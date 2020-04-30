Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. INDICEDEPAPELESDETRABAJO HECHO POR: I. O & A FECHA: 1-01-17 REVISADO POR: ING. TEC. LTDA FECHA: 31-07-17 Descripción Referencia PT Página Contenido: Cédula demarcas CédulaCentralizadoraEstadodeSituaciónFinanciera CédulacentralizadoradelEstadodeResultadosIntegral Cédulasumariadeinventarios Cédulasanalíticasdel inventarioBodega Cédulasanalíticasdel inventarioTiendaA Cédulasanalíticasdel inventarioTiendaB Cédulasanalíticasdel inventarioTiendaC Cédulasanalíticasdel inventarioTiendaD Céduladeproductosdefectuosos CédulaValuacióndel Inventario Comparacióndecostosalcierreyfacturasdecompras Cortedeformas Céduladepartidadeajuste M BG ER C C-1 C-2 C-3 C-4 C-5 PH RR BB CF AR 103 104 105 106 107 111 115 119 123 127 128
  2. 2. HECHO POR: I. O & A FECHA: 1-01-17 REVISADO POR: ING. TEC. LTDA FECHA: 31-07-17 SIGNIFICAD O SIMBOLO SumasVerificadas Trasladoaotracédula Vienedeotracédula Verificado Confirmado SumaHorizontalyVertical CotejadoconDiarioMayor CotejadoconLibroAuxiliar ConteoFísico Comparacióndeproductoscontadosconreporte Informaciónproporcionadoporlaadministración RevisadocondocumentosFísicos Ajuste Costosverificadosconfacturaopólizadeimportación Σ ¢ © √ Θ » ω ƒ ® ß C AR
  3. 3. EMPRESA: UNITED S.A AREA: ESTADO DE SITUACION FINANCIERA AL 31 DE JULIO DE 2017 HECHO POR: I. O & A FECHA: 1-01-17 REVISADO POR: ING. TEC. LTDA FECHA: 31-07-17 PT:BG DESCRIPCION SALDO SEGÚN CONTABILIDAD AL 31-07-17 AJUSTES Y RECLASIFICACIONES SALDO SEGÚN AUDITORIA AL 31-07-17 REF ACTIVO CORRIENTE DEBE HABER CAJA Y BANCOS 26.541.000 2.600 26.538.400 AR/4, AR/5 CUENTAS POR COBRAR 15.000.000 15.000.000 INVENTARIOS 18.000.000 40.000 17.960.000 AR/1,2,3,4,5 (-)ESTIMACION INV. DEFECTUOSOS 420.000 420.000 ACTIVO NO CORRIENTE PROPIEDAD PLANTA Y EQUIPO (NETO) 12.450.000 12.450.000 OTROS ACTIVOS 15.465.250 15.465.250 SUMA DE ACTIVOS 87.876.250 2.600 40.000 87.833.650 PASIVO CORRIENTE PROVEEDORES LOCALES 8.865.000 8.865.000 PROVEEDORES DEL EXTERIOR 12.462.700 12.462.700 CUENTAS POR PAGAR 3.245.400 62.700 3.182.700 AR/4,5 PATRIMONIO CAPITAL PAGADO RESERVA LEGAL 140.850.000 UTILIDADES RETENIDAS 19.719.000 UTILIDADES ISRY RESERVAS 25.865.500 SUMA DE PASIVO Y PATRIMONIO 211.007.600 12.800 210.994.800
  4. 4. EMPRESA: UNITED S.A AREA: ESTADO DE SITUACION FINANCIERA AL 31 DE JULIO DE 2017 HECHO POR: I. O & A FECHA: 1-01-17 REVISADO POR: ING. TEC. LTDA FECHA: 31-07-17 PT: ER DESCRICCION SALDO SEGÚN CONTABILIDAD AL 31-07-17 AJUSTES Y RECLASIFICACIONES SALDO SEGÚN AUDITORIA AL 31-07-17 REF DEBE HABER VENTAS NETAS 210.994.800 800.000 210.994.000 AR/4,5 INVENTARIO INICIAL 18.000.000 - COMPRAS 3.589.100 - INVENTARIO FINAL 21.589.100 - AR/1,2,3 COSTO DE VENTAS 10.962.312 10.962.312 GANANCIA MARGINAL 12.502.412 12.502.412 GASTOS DE OPERACIÓN 4.895.223 12.545 4.882.678 AR/6 GASTOS DE VENTAS 1.500.000 1.500.000 GASTOS DE ADMINISTRACIÓN Ganancia antes del ISR y Reserva 3.200.050 3.000.050 BG
  5. 5. EMPRESA: UNITED S.A AREA: ESTADO DE SITUACION FINANCIERA AL 31 DE JULIO DE 2017 HECHO POR: I. O & A FECHA: 1-01-17 REVISADO POR: ING. TEC. LTDA FECHA: 31-07-17 PT: C Código DESCRICCIO N COSTO Existencias en unidades TOTAL INVENTARI O FISICO UNITARIO BODEGA TIENDA A TIENDA B UNIDADES COSTO TOTAL 1021 MONITORES 400.000 15 10 14 29 Q 11.600.000 1022 TABLES ZT 205.000 12 12 11 35 Q 7.175.000 1023 TABLES WAHEI 200.000 13 13 12 38 Q 7.600.000 1024 TABLES SAMSUNG 210.235 14 12 13 39 Q 8.199.165 1025 PARTATILES 150.546 16 14 10 40 Q 6.021.840 1026  Apple: 86. 133.120 18 15 11 34 Q 4.526.080 1027  Lenovo: 63 126.456 17 12 14 33 Q 4.173.048 1028 Toshiba: 59 140.789 12 11 14 38 Q 4.582.000 1029  HP: 58. 789.794 12 10 10 32 Q 20.213.450 1030  T.De Video Evga Gtx 122.321 16 10 10 36 Q 4.213.564 1031  T. De Vídeo Amd Asus Rx 209.465 20 12 1 33 Q 15.234.000 1032 TECLADO APLLE 189.789 18 10 0 28 Q 4.586.231 1033 TECLADO LG 179.321 14 1 1 16 Q 4.231.561 1034 TECLADO HP 209.154 11 12 2 25 Q 4231.654 1035 PC ESCRITORIO 109.456 12 11 6 29 Q 3.215.100 1036 PC LG 128.345 15 2 3 20 Q 3.512.000 1037 PC 125.634 18 21 15 44 Q 3.864.000 1038 LAPIZ OPTICO PC 995.354 14 10 15 39 Q 30.213.500 1039 MAUSE 13.562 15 10 14 39 Q 2.120.000 1040 MAUSE INALAMBRICO 20.365 14 11 15 40 Q 2.500.000 1041 AUDIO GENIUS 50.642 20 15 15 50 3.123.023 1042 CPU INTEL 456.132 45 12 14 61 Q 5.231.213 1043 QUEMADORA LG 124.312 21 12 14 48 Q 4.231.564 1044 MEMORIAS RAN 70.264 54 15 1 70 Q 1.943.231 1045 USB 12.231 25 1 21 47 Q 800.650 1046 AUDIFONOS 11.457 25 5 12 32 Q 3.312.264

