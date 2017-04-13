big concept Media - Psychologyby Vishwa dave Prof.Elizabeth Anil Kapol College (F.Y.B.M.M)
Media Psychology? ✘Media psychology is branch of psychology that focuses on the relationships between media and human beha...
Why do we need? ✘We are a media-centric society today. No matter how much some people hate to admit it, the media really d...
What they do? Media psychologists are generally researchers. They study the imapact of various types of media on people. T...
Unvarified content passed via apps and other micro-bloging sites. Place your screenshot here
Place your screenshot here An experiment to see people’s sensitivity vs. practicality.
Place your screenshot here Direct access to lethel and misleading info. Via Internet.
Media Psychology MARKETINGFILMS EDUCATION
Highly Soluble Nations Los Angeles,CA Beijing,China Argentina Perth,Aus United Kningdom Cape Town,SA
879,526,124$ whoa! that’s a big number, isn’t it? They contribute to this profit.
References Media Psychology(2011) -Pamela Rutledge, PhD, MBA http://careersinpsychology.org/becoming-a-media-psychologist/
×