Open Source openEHR CDR (https://ehrbase.org/) Christian Chevalley, Khon Kaen, Thailand christian@adoc.co.th
About me ● Born in Geneva, Switzerland ● Studied Physics and Computer Science at Geneva University ● Worked for several bl...
Project Background ● Major/Industrial Evolution of EtherCIS ● Team of 10 persons (https://github.com/orgs/ehrbase/people, ...
EHRbase Mission Statement ● Open source backend for clinical application systems and electronic health records (ASL2.0) ● ...
Project Governance ● Hanover Medical School (https://www.mhh.de/en/) ● Vitasystems Gmbh (https://www.vitagroup.ag/de_DE/Ue...
Methodology: Behavior Driven Development
Methodology: Scrum Approach Sprint EHRbase Duration: 2 weeks
Methodology: Tool Chain ● General Project Planning: Confluence ● Story/Issue Tracker: GitHub ● Development: Java 11, jOOQ,...
Platform Architecture
EHRbase Platform Context
EHRbase Server ● Secure REST API (OAuth2) ● Performs openEHR object transactional CRUD operation w/validation ● Queries op...
EHRbase SDK ● Handles knowledge representations (templates) ● Convert templates to POJOs classes to ease client implementa...
EHRbase SDK: Creating and Storing a Composition // Initializing a new Composition EhrbaseBloodPressureSimpleDeV0Compositio...
FHIR-Bridge ● Based on EHRbase SDK ● Capture FHIR profiles and convert them as openEHR RM objects (based templates) ● Proc...
Link with FHIR Terminology Service Based on AQL MATCHES operator: SELECT o/data[at0002]/events[at0003] AS systolic FROM EH...
Operation ● Deployment ○ Standard Java Application (e.g. java -jar ...) ○ Docker (https://hub.docker.com/r/ehrbaseorg/ehrb...
National COVID-19 Platform The German Federal Ministry of Science and Education provides a funding of 150M € to help tackl...
CORE Platform Dashboard
EHRbase, open source openEHR CDR
EHRbase, open source openEHR CDR
