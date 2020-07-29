Presentation on Payroll Job Description .

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PRESENTATION ON JOB DESCRIPTION PreparedBy HumanResources Department
PURPOSE JOB DESCRIPTION The main purpose of any job description is to outline the main duties and responsibilities that ar...
QUALITATIVE JOB RESPONSIBLY BEFORE JOB DESCRIPTION (34% ) Attendance Tracking Attendance Process i. Punch machine status c...
QUALITATIVE JOB RESPONSIBLY BEFORE JOB RESPONSIBLY (10%) Process Daily Attendance Data & Check i. Late check 3% ii. Absent...
QUANTITATIVE JOB RESPONSIBLY BEFORE JOB RESPONSIBLY (15%) Daily Holiday Input i. Data collection from 5% ii. Cross check d...
QUANTITATIVE JOB RESPONSIBLY BEFORE JOB RESPONSIBLY (12%) Keep Track on Quit List i. 10 days absent list collection 3% ii....
QUANTITATIVE JOB RESPONSIBLY BEFORE JOB RESPONSIBLY (14%) Absent Report Prepare i. Absenteeism check 5% ii. Job card check...
QUANTITATIVE JOB RESPONSIBLY BEFORE JOB RESPONSIBLY (15%) Leave Entry Process i. Collect form from admin 8% ii. Ensure ent...
QUANTITATIVE JOB RESPONSIBLY BEFORE JOB RESPONSIBLY (20%) Input Basic Information i. Picture scanning 5% ii. Information e...
QUALITATIVE JOB RESPONSIBLY Generating Employee Salary Sheet i. Off day check ii. OT check iii. Missing punch ensures iv. ...
QUALITATIVE DESCRIPTION – HOW TO QUANTIFY. 1- 7 days 100% 1- 8 days 90% 1-9 days 80% 9 days –Above Needs improvement 1- 6 ...
  1. 1. PRESENTATION ON JOB DESCRIPTION PreparedBy HumanResources Department
  2. 2. PURPOSE JOB DESCRIPTION The main purpose of any job description is to outline the main duties and responsibilities that are involved in a particular job. Additional information is often requested in order that one document can fulfil the needs of several processes, such as: recruitment and selection; appraisal; job evaluation and training. Job descriptions should be based on a thorough job analysis and should in themselves be as brief and factual as possible.  Job Analysis.  How to conduct job analysis.  Results Analysis.  Guidance on Writing Effective Job Descriptions.  To Find-out Qualitative & Quantitative Job Description.  To Enlist into KPI.  Perform the job Properly.  Improved Productivity.
  3. 3. QUALITATIVE JOB RESPONSIBLY BEFORE JOB DESCRIPTION (34% ) Attendance Tracking Attendance Process i. Punch machine status check 6% ii. Data collect from finger tech machine 6% iii. Process the data 6% iv. Punch Machine Problem 6% Attendance Report (Manual) After Job description Download data from attendance devices & process regularly. TimeConsuming2hours(Per Process)
  4. 4. QUALITATIVE JOB RESPONSIBLY BEFORE JOB RESPONSIBLY (10%) Process Daily Attendance Data & Check i. Late check 3% ii. Absent Check 3% iii. Missing punch check AFTER JOB RESPONSIBLY Prepare Daily attendance report and send to the concerned department head. TimeConsuming45 Minutes
  5. 5. QUANTITATIVE JOB RESPONSIBLY BEFORE JOB RESPONSIBLY (15%) Daily Holiday Input i. Data collection from 5% ii. Cross check data 5% iii. Setup weekly holiday 5% AFTER JOB RESPONSIBLY Daily Holiday setup in Software. PerHolidaysetuptime3 minutes
  6. 6. QUANTITATIVE JOB RESPONSIBLY BEFORE JOB RESPONSIBLY (12%) Keep Track on Quit List i. 10 days absent list collection 3% ii. Job card ensure 3% iii. Take signatories from HR/Admin 2% iv. Mail send to IT 3% AFTER JOB RESPONSIBLY Prepare Daily quit list and send to the concerned department for letter issue. (18%) Punch card +inactive i. Finger tech. punch machine check by proxy no.1% ii. Identify on machine 1% iii. Card Off 1% TimeConsuming 45minutes TimeConsuming 7minutes
  7. 7. QUANTITATIVE JOB RESPONSIBLY BEFORE JOB RESPONSIBLY (14%) Absent Report Prepare i. Absenteeism check 5% ii. Job card check 5% iii. Print out AFTER JOB RESPONSIBLY Prepare Daily absent report and issue to concern department. TimeConsuming60 minutes
  8. 8. QUANTITATIVE JOB RESPONSIBLY BEFORE JOB RESPONSIBLY (15%) Leave Entry Process i. Collect form from admin 8% ii. Ensure entry on software 7% AFTER JOB RESPONSIBLY Entry Leave information into software. (CL/SL/ML/EL) of specific section.
  9. 9. QUANTITATIVE JOB RESPONSIBLY BEFORE JOB RESPONSIBLY (20%) Input Basic Information i. Picture scanning 5% ii. Information entry 10% iii. Check/correction 5% AFTER JOB RESPONSIBLY Daily new Employee information entry with software. TimeConsuming5minutes
  10. 10. QUALITATIVE JOB RESPONSIBLY Generating Employee Salary Sheet i. Off day check ii. OT check iii. Missing punch ensures iv. Leave check v. Job card check vi. Process salary vii. Total manpower check with salary sheet viii. Correction / Check ix. Print out /Pay slip x. Auditing, Accounts procedure, xi. integration with HR Time Consume 1-7 Days
  11. 11. QUALITATIVE DESCRIPTION – HOW TO QUANTIFY. 1- 7 days 100% 1- 8 days 90% 1-9 days 80% 9 days –Above Needs improvement 1- 6 days110% Goo d Excellen t Average Satisfactor y 12345 70%

