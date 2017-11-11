15 қыркүйекте МейрамоваА.С. 6 «А» сыныбында«Ойнайсыңда,ойлайсың!» атты сыныптан тыс шара жүргізді.Оқушылар екі топқа бөлін...
19 қыркүйекте Мейрамова А.С. 3 сыныпта «Біздің отбасымыз»атты ашық сабақ өткізді. Оқушылар сабаққабелсенеқатысты. Сабақ ой...
қазақ тілі мен әдебиеті онкүндігі. шаңтөбе мектебі 2017 2018 ж
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

қазақ тілі мен әдебиеті онкүндігі. шаңтөбе мектебі 2017 2018 ж

13 views

Published on

«Педагогический талант»

Published in: Internet
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
13
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

қазақ тілі мен әдебиеті онкүндігі. шаңтөбе мектебі 2017 2018 ж

  1. 1. 15 қыркүйекте МейрамоваА.С. 6 «А» сыныбында«Ойнайсыңда,ойлайсың!» атты сыныптан тыс шара жүргізді.Оқушылар екі топқа бөлініп, қазақ тілінен өз білімдерін көрсетті. Сайыс соңындажеңімпаз анықталып,марапатталды.
  2. 2. 19 қыркүйекте Мейрамова А.С. 3 сыныпта «Біздің отбасымыз»атты ашық сабақ өткізді. Оқушылар сабаққабелсенеқатысты. Сабақ ойын түрде қызық өтті.

×