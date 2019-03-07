DOWNLOADS Final Crisis 10th Anniversary Omnibus

-
Final Crisis 10th Anniversary Omnibus by Grant Morrison, Geoff Johns, George Perez, Doug Mahnke, J.G. Jones
Title: Final Crisis 10th Anniversary Omnibus
Author: Grant Morrison, Geoff Johns, George Perez, Doug Mahnke, J.G. Jones
Pages: 1512
ISBN: 9781401285036
Publisher: DC Comics
Final Crisis 10th Anniversary Omnibus by Grant Morrison, Geoff Johns, George Perez, Doug Mahnke From the mind of genre-defining writer Grant Morrison comes Final Crisis, one of the most epic event sagas ever to hit the DC Universe! In this 10th Anniversary Omnibus edition, every crucial chapter is collected in reading order, including stories from Morrison, Geoff Johns, Greg Rucka and more! This is the ultimate collector's item!
What happens when evil wins? That's the question Superman, Batman, the Justice League and every being in the DCU have to face when Darkseid and his otherworldly legion of narcissistic followers actually win the war between light and dark. Featuring the deaths and resurrections of major DC characters, Final Crisis is more than your average multi-part event--it's a deconstruction of superhero comics and a challenging, thought-provoking take on the modern, four-color icons.
Presented in reading order, This massive collection features the following stories: Collects BATMAN#676-683, #701-702, BIRDS OF PREY #118, DC UNIVERSE #0, DC UNIVERSE: THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT #1, FINAL CRISIS #1-7, FINAL CRISIS: LEGION OF 3 WORLDS #1-5, FINAL CRISIS: REQUIEM #1, FINAL CRISIS: RESIST #1, FINAL CRISIS: REVELATIONS #1-5, FINAL CRISIS: ROGUE'S REVENGE #1-3, FINAL CRISIS: SECRET FILES #1, FINAL CRISIS: SUBMIT #1, FINAL CRISIS: SUPERMAN BEYOND #1-2, FLASH #240-241, JUSTICE LEAGUE OF AMERICA #21, SUPERMAN/BATMAN #76, TEEN TITANS #59-60 and TERROR TITANS #1-6.
