UNIDAD VI
Dermerc1 tema 6.6
Dermerc1 tema 6.6

DERMERC1

Dermerc1 tema 6.6

  1. 1. UNIDAD VI
  2. 2. 6.6 ENDOSO Y CIRCULACIÓN DE TÍTULOS DE CRÈDITO Forma de circulación de los títulos nominativos y a la orden. Los títulos a la orden son transmisibles por endoso y entrega del título mismo (tradición), sin perjuicio de que puedan transmitirse por cualquier otro medio legal (Art. 26 LTOC). Los títulos nominativos requieren, además, que la transmisión se inscriba en el registro del emisor (Art. 24 LTOC).

