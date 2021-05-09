Cell signaling by Vidan Biology

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. What is cell signaling? • All cells receive and respond to signals from their surroundings • Communication between cells. Hormone Growth factor Cytokine Steroid Polypeptide Signal from where? The ligand is the signaling molecule. ligand may be Signaling molecules, which are released by signal- producing cells, reach and transfer biological signals to their target cells to initiate specific cellular responses
  2. 2. CONDITION FOR SIGNALING Receptor activated by ligand, the receptor causes a change in the target cell in which it is expressed  Extracellular molecules Protein, peptides, Hormone, cytokine adrenaline, thyroxine .prostaglandin  Intracellular molecules CCa2+, carbohydrate, CAMP/CGMP Intercellular signaling Communication between cells Intracellular signaling Signaling chains within the cell
  3. 3. Intercellular signalling Controls Metabolic fluxes Cell division Growth Development Processes sensory information Differentiation Cells communicate via Messenger substances Gap junctions Surface proteins Electrical signals
  4. 4. Hormones As a Signal molecules Binding with Receptor Activated Enzyme Second messenger Transcription Effect on cellular function
  5. 5. The signalling molecules produce an effect on same cell that produce it Autocrine signalling Autocrine signalling the cell that is producing the messenger expresses receptors on its surface that can respond to that messenger Consequently, cells releasing the message will stimulate (or inhibit) themselves.
  6. 6. The cytokine interleukin-1 in monocytes. When interleukin-1 is produced in response to external stimuli, it can bind to cell-surface receptors on the same cell that produced it. Activated T lymphocytes T lymphocyte respond to antigenic stimulation by synthesizing a growth factor that derives their own proliferation, and there by increasing the number of responsive T-Lymphocytes Cancer development- Autocrine signaling plays critical roles in cancer activation and also in providing self- sustaining growth signals tumors EXAMPLES OF AUTOCRINE SIGNALING
  7. 7. •Paracrine signaling is a form of cell-to-cell communication in which a cell produces a signal to induce changes in nearby cells(close proximity) • Signaling molecules known as paracrine factors diffuse over a relatively short distance (local action) • Cells that produce paracrine factors secrete them into the Immediate extracellular environment. • Follow paracrine signaling pathway-Fibroblast family, Hedgehog family, Wnt family, and TGF-B superfamily. Growth Factor(FGF) Receptors available on the cell membrane to receive the signals, also known as Being competent PARACRINE SIGNALING
  8. 8. • The signaling molecule act on target cells distantly located from the Site of synthesis. • It is a long range signaling and signal molecules is transported by Blood streams. The pancreas is an endocrine gland and produces the hormone insulin, which regulates the uptake of glucose in cells all over the body. Hormones that function in an endocrine manner include testosterone, progesterone and gonadotropins. ENDOCRINE SIGNALING EXAMPLES OF ENDOCRINE SIGNALING
  9. 9. JUXTACRINE SIGNALING • This kind of signaling require physical contact between the cells. Also known as contact- dependent signaling. A membrane ligand (protein, oligosaccharide, lipid) and a membrane protein of two adjacent cells interact. A communicating junction links the intracellular compartments adjacent cells, allowing transit of relatively small molecules. An extracellular matrix glycoprotein and a membrane protein interact. 3 types of juxtacrine signaling molecules.
  10. 10. TYPES OF LIGANDS 1. Membrane bound signal molecule – signal molecule remain surface of the cell and mediate contact dependent signaling. 2. Secretory signal molecules- secreted from signaling cell and binds to receptor. Secretory signal molecules are extracellular and divided in 3 categories depending on distance 1 2 3 Endocrine Paracrine Autocrine Depending On The Nature Of Extracellular Signal Molecules It Is Divided In 2 More Categories LIPOPHILIC MOLECULES HYDROPHILIC MOLECULES
  11. 11. EXAMPLE OF SIGNAL MOLECULES THAT INTRACT WITH CELL SURFACE RECEPTOR Epinephrine Glucagon Insulin Gastrin Secretin Adrenocorticotropic hormone
  12. 12. EXAMPLE OF SIGNAL MOLECULES THAT INTRACT WITH CYTOSOLIC OR NUCLEAR RECEPTOR Steroid hormones- Progesterone, testosterone, cortisol, aldosterone. Non steroid hormones- thyroid hormone and retinoic acid.
  13. 13. • Receptors are protein molecules inside the target cell or on its surface that receive a chemical signal. • Chemical signals are released by signaling cells in the form of small, or soluble molecules called ligands. RECEPTOR AND LIGAND Orphan receptor Orphan receptor is a protein that has a similar structure to other identified receptors but whose ligand has not yet been identified.
  14. 14. Intracellular receptors Intracellular receptors are receptor proteins found on the inside of the cell, typically in the cytoplasm or nucleus. The ligands of intracellular receptors are small, hydrophobic{water hating) molecules, since they must be able to cross the plasma membrane in order to reach their receptors. For example, receptors for hydrophobic steroid hormones, such as the sex hormones -an oestrogen and testosterone, thyroid hormone, retinoid and vitamin D are intracellular. Also contain orphan receptors.
  15. 15. Intracellular receptors Intracellular receptor belongs to Nuclear receptor superfamily Nuclear receptor superfamily is a family of highly conserved transcription factors that regulates transcription in response to small lipophilic signal molecules. Members of the Nuclear receptor superfamily can both positively and Negatively regulate transcription.
  16. 16. Nuclear receptor superfamily N-terminal activation domain, called the A/B region, A central DNA binding domain(DBD) and A C-terminal ligand binding domain (LBD)
  17. 17. Example Steroid hormone receptor Location-cytosol Homodimer receptor In cytosol= receptor +HSP - INACTIVE In cytosol= receptor+ligand receptor-ligand complex • It can be homodimer-example ----steroid receptor • It can be heterodimer- example--- retinoic acid receptor, thyroid hormone receptor, vitamin D receptor and orphan receptor Nuclear receptor Thyroid hormone receptor Heterodimer receptor Location of receptor= nucleus
  18. 18. Cell-surface receptors Cell-surface receptors, also known as transmembrane receptors, are proteins that are found attached to the cell membrane. These receptors bind to external ligand molecules because ligands do not travel across the cell membrane. This type of receptor spans the plasma membrane and performs signal transduction, in which an extracellular signal is Converted into an intercellular signal. Cell-surface receptors are also called cell-specific proteins or markers because they are specific to individual cell types.
  19. 19. Cytosol • Each cell-surface receptor has three main components: 1. An external ligand-binding domain 2. A hydrophobic membrane-spanning region, and 3. An intracellular domain inside the cell. Cell-surface receptors
  20. 20. 1. Dimerization 2. Conformational changes Mechanism of working Categories of cell-surface receptors Ion channel-linked receptors, G-protein-linked receptors, and Enzyme-linked receptors.
  21. 21. Ion channel linked receptors Also called transmitter gated ion channel or inotropic receptors. lon channel-linked receptors bind a ligand and open a channel through the membrane that allows specific ions to pass through. To form a channel, this type of cell-surface receptor has an extensive membrane-spanning region. When a ligand binds to the extracellular region of the channel, there is a conformational change in the proteins structure
  22. 22. Example- ligand gated channel for NTMs-Acetycholine • Acetylcholine receptor is a receptor linked to a cation channel. • As two molecules of acetylcholine bind to the binding sites on a subunits, the conformation of the receptor is altered and the gate is opened, allowing for the entry of many ions and small molecules.
  23. 23. G-protein-coupled receptors It is a G-protein linked receptor G-protein-coupled receptors bind a ligand and activate a membrane protein called a G- protein. The activated G-protein then interacts with an enzyme in the membrane Before the ligand binds, the inactive G-protein can bind to a site on a specific receptor. Once the G-protein binds to the receptor, the G-protein changes shape, becomes active, and splits into two different subunits. One or both of these subunits may be able to activate other proteins as a result.
  24. 24. G- Protein Coupled Receptor
  25. 25. Enzyme-linked receptors Enzyme-linked receptors are cell-surface receptors with intracellular domains that are associated with an enzyme. In some cases, the intracellular domain of the receptor itself is an enzyme. Other enzyme-linked receptors have a small intracellular domain that interacts directly with an enzyme. When a ligand binds to the extracellular domain, a signal is transferred through the membrane, activating the enzyme. Activation of the enzyme sets off a chain of events within the cell that eventually leads to a response
  26. 26. G-PROTEIN LINKED RECEPTOR What is GPCR? What is G Protein and its mode of action? What is GTP? What is GTPase? What is GEF(Guanine exchange factor)? What is stimulatory G- protein? What is secondary messenger?
  27. 27. What is GPCR? G-Protein coupled receptor(GPCR) or G- Protein linked receptor. Have seven transmembrane domain, so it is also called serpentine Extracellular receptor. Largest family of cell surface receptor. Multiple single polypeptide. GPCR present is all eukaryotes GPCR are the largest group of cell surface receptor that transmit signal inside the cell with the action of guanine nucleotide binding protein called G-protein.
  28. 28. What is G Protein? • G proteins, also known as guanine nucleotide-binding proteins, are a family of proteins that act as molecular switches inside cells, and are involved in transmitting signals from outside a cell to its interior. • G proteins belong to the larger group of enzymes called GTPases. What is GTPase? GTPases are large family a of hydrolase enzymes that can bind and hydrolyze guanosine Triphosphate (GTP) What is GTP? It also has the role of a source of energy or an activator of substrates in metabolic reactions, like that of ATP. GTP is essential to signal transduction, with G-proteins. It is converted to guanosine diphosphate (GDP) through the action of GTPases.
  29. 29. Mode of Action The inactive form of GTPase (GDP) are activated by a class of protein called guanosine nucleotide exchange factor (GEFs)
  30. 30. GPCR has receptors for 1. NTMS 2. Neuropeptides 3. Peptide hormone 4. Immune cells 5. Disease factors 6. Adrenaline (epinephrine) 7. Smell 8. Light 9. Taste
  31. 31. What is stimulatory G- Protein When G- protein involved in activation of enzyme like effector, Adenylate cyclase, is called stimulatory G-protein
  32. 32. What is Primary messenger? Ligand are termed as primary/first messengers. First messengers are extracellular factors, often hormones, Growth Factor, neurotransmitters, Peptides etc. What is secondary messenger? Second messengers are intracellular signaling molecules released by the cell in response to exposure to extracellular signaling molecules – the first messengers. They triggers intracellular signal transduction cascades.
  33. 33. Removal or degradation of second messenger terminate the cellular response Four classes of second messengers Cyclic nucleotides Membrane lipid derivatives Ca2+ Nitric oxide/carbon monoxide Examples of second messenger molecules include cyclic AMP, cyclic GMP, inositol trisphosphate (IP3), diacylglycerol, and calcium
  34. 34. Which of the following is NOT a second messenger? 1. Cyclic GMP 2. Diacylglycerol 3. Inositol triphosphate 4. Phosphatidyl inositol
  35. 35. G-protein coupled receptors (GPCR) consist of three protein subunits a. B and y. In unstimulated state, a subunit is GDP bound and GPCR is inactive. When GPCR gets activated, it acts like guanine nucleotide exchange (GEF) factor and induces a-subunit to release its bound GDP allowing GTP to bind in its place. In order to regulate G protein activity by regulating GDP/GTP concentration, a subunit acts as GTPase GDP kinase CGMP-specific phosphodiesterase CAMP-specific phosphodiesterase
  36. 36. What is cAMP?  CAMP is a derivative of adenosine triphosphate (ATP) and used for intracellular signal transduction in many different organisms, conveying the CAMP-dependent pathway  Cyclic adenosine monophosphate (CAMP, cyclic AMP, or 3,5'-cyclic adenosine monophosphate) is a second messenger important in many biological processes.  Cyclic AMP is synthesized from ATP by adenylate cyclase located on the inner side of the plasma membrane  CAMP decomposition into AMP is catalyzed by the enzyme phosphodiesterase
  37. 37. Adenylate Cyclase PPi ATP cAMP Cyclic AMP Synthesis
  38. 38. Molecules that activate cAMP pathway include: Cholera toxin Caffeine Pertussis toxin Molecules that inhibit the cAMP pathway include:  cAMP phosphodiesterase converts cAMP into AMP by breaking the phosphodiester bond, in turn reducing the cAMP levels  Gi protein, which is a G protein that inhibits adenylyl cyclase, reducing CAMP levels.
  39. 39.  Inactive G-protein  Ligand bind to GPCR  Conformational change in GPCR  Active G-protein  GDP replaced by GTP  Active G-protein activate adenylate cyclase  Adenylate cyclase convert ATP to CAMP  CAMP Dependent signal cascade  Protein kinase A activation  Action of catalytic unit for gene
  40. 40. The intracellular levels of cAMP are regulated by the balance between the activities of two enzymes adenylyl cyclase (AC) and cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase (PDE)
  41. 41.  CAMP-dependent pathway is necessary for many living organisms and life processes  Many different cell responses are mediated by CAMP; these include increase in heart rate, cortisol secretion, and breakdown of glycogen and fat.  CAMP is essential for the maintenance of memory in the brain, relaxation in the heart, and water absorbed in the kidney.  This pathway can activate enzymes and regulate gene expression.  If CAMP-dependent pathway is not controlled, it can ultimately lead to hyper-proliferation, which may contribute to the development and/or progression of cancer.
  42. 42. The PKA enzyme is also known as CAMP-dependent enzyme because it gets activated only if cAMP is present. Once PKA is activated, it phosphorylates a number of other proteins including:  Enzymes that convert glycogen into glucose Enzymes that promote muscle contraction in the heart leading to an Increase in heart rate.  Transcription factors, which regulate gene expression.
  43. 43. CHOLERA TOXIN Cholera toxin (also known as choleragen and sometimes abbreviated to CTX, Ctx or CT) It is a enterotoxin secreted by bacterium Vibrio cholerae. Genes for cholera toxin are present on the integrated phage genome. The gene encoding the cholera toxin is introduced into V. cholerae by horizontal gene transfer.
  44. 44. CHOLERA TOXIN Cholera toxin is a oligomeric/multimeric complex made up of six protein subunits-A- Subunits (A1 and A2 Part) and Five B Subunit. A-Subunit has catalytic property (enzymatic). Result of cholera- massive, watery diarrhea. Single copy of the A subunit(enzymatic), and five copies of the B subunit (receptor binding), denoted as AB,.
  45. 45. MODE OF ACTION OF CHOLERA TOXIN • Ligand-cholera toxin • Receptor-Gangliosides • Target cell-intestinal epithelial cell on which Gangliosides Receptor is present( Gangliosides are present and concentrated on cell surfaces) WHAT IS GANGLIOSIDES? A ganglioside is a molecule composed of a glycosphingolipid with one or more sialic acids linked on the sugar chain. Common type of gangliosides. GM1 acts as the site of binding for both Cholera toxin and E. Coli heat labile enterotoxin (Traveller’s Diarrhea) Galactosidases are enzymes that breakdown GM1
  46. 46. MODE OF ACTION OF CHOLERA TOXIN PHOSPHATASE Enzyme that remove a phosphate group from its substrate by Hydrolyzing phosphoric acid monoester into phosphate ion and molecule with free hydroxyl group. • It is a subcategory of hydrolases. • Dephosphorylation is done by phosphatases. KINASE (Phosphotransferase) A kinase is an enzyme that catalyzes the transfer of phosphate groups from high-energy, phosphate-donating molecules, such as ATP.
  47. 47. PHOSPHODIESTERASE  Enzyme that break phosphodiester bond. PHOSPHORYLASE  Enzyme that catalyze the addition of inorganic phosphate to acceptor.
  48. 48. ADP- ribosylation is the addition of one or more ADP-ribose moieties to a protein. It is a reversible post-translational modification that is involved in many cellular processes, including cell signaling, DNA repair, gene regulation and apoptosis
  49. 49. Mode of Action of Cholera Toxin
  50. 50. Gangliosidosis • Gangliosides are continuously synthesized and degraded in cells. They are degraded to ceramides by sequential removal of sugar units in the oligosaccharide group, catalyzed by a set of highly specific lysosomal enzymes. • Mutations in genes coding for these enzymes leads to the accumulation of partially broken down gangliosides in lysosomes, which results in a group of diseases called gangliosidosis. • For example, the fatal Tay-Sachs disease arises as a genetic defect which leads to no functional hexosaminidase A produced, causing GM2 to accumulate in lysosomes. Ultimately the ganglion cells in the nervous system swell enormously, disturbing the normal functions of neurons.
  51. 51. Gangliosides are also involved in several diseases: Influenza, in which haemagglutinin of influenza virus exploits certain gangliosides to enter and infect the cells expressing them.
  52. 52.  When cholera toxin is released from the bacteria in the infected intestine, it binds to the intestinal cells known as enterocytes (epithelial cell )through the interaction of the pentameric B subunit of the toxin with the GM1 ganglioside receptor on the intestinal cell.  Occurrence of endocytosis of the toxin.  Next, the A/B cholera toxin must undergo cleavage of the A1 domain from the A2 domain in order for A1 to become an active enzyme.  Once inside the enterocyte, the enzymatic A1 fragment of the toxin A subunit enters the cytosol, where it activates the G protein G alpha (Gα,) through an ADP- ribosylation reaction that acts to lock the G protein in its GTP-bound form, STEPS:
  53. 53.  The ADP-ribosylation causes the Gα, subunit to lose its catalytic activity of GTP hydrolysis into GDP + P Thus maintaining Gα, in its activated state. Thereby leading continually stimulating adenylate cyclase to produce CAMP.  The high cAMP levels activate the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR), causing A dramatic efflux of ions and water from infected enterocytes, leading to watery diarrhea. STEPS:
  54. 54. When the cholera toxin (protein of Mr 90,000 Da) gains access to the human intestinal tract it binds tightly to specific receptors in the plasma membrane of the epithelial cells lining the small intestine, causing membrane bound adenylyl cyclase to undergo prolonged activation resulting in extensive loss of H2O and Na+ Pretreatment of the epithelial cells with various phospholipases and proteases failed to inhibit the binding of cholera toxin to its receptor and the fluid loss but treatment with exoglycosidase, prior to binding significantly reduces these effects Which of the following molecule could be the receptor For this toxin? CSIR NET-2017-JUNE Phosphatidyl choline Sodium-potassium ATPase Ganglioside Chloride bicarbonate exchanger
  55. 55. IP3 DAG PATHWAY
  56. 56. DAG PIP2 IP3 G Protein-Coupled receptor Ligand Cytosol
  57. 57. GTP PLC-β PIP2 DAG DAG Ca++ IP3 PKC Active ER Open IP3 Gated ion Channel Ligand Activated G-Protein Exterior
  58. 58. Significance  IP3 has main functions are to mobilize Ca²+ from storage organelles and to Regulate cell proliferation and other cellular reactions that require free calcium.  In smooth muscle cells, for example, an increase in concentration of cytoplasmic Ca²+ results in the contraction of the muscle cell.  In the nervous system, IP3 serves as a second messenger, with the cerebellum containing the highest concentration of IP3 receptors. There is evidence that IP3 receptors play an important role in the induction of plasticity in cerebellar Purkinje cells.  The slow block to polyspermy in the sea urchin is mediated by the PIP2 secondary messenger system. Activation of the binding receptors activates PLC, which cleaves PIP2 in the egg plasma membrane, releasing IP3 into the egg cell cytoplasm. IP3 diffuses to the ER, where it opens Ca²+ channels.
  59. 59. ? What is Protein kinase C • Protein kinase C, commonly abbreviated to PKC is a family of protein kinase enzymes that are involved in controlling the function of other proteins through the phosphorylation of hydroxyl groups of serine and threonine amino acid residues on these proteins, or a member of this family
  60. 60. What is IP3 and DAG ?  Inositol triphosphate (IP3) and diacylglycerol (DAG) are important secondary messenger molecule used in signal transduction and lipid signaling in biological cells.  They are the product of membrane phospholipid PIP2 Breakdown.
  61. 61. STEPS OF IP3-DAG PATHWAY  Ligand binds to GPCR  GDP Replaces GTP  The a subunit of the G protein interacts with the membrane bound enzyme called phospholipase C; this activates the enzyme.  Once activated phospholipase C (PKC) catalyzes (breaks down) phospholipids (P1P2) within the cell membrane into two specific molecules: DAG and iP3. .  Although inositol trisphosphate diffuses into the cytosol, diacylglycerol remains within the plasma Membrane, due to its hydrophobic properties.
  62. 62.  IP3 stimulates the release of calcium ions from the smooth endoplasmic reticulum, whereas DAG is a physiological activator of protein kinase C (PKC).  The production of DAG in the membrane facilitates translocation of PKC from the cytosol to the plasma membrane  PKC enzymes in turn are activated by signals such as increases in the concentration of diacylglycerol (DAG) Or calcium ions (Ca++). STEPS OF IP3-DAG PATHWAY
  63. 63.  Calmodulin (CaM) (an abbreviation for calcium modulated protein)  Calmodulin is a small, highly conserved calcium binding cytosolic acidic protein found in all eukaryotic cells.  It is An Intracellular target/receptor of The secondary messenger Ca2+, and the binding Ca²+ is required for the activation of calmodulin.  Once bound to Ca²+, calmodulin acts as part of a calcium signal transduction pathway by modifying its interactions with various target proteins such as kinases or phosphatases CALCIUM CALMODULIN COMPLEX
  64. 64. Inactivate calmodulin activate calmodulin Target Protein 1. 2. 3. Ca++ CALCIUM CALMODULIN COMPLEX  Calmodulin has total of four Ca²+ binding sites.  Calmodulin + four Ca²+ = conformational change in calmodulin.  Calmodulin’s structure is very similar to the structure of troponin C (which is another calcium binding protein). Calmodulin is smaller than that of Troponin C.

