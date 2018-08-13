Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Beard Styles that pair up with Sunglasses Choose the best beard matching eyewear frames The science of beards is integral ...
The standard beard is most likely a fashion fad that never dies. Your face turns ovular and longer when you go for this lo...
Shades for all Seasons: Your beard is integral to your fashion mix. When you add the amazing pair of shades and rimless gl...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Bread style pair up with sunglasses

9 views

Published on

Selecting a pair of sunnies this summer isn’t that easy if you have a beard to flaunt. Here is a handy guide to help you decide the fashion code for your beard type.

Published in: Retail
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Bread style pair up with sunglasses

  1. 1. Beard Styles that pair up with Sunglasses Choose the best beard matching eyewear frames The science of beards is integral to a man’s being. Your facial fuzz is often considered a serious undertaking. When you buy eyeglasses online, you should pair up the specs with your face shape. It is a big deal to grow your beard and match it with complementing glasses. Most men consider it their pride and joy and pamper themselves by spending a disproportionate amount of time on their beards. Much like choosing the right hairstyle, selecting the best pair of prescription sunglasses dramatically influences that kind of beard you keep. So before you go all out Tarzan, here are the kinds of sunglass frames that match your beard and face type: Types of Beards: If you have the stubble or even fringe hair on the face, you should opt for square and angular frames. These thicker glass shapes often give out a classic look that is hard to beat. You also add definition to your face.
  2. 2. The standard beard is most likely a fashion fad that never dies. Your face turns ovular and longer when you go for this look. You can complement your angular frames with full sized glasses online. In case you have a full beard, you want the attention to focus on the eyes. Thinner full bodied frames are amazing for this. Glasses like the aviators are stylish and create a masculine aura and pride. Browline glasses work best when you have a classic moustache. These glasses are thicker on top with a metallic underline. Often the moustache and the glasses pair up to give you the drop dead gorgeous cop look. Soul patches are also attractive with tear drop aviator frames. If you want to match your square jaw with a geometric round frame, you actually help define a manliness that is hard to find. If you want to emulate the rock star look flashed on your television screen, opt for the Zappa beard. Rounder frames of prescription glasses and sunglasses complement the full bodied moustache. You exude a cool quotient and help retain an evergreen fashion. Goatees never go out on fashion. They make your chin look rounder and bigger. You can opt for rectangular aviators that best complement this style. When flaunting a handlebar beard, be careful about enhancing your appeal with your personality. Opt for browline glasses that match your facial features and explore unique colour combinations.
  3. 3. Shades for all Seasons: Your beard is integral to your fashion mix. When you add the amazing pair of shades and rimless glasses to your manicured beard, you look dapper and chic. Coordinating your facial hair with your sunglasses is must this season. Opt for the best glasses online at Optically. The best collection of men’s and women’s glasses is available at your fingertips. Select the style that matches your beard and get going with range and affordability like never before!

×