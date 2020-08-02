Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Integral Records Management Improvement Program
Record  Is the process of creating, using and preservation of record to perform the business functions effectively.  Rec...
Stages in Records Management 1. Creation of Records: This involves writing data in suitable forms. The data is prepared pe...
Stages in Records Management 3. Storage of Records: Records are properly classified and put into separate file covers or f...
Stages in Records Management 5. Disposal of Records: The records and documents no longer required are destroyed after gett...
Significance of Records Management 1. Barometer of Progress: Records reveal the progress of business organization in stage...
Significance of Records Management 4. Legal Evidence: Records serve as a written proof of the transactions in case of a le...
Reference  https://accountlearning.com/records-management- stages-involved-significance/  https://slideplayer.com/slide/...
Thank You!!!!
Integral records management improvement program
Integral records management improvement program
Integral records management improvement program
Integral records management improvement program
Integral records management improvement program
Integral records management improvement program
Integral records management improvement program
Integral records management improvement program
Integral records management improvement program
Integral records management improvement program
Integral records management improvement program
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Integral records management improvement program

25 views

Published on

Record Management

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Integral records management improvement program

  1. 1. Integral Records Management Improvement Program
  2. 2. Record  Is the process of creating, using and preservation of record to perform the business functions effectively.  Records management is defined as the creation, distribution, maintains retention, preservation, retrieval and disposal of records for purpose of keeping the planners and decision-makers informatively in a business organization. Record Management  A Record is defined as a documented proof of a transaction.
  3. 3. Stages in Records Management 1. Creation of Records: This involves writing data in suitable forms. The data is prepared periodically at regular intervals for a specified period. Making records is an Important function of records management. 2. Utilization of Records: The created desired records may be retrieved and delivered to the specified person on request for efficient disposal of business functions. It involves the development of specified procedures through which records move.
  4. 4. Stages in Records Management 3. Storage of Records: Records are properly classified and put into separate file covers or folders. Proper filing system should be followed for keeping documents. The recorders should be stored at an easily accessible place. Proper care should be taken to protect every record. Maintenance of records is very much essential for effective management. 4. Retrieval of Records: It involves readily locating the desired records. If any documents or records are drawn from the files or cabinet, there should be a visible signal available to every body. Besides, the used documents or records should be returned to the files within reasonable time.
  5. 5. Stages in Records Management 5. Disposal of Records: The records and documents no longer required are destroyed after getting approval from top management. Obsolete and unnecessary records are destroyed to avoid needless storage costs and avoid storage space also. These are also informed to the top management. Valuable documents such as deeds, bonds, registration certificates, property documents and the like are retained for future use.
  6. 6. Significance of Records Management 1. Barometer of Progress: Records reveal the progress of business organization in stage by stage. 2. Future Reference: Records constitute the reservoir of information (memory) relating to the business organization. 3. Reduction of Errors: Keeping up to date accurate records can minimize errors and prevent frauds. Records are an essential part of internal control system. Records management is a part of performing control function of management.
  7. 7. Significance of Records Management 4. Legal Evidence: Records serve as a written proof of the transactions in case of a legal dispute. Some records such as Indirect Tax Returns, Value Added Tax Return and the like have to be maintained for a specific period of time. 5. Efficiency: A good system of records management ensures the supply of required information with speed and accuracy. It helps to improve the efficiency of office operations.
  8. 8. Reference  https://accountlearning.com/records-management- stages-involved-significance/  https://slideplayer.com/slide/14408405/
  9. 9. Thank You!!!!

×