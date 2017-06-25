UNIDAD VI
6.5 El Cheque Es un título de crédito que contiene una orden incondicional de pago de una cantidad determinada de dinero d...
Según el artículo 176 de la Ley de títulos y operaciones de crédito, el cheque debe contener: • La mención de ser cheque (...
Dermerc1 tema 6.5
  1. 1. UNIDAD VI
  2. 2. 6.5 El Cheque Es un título de crédito que contiene una orden incondicional de pago de una cantidad determinada de dinero dada por el librador al librado (Banco) para que éste, de la cuenta que tiene el librador le cubra al portador del título dicha cantidad. Los elementos personales de este título de crédito son: Librador. - Quien firma el cheque; Librado. - Banco; Beneficiario. -Tenedor legítimo del título
  3. 3. Según el artículo 176 de la Ley de títulos y operaciones de crédito, el cheque debe contener: • La mención de ser cheque (esencial) • El lugar y la fecha en que se expide, (Sólo la fecha es esencial) • La orden incondicional de pagar una suma determinada de dinero; • El nombre del librado (esencial) • El lugar del pago; (si éste se omite, se tendrá como tal el indicado junto al nombre del librado, o su principal sucursal ^ establecimiento) • La firma del librador (esencial)

