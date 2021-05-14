Benefits-of-using-school-erp-software-through-mobile-app - 507851348

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Benefits of Using School ERP Software Through Mobile App
May. 14, 2021

The school & college ERP software helps to manage the administrative tasks of an educational institution along with facilitating online classes in the most efficient and simplified manner.

  1. 1. Benefits of Using School ERP Software Through Mobile App
  2. 2. The school & college ERP software helps to manage the administrative tasks of an educational institution along with facilitating online classes in the most efficient and simplified manner. Thus, the implementation of these kinds of software have become indispensable for schools and colleges in this era. The school & college ERP software helps to manage the administrative tasks of an educational institution along with facilitating online classes in the most efficient and simplified manner. Thus, the implementation of these kinds of software have become indispensable for schools and colleges in this era.
  3. 3. One excellent offering of these advanced tools lies in their cross- platform compatibility which makes them functional on smartphones. In 2020, when the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic hit the education sector worldwide, reportedly 2 billion students accessed online classes through their mobile phones.
  4. 4. Enhanced Accessibility: These smartphone apps of the ERP software have truly made life easy for teachers, students, and parents. Now anybody can login from anywhere and at any time to avail the most out of these online learning instruments. Thus, there is no hindrance caused to the process of learning even for financially challenged students who may not be having laptops at their disposal.
  5. 5. Facilitates P&T Interactions: With the coming of ERP mobile apps, parent-teacher meetings can be conducted easily and in a hassle-free manner. Parents can attend these meetings from their homes or even workplaces without having to take off from their busy schedules any more. Another advantage of having access to these apps is that teachers can connect anytime with the parents if there is an emergency. If parents need some quick feedback on their child’s performance or some queries arise, then also parents can reach the teachers and school administrative staff easily. The utility of the mobile apps just doesn’t end here because these tools also bridge the gap between students and the educational institution, thereby, enabling them to reach out
  6. 6. Ease of use: ERP mobile applications are enabled with a plethora of easy-to-use features, a simple UI, and several interactive learning modules to engage students in the most effective way and fill them with the correct amount of knowledge.
  7. 7. Study Material available at Fingertips: Searching for the right study material, especially in higher classes often turns out to be cumbersome but this is made easy with ERP mobile apps. The apps are enabled with a library which makes it easy to access the right kind of books and reference materials available online.
  8. 8. Simplified Students’ Progress Monitoring: Monitoring students performance during online classes can be quite challenging, hence the mobile apps come with various performance tracking features. These apps can help teachers find students strengths and weaknesses and provide them with valuable feedback to improve their performance.
  9. 9. Easier Attendance Management & Report Generation: When it comes to monitoring online activities and class attentiveness, attendance management and grading report generation, mobile apps of ERP software proves to be the most useful tool. All these features are integrated into the menu of the ERP smartphone tool which teachers can find at their fingertips. Thus, it plays an important role in helping students not only understand their lessons but also receive quick suggestions from their mentors.
  10. 10. Besides this, these apps can also offer the facility of paying the school and college tuition fees easily for students and parents. They don’t need to waste time in queues as they can transfer the payments in just a few seconds.
  11. 11. Conclusion Thus, from this article, you learned what are the numerous benefits of accessing the ERP software through its mobile application. The ERP mobile apps are user-friendly and help connect teachers and students quickly and in a hassle-free manner. The smartphone app of school & college ERP software also provides a learning opportunity to those students who don’t have laptops & desktops.
  12. 12. Address: 2803 Philadelphia Pike, Suite B #1117 CLAYMONT, DE 19703 Contact us: +1 (302) 261-5133 Email us : info@openeducat.org Website: https://www.openeducat.org/

