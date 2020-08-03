Successfully reported this slideshow.
Are you in need of Ultraviolet Oven? You are at the right place! We are the manufactures and Supplier of the best UV PCB LED Light Exposure Box. Call now.

  1. 1. LED UV Curing Chamber Oven HTTPS://WWW.OPTICSINDIA.COM/UVC-STERILIZING-OVEN/
  2. 2.  UV curing is a very convenient process, it greatly cuts down the drying time. However, certain materials which need to be UV cured are heat sensitive. This issue can make it difficult to take advantage of the fast curing speed of these materials with regular UV lights. The LED UV curing chamber is the solution to that problem!!  LED UV chambers are designed to work with no IR (Infrared) irradiation, which makes the UV led a cold light. Any heat sensitive material can now be cured with the ease of any other light activated products.
  3. 3.  The different wavelengths available can be used to cure different materials, such as UV glue, ink, varnish, and paint, at the most efficient level possible.  LED ovens have no warm-up time, which means you can start using the highest intensity available on the unit immediately.  We offer several options for your different power needs, with our most powerful unit standing at 1800 W. The other wattage options you have are 588 W, and 300 W.
  4. 4. Main Features  Cold UV LED light  365, 385, 395, and 405 nm wavelength available  No ozone or mercury  Eco-friendly  Simple to operate  Electricity saving  Cost efficient  Forced Air cooling  9,999 second timer (2.77 hours)
  5. 5.  A large capacity disinfection box, one time can clean 5 cellphones at a time. Enough to use in the bathroom, kitchen or nursery room. This is a very simple operation, only one button, intelligent disinfection! Packing including 1x UV Sterilizer Box 1xUser Manual 1xUSB Cable  We are manufacturing and supplying Covid 19 Safety Products: Opto-Scan (IR Thermometer), i-Suraksha Diyan (Chemical Splash Safety Goggles), i- Suraksha Ahan (Polycarbonate Anti Fog Safety Goggles), Mukh Raksha (Face Shield), Raksha Chakra Pristine (UVC Room Sterilization Lamp), OPT10 (UVC Sterilizing Light) and Ninja 08 & Suraksha Chakra (UVC Sterilizing Oven). Get a Quick Quote now!
  " " Thank You!

