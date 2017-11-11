Сабақтың тақырыбы: Мектепте. Сабақтың мақсаты: Білімділік: Тақырып бойыншажоспардағы тапсырмаларды орындау,жаңа сөздердіжа...
Осы сөздерменсөз тіркестерін,сөйлемдердіқұрау.Мысалы:оқушы жүгіреді,саяхатқа барамыз,жақсы саяхат.Біз бүгін саяхатқа барам...
ашық сабақ 2017
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

ашық сабақ 2017

13 views

Published on

«Педагогический талант»

Published in: Internet
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
13
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

ашық сабақ 2017

  1. 1. Сабақтың тақырыбы: Мектепте. Сабақтың мақсаты: Білімділік: Тақырып бойыншажоспардағы тапсырмаларды орындау,жаңа сөздердіжаттату.Оларды ауызекі сөйлеуде қолдану. Дамытушылық: Оқушыларды суретке қарап, өз беттерінше сөз тіркестерімен сөйлемдер,әңгіме,диалог құрайбілу деңгейіне жеткізу. Тєрбиелілік:Оқушылардың пәнге деген сүйіспеншіліктерін арттыру. Сабақтың түрі : ойын сабағы. Әдісі: түсіндіру,қайталау,іздендіру,дамыта оқыту,сұрақ-жауап. Көрнекілік: сызбалар,суреттер,мақалдар,жұмбақ. Сабақтың барысы: 1.Ұйымдастырукезеңі.Кезекшіменсөйлесу. 2.Үй жұмысын тексеру.(Өлеңдіжатқа айту). 3.Жаңа сабақ:Психологикалықдайындық.(«Жүректен жүрекке»ойыны) Мұғалім:Балалар,бүгінгісабағымыз ерекше сабақ.Себебі,бүгін сабаққа көп қонақтар келіп отыр.Сондықтан,біз қазір мына кемелерге отырыпбілім теңізі арқылы мектепке саяхатқа шығамыз!Солүшін біз тапсырмаларды орындап бөгеттердіөтеміз. 1-тапсырма: Математикалықдиктант. 1) Бір қолда неше саусақ? 2) Бір аптада неше күн? 3) Қазақ алфавитінде неше әріп? 4) Бір жылда неше ай? 5) Бір тәулікте неше сағат? 6) Бір сағатта неше минут? 7) Сыныпта неше терезе бар? 2-тапсырма: Сөздікпен жұмыс.Сөздер:есеп шығарды,ән айтады,жүгіреді,саяхат.
  2. 2. Осы сөздерменсөз тіркестерін,сөйлемдердіқұрау.Мысалы:оқушы жүгіреді,саяхатқа барамыз,жақсы саяхат.Біз бүгін саяхатқа барамыз. 3-тапсырма.Білім,мектеп туралы мақалдарды айту,жазу. Мектеп-кеме,білім-теңіз. Күш-білімде. Мектеп-білім бұлагы. Оқусыз білім жоқ,білімсіз-күнің жоқ. 4-тапсырма.Оқулықпен жұмыс:мәтінді оқу,аудару. 5-тапсырма.Сызбаарқылы жұмыс.Венндиаграммасынжасау,кластер жасау. Сергіту сәтін жасау «Ағаштар». 6-тапсырма.Суретбойынша диалогті құрастыру. -Бұл не? -Бұл сынып. -Сыныпта кімдер бар? -Сыныпта мұғалім және оқушылар бар. -Сабақ қандай? -Математика сабағы. -Математика сабағындабалалар не істейді? -Математика сабағындабалалар есеп шығарады. 7-тапсырма.Ойынойнау. «Сәйкес сөздітап». 8-тапсырма.Жаңылтпашты еске сақтау: «Сыныптаақ бор бар,көкбор бар,көп бор бар». 9-тапсырма.Жұмбақты шешу: «Алты қырлы,алтынсырлы»(Қарындаш). 10-тапсырма. «Мектеп» деген сөздісептеу.Өздік жұмыс. 4.Сабақты қорытындылау: 1)Сөздердіқайталау. 2) Рефлексия:Не білемін? Не білдің? Не білгің келеді? 5.Үйге тапсырма:4-тапсырма168-169-бет,сөздердіқайталау 6.Бағалау.

×