. Жаңа мәтінді оқып шығып, есте қалған сөйлемдердіайтып, мағынасынақарай жаңа сөздердіқосаотырып толықтыру. Тек айтылған сөйлемдіқайталауға болмайды. «Қазақ отбасы» Қазақ отбасындаәкенің орны ерекше. Әке – отбасыныңтірегі. Отбасы мүшелері әкені тыңдайды. Әке – отбасыныңбасшысы,асыраушысы, қамқоршысы. Әкеніана да, балалар да құрметтейді, сыйлайды. Бала әкені ренжітпес үшін тәртіпті, еңбекқор, білімді, ұқыпты болуға тырысады. Ана әкені сыйлау арқылы балаларға үлгі көрсетеді. Ананың осы үлгісімен бала әкесін де, үлкендердіде сыйлап, тәрбиелі болыпөседі. Ана – отбасыныңберіктігін сақтаушы. Ана – отбасы мүшелерінің сыйластығынорнатады, ағайын мен туған - туыстардыңқарым - қатынасын сақтайды. Ана – отбасындағы татулық ұйытқысы. Ананың орны да ерекше. Әке де, балалар да ананы сыйлайды. Отбасыныңең үлкен байлығы – бала. «Әкеге қарап ұл өсер, шешеге қарап қыз өсер» дейдіқазақ халқы. Әке мен шешенің жақсы үлгісі балаға тәрбие болыптабылады. Қазақ отбасындағы тәрбиенің ең бірінші ережесі - әкесін сыйлау, анасын құрметтеу. Бұл – балаға берілетін ең бірінші баға. Ата - анасын сыйлап өткен бала өзгелердіде құрметтеуге үйренеді. Сондықтан қазақ отбасы балаларын әдептілікке, мейрімділікке, адалдыққа, сыпайылыққа «Тапқырболсаң, тауып көр» Дәптермен жұмыс Шешен бийлердің сөздерінеске түсіріп сұрақтарғажауап береміз. 1. Не тәтті? (Ананың сүті тәтті) 2. Не жұмсақ? (Ананың қолы) 3. Не қатты? (Атаның жүрегі)
  5. 5. 4. Кім жақын? (Тату болса, ағайынжақын. Ақылшы болса,апайын жақын ) Сабақты бекіту: а) Сөздердіқайталау ә ) Сұрақ-жауап б ) Рефлексия - (бағдаршам арқылы) Үй жұмысы: сөздерді,мақалдарды,өткенмодульді қайталау. Бағалау: Қоштасу:

