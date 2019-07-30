[Doc] Caller of Light

Download Caller of Light PDF Online

Author : T.J. Shaw

Language : English

Carina McKay is an outsider. With one parent of royal blood, she's not nobility, yet not a servant either. Critons, magical fire-breathing creatures that protect her homeland, provide the only excitement in her routine life until she meets King Marek Duncan and her destiny changes forever.To protect his heart after an arranged marriage withers to a bitter end, Marek focuses his energy on defending his lands from a rising darkness by searching for the Caller of Light, the one who summons Critons. Marek spots Carina while traveling to a distant kingdom. Despite himself, her beauty and willfulness intrigue him, and he ultimately discovers just how much he will endure to safeguard her from the lords who want to enslave her. Together, the strength of their love can overcome the obstacles keeping them apart, but only if they have the courage to follow their hearts.

