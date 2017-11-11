Ашық сабақ Сынып: 3 Мерзімі: 19.09.17. Сабақтың тақырыбы:«Біздің отбасымыз». Сабақтың мақсаты: Білімділік: Оқушылардың бер...
Сабағымыздың мақсаты:Өз отбасыларыңтуралы және отбасынадеген сүйіспеншілікті, үлкенді сыйлау, кішіге қамқор болу керектігі...
9.Жұмбақ жасыру: Маған да, саған да, Жақын туыс бес адам. Ұш әріптен тұратын. Онға оқы, солға оқы Өзгермейдіеш одан. Бәрі-...
3 сынып ашық сабақ 2017 18ж.

«Педагогический талант»

  1. 1. Ашық сабақ Сынып: 3 Мерзімі: 19.09.17. Сабақтың тақырыбы:«Біздің отбасымыз». Сабақтың мақсаты: Білімділік: Оқушылардың берілген тақырыпбойынша алған білімдерін пысықтап қорыту. Өз беттерінше жұмыс жасай білуге дағдыландыру. Дамытушылық: Оқушылардың есте сақтау қабілеттерін жетілдіру, ой- өрістерін кеңейту. Сөздік қорларынбайытып, тілдік мәдениеттерін қалыптастыру. Тєрбиелілік:Тәрбиелік мақсатта әңгімелер айту, отбасынадеген сүйіспеншілікті, үлкенді сыйлау, кішіге қамқор болу керектігі жайлы сөз қозғау. Сабақтың түрі:жаңа сабақ Сабақтың әдісі:сұрақ-жауап ,ойынойнау,сөзжұмбақты шешу Сабақта қолданылатынжабдықтар:тапсырмалар, оқулық, суреттер, мақалдар,сөзжұмбақ. Сабақтың барысы: I. Ұйымдастырукезеңі: Психологикалықдайындық. -Сәлеметсіңдер ме, балалар! -Сыныпта кім кезекші? -Көңіл-күйлерің қалай? Оқушылардың көңіл - күйін жақсартуға арналған сергіту Қайырлы күн, әлем! Қайырлы күн, аспан! Қайырлы күн, сен! Қайырлы күн, мен! Қайырлы күн, мұғалім! Қайырлы күн, қонақтар! II. Үй тапсырмасын тексеру: -Үйге қандай тапсырма берілді? (Өлеңді мәнерлеп оқу) III. Жаңа сабақ: -Біз өткен сабақта қандай тақырыпты өттік? (Ата мен әже туралы) -Олай болсасөздердіқайталайық. (Апарады,қолшатыр,немере) -Отбасы дегенді қалай түсінесіңдер? Бүгінгі сабағымыздың тақырыбы:«Біздің отбасымыз»
  2. 2. Сабағымыздың мақсаты:Өз отбасыларыңтуралы және отбасынадеген сүйіспеншілікті, үлкенді сыйлау, кішіге қамқор болу керектігі жайлы әңгімелейміз. Мұғалім:Отбасыдегенімізбіргетұратын,бір-бірінеқамқорлық жасайтынбір үйдің адамдары. Ата,әже, әке, ана, қарындас, іні, әпке — отбасыболып есептеледі. Отбасын бір сөзбен жанұя деп атаймыз. 1.Сөздікпен жұмыс:кімдікі?-чей? чья? чье? көзілдірік-очки, атамдікі- дедушки 2.Оқулықпенжұмыс Мәтіндітізбекетеп оқу, сұрақттарға жауап беру: 1-тапсырма 3. Отбасы мүшелерінің тақтада ілулітұрған суретерді пайдаланып өз отбасыларың туралы қысқаша әңгімеқұраңдар. — Өз отбасыңтуралы айтып бер. — Отбасынданеше адам бар? — Олар кімдер? — Өз ата-аналарының еңбегі туралы айтып бер. — Сен нешінші сыныптаоқисың? 4. Отбасы туралы мақалдардыеске сақтап айту.1) Отанды сую отбасынан басталады. 2) Әкеден-ақыл,анадан-мейір. 3) Аға болсаң-ақыл айт. 5.Сергітусәті (видеоматериал бойынша) 6. Сөзжұмбақты шешу: «Ойлан,тап!» 1.Они 2.дедушка 3.ребенок 4.старшийбрат 5.младшаясестра девочек 6. младшая сестра мальчиков. 7. «Кім жылдам?» ойыны. 1.Отбасыңданеше адам? 2.Анаңның аты кім? 3.Сен атаңа кім боласың? 4.Ағаң,сіңлің,інің нешінші сыныптаоқиды? 8.Дәптермен жұмыс:5-тапсырма (2-сөйлемдікөшіріп жазу)
  3. 3. 9.Жұмбақ жасыру: Маған да, саған да, Жақын туыс бес адам. Ұш әріптен тұратын. Онға оқы, солға оқы Өзгермейдіеш одан. Бәрі-де өз жұртың Айтады, қане кім атын? (ана, апа, аға, іні,ата) Осылардың бәрін бір сөзбен отбасыдейміз. Сабақты бекіту: а) Сөздердіқайталау ә ) Сұрақ-жауап б ) Рефлексия - (бағдаршам,стикерарқылы) Үй жұмысы: сөздерді,мақалдарды,өткенмодульді қайталау,1-тапсырма (а) 21-22-бет Бағалау: Қоштасу:

