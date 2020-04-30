DISEÑOS OBSERVACIONALES PARA GENERAR O PROBAR HIPOTESIS

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Encuestas transversales
Estudios ecológicos transversales
¿QUÉ SON? El estudio transversal también es conocido como encuesta de frecuencia o estudio de prevalencia. En general, se ...
El estudio transversal se lleva a cabo usualmente para estimar la prevalencia de una enfermedad dentro de una población es...
ser: Simplemente describen la frecuencia de una exposición o resultado en una población definida. Estudio diseñado para de...
Prevalencia: número de casos existentes en una población en un punto específico de tiempo. Prevalencia= n° de casos poblac...
Razón de prevalencia: relación de la prevalencia del resultado en los expuestos y no expuestos. Razón de prevalencia= prev...
VENTAJAS Es relativamente económico y poco consumidor de tiempo para obtener resultados razonables a corto plazo. Tiene ...
Estudios ecológicos longitudinales
Estudios Ecológicos • En ellos la unidad de análisis no es el individuo sino una agregación de los mismos, habitualmente b...
✢ Estudios Ecológicos Longitudinales Esta clase de estudios tiene por característica principal la observación, de forma se...
Curva de crecimiento
Ejemplo: Controlar durante un año (generación) a los hijos de mujeres que padecen anemia ferropénica durante la gestación ...
Ventajas Se pueden estudiar grandes grupos poblacionales Relativamente fácil de realizar Aumenta el poder estadístico ...
✢ Estudios Ecológicos Longitudinales Estudios en los que existe un tiempo entre las distintas variables, de forma que pued...
Ejemplo: Controlar durante un año a los hijos de mujeres que padecen anemia ferropénica durante la gestación y observar la...
Ventajas Se pueden estudiar grandes grupos poblacionales Relativamente fácil de realizar Aumenta el poder estadístico ...
Serie de casos Los reportes y series de casos son un tipo de publicación biomédica bastante popular y representa uno de lo...
Describen la experiencia de un paciente o un grupo de pacientes con un diagnóstico similar. En estos estudios frecuentemen...
✢ Tipo de publicación que reporta una serie de casos con alguna característica semejante que los vuelve agrupables; simili...
Toda comunicación científica que sea un reporte o serie de casos debe tener básicamente las siguientes partes: ✢ Titulo ✢ ...
Debilidades  No permiten realizar asociaciones estadísticas por la ausencia de un grupo de comparación.  son el “más baj...
Fortalezas e importancia ✢ Pueden realizarse y comunicarse de manera rápida ✢ permiten estudiar o describir exposiciones, ...
Cohortes
El término cohorte se utiliza para designar a un grupo de sujetos con una característica o conjunto de características en ...
¿Qué es un estudio de cohorte? Un estudio de cohortes es un diseño observacional analítico longitudinal en el que se compa...
El seguimiento de cada sujeto de estudio se continúa hasta que ocurre una de las siguientes condiciones: • Se manifiesta e...
De acuerdo con su temporalidad, los estudios de cohorte se consideran que son de tipo longitudinal, porque los sujetos son...
Cuando sólo se incluyen los individuos que cumplen los criterios de inclusión en la fecha de inicio del estudio. Por tanto...
Ventajas • Permiten el cálculo directo de las tasas de incidencia en las cohortes expuesta y no expuesta, y del riesgo rel...
ESTUDIO DE CASOS Y CONTROLES
Se examinan las relaciones entre un atributo y la enfermedad, mediante la comparación de los enfermos con los sanos Respec...
03 06 01 02 04 05 Se puede calificar de retrospectivo, ya que comienza después del inicio de la enfermedad. 01 Busca en el...
CONTROLES Los controles pueden ser hospitalarios, vecindarios o poblacionales. Deben representar: Relación con la selecció...
En la figura siguiente muestra una representación gráfica de un estudio de casos y controles.
DISEÑO DE UN ESTUDIO DE CASOS Y CONTROLES a. Definición precisa de la variable dependiente. b. Definición de las variables...
El grupo control debe estar integrado por individuos que no tienen la enfermedad, por tanto, deben emplearse procedimiento...
Puntos metodológicos La idea fundamental que debe seguirse es la de establecer la mayor comparabilidad posible entre ambos...
ENCUESTA TRANSVERSAL • Es un diseño de investigación epidemiológica de uso frecuente. Se trata de estudios observacionales...
ASPECTOS A CONSIDERAR 1. Relacionados con la población que se estudiará. 2. Relacionados con los sujetos de quienes se obt...
CLASIFICACION DEL METODO 1) Estudio de la frecuencia y distribución de eventos de salud y enfermedad (estudios descriptivo...
Estudio de la frecuencia y distribución de eventos de salud y enfermedad (estudios descriptivos). • Estimar la magnitud y ...
Explorar y generar hipótesis de investigación (estudios analíticos). • En cambio, cuando el objetivo es responder una preg...
CARACTERISTICAS DEL DISEÑO • De acuerdo con los ejes de clasificación de los diseños epidemiológicos, el diseño transversa...
• Desde el punto de vista de la direccionalidad, es un estudio simultáneo. El efecto puede ser la enfermedad o una condici...
Utilidad • Capacidad para generar hipótesis de investigación, estimar la prevalencia de algunos padecimientos (esto es, la...
USO y BENEFICIOS  Estudiar enfermedades de larga duración (CRONICAS) con manifestaciones que se desarrollan lentamente. ...
POBLACION O MUESTRA • Se define como población base del estudio aquella a la que el estudio hace referencia. • En muchas o...
Definición de variables en estudios transversales • Es importante definir, antes de iniciar el estudio, las variables de e...
Conducción de encuestas transversales • El diseño, métodos y procedimientos del estudio deberán estar debidamente document...
DISEÑOS OBSERVACIONALES PARA GENERAR O PROBAR HIPOTESIS
  3. 3. ¿QUÉ SON? El estudio transversal también es conocido como encuesta de frecuencia o estudio de prevalencia. En general, se realiza para examinar la presencia o ausencia de una enfermedad u otro resultado de interés, en relación con la presencia o ausencia de una exposición, ambos hechos ocurriendo en un tiempo determinado y en una población específica.
  4. 4. El estudio transversal se lleva a cabo usualmente para estimar la prevalencia de una enfermedad dentro de una población específica. Útiles para evaluar necesidades del cuidado de la salud y para el planeamiento de la provisión de un servicio. Particularmente importantes para enfermedades crónicas que requieren atención médica durante su duración. También pueden usarse para evaluar el impacto de medidas preventivas dirigidas a reducir la carga de una enfermedad en una población
  5. 5. ser: Simplemente describen la frecuencia de una exposición o resultado en una población definida. Estudio diseñado para determinar la prevalencia de VIH en mujeres embarazadas residentes en el área de captación de un centro de salud rural en el mes de Mayo de 2014. Se recolectan simultáneamente el resultado de interés y potenciales factores de riesgo en una población definida. Luego se compara la prevalencia del resultado en aquellas personas expuestas a cada factor de riesgo con la prevalencia en aquellos no expuestos. En el estudio de VIH en mujeres embarazadas se podría recolectar simultáneamente información sobre distintos factores de riesgo: número de compañeros sexuales, uso de preservativos, uso de drogas intravenosas, historia de otras enfermedades de transmisión sexual, transfusiones de sangre, etc.
  6. 6. Prevalencia: número de casos existentes en una población en un punto específico de tiempo. Prevalencia= n° de casos población de estudio La prevalencia está influenciada por: • La ocurrencia de nuevos casos • La duración de cada caso
  7. 7. Razón de prevalencia: relación de la prevalencia del resultado en los expuestos y no expuestos. Razón de prevalencia= prevalencia en los expuestos prevalencia en los no expuestos
  8. 8. VENTAJAS Es relativamente económico y poco consumidor de tiempo para obtener resultados razonables a corto plazo. Tiene en adición a su capacidad de describir la prevalencia de exposición y enfermedad en una población determinada. Planear y evaluar intervenciones de salud pública, así como identificar la frecuencia de factores de riesgo.
  9. 9. Estudios ecológicos longitudinales
  10. 10. Estudios Ecológicos • En ellos la unidad de análisis no es el individuo sino una agregación de los mismos, habitualmente basada en áreas geográficas. Es decir los sujetos del estudio son la agregación de personas (p.e provincias, colegios, barrios, etc…) y no las personas individualmente
  11. 11. ✢ Estudios Ecológicos Longitudinales Esta clase de estudios tiene por característica principal la observación, de forma secuenciada, de la misma variable dependiente, ya sea en función de tratamientos distintos o en función del tiempo. Sobre la relevancia de los diseños de medidas repetidas. Una situación de medidas repetidas es aquella donde las observaciones se toman en ocasiones seleccionadas del continuo temporal subyacente. Así, los sujetos son medidos en diferentes ocasiones con el propósito de conseguir la curva continua del cambio sobre el tiempo
  12. 12. Curva de crecimiento
  13. 13. Ejemplo: Controlar durante un año (generación) a los hijos de mujeres que padecen anemia ferropénica durante la gestación y observar la incidencia de ferropenia en los mismos *Pueden ser tanto descriptivos como analíticos. Según la definición dada se considera longitudinal si las observaciones se refieren a dos momentos en el tiempo
  14. 14. Ventajas Se pueden estudiar grandes grupos poblacionales Relativamente fácil de realizar Aumenta el poder estadístico Se puede utilizar la información de estadísticas vitales Desventajas x - No se tiene información del individuo. x - No se tiene información sobre factores de confusión y no se puede corregir estos.
  15. 15. ✢ Estudios Ecológicos Longitudinales Estudios en los que existe un tiempo entre las distintas variables, de forma que puede establecerse una secuencia temporal entre estas.
  16. 16. Ejemplo: Controlar durante un año a los hijos de mujeres que padecen anemia ferropénica durante la gestación y observar la incidencia de ferropenia en los mismos *Pueden ser tanto descriptivos como analíticos. Según la definición dada se considera longitudinal si las observaciones se refieren a dos momentos en el tiempo
  17. 17. Ventajas Se pueden estudiar grandes grupos poblacionales Relativamente fácil de realizar Aumenta el poder estadístico Se puede utilizar la información de estadísticas vitales Desventajas x - No se tiene información del individuo. x - No se tiene información sobre factores de confusión y no se puede corregir estos.
  18. 18. Serie de casos Los reportes y series de casos son un tipo de publicación biomédica bastante popular y representa uno de los niveles de evidencia más antiguos, bajos y débiles dentro de la medicina basada en la evidencia
  19. 19. Describen la experiencia de un paciente o un grupo de pacientes con un diagnóstico similar. En estos estudios frecuentemente se describe una característica de una enfermedad o de un paciente, que sirven para generar nuevas hipótesis. Muchas veces documentan la presencia de nuevas enfermedades o efectos adversos y en este sentido sirven para mantener una vigilancia epidemiológica. ¿Qué son ?
  20. 20. ✢ Tipo de publicación que reporta una serie de casos con alguna característica semejante que los vuelve agrupables; similitudes sindrómicas, etiológicas, anatómicas, histológicas, fisiológicas, genéticas, moleculares, del tipo de tratamiento, de algún efecto adverso al tratamiento o de algún estudio complementario. ✢ Un estudio considera para fines operacionales que una serie de casos debe tener de 2 a 10 casos en su descripción
  21. 21. Toda comunicación científica que sea un reporte o serie de casos debe tener básicamente las siguientes partes: ✢ Titulo ✢ Resumen ✢ Palabras clave ✢ Introducción ✢ Reporte o descripción del caso ✢ Discusión ✢ Conclusión o recomendaciones ✢ Referencias bibliográficas
  22. 22. Debilidades  No permiten realizar asociaciones estadísticas por la ausencia de un grupo de comparación.  son el “más bajo” y “más débil” nivel de evidencia para establecer causalidad, sin embargo son el primer nivel de evidencia.  baja especificidad para la toma de decisiones médicas.  han ido perdiendo lugar en un número de revistas por: su bajo rigor científico, por su bajo nivel de aplicación general en la práctica médica, porque son realizados para dar volumen a un currículo vitae personal sin intención de expandir el conocimiento científico.  no son citados y por ende las revistas con mucha frecuencia rechazan este tipo de trabajos para proteger sus factores de impacto.  limitado número de páginas en las revistas impresas
  23. 23. Fortalezas e importancia ✢ Pueden realizarse y comunicarse de manera rápida ✢ permiten estudiar o describir exposiciones, enfermedades o situaciones muy poco frecuentes. ✢ de mucha utilidad frente a nuevas enfermedades y permite la descripción clínica de un síndrome, enfermedad o asociación de la que poco se sabía. ✢ permite además plantear las primeras hipótesis de causalidad ✢ permite reconocer lo inesperado ✢ Suelen estar redactados en lenguaje sencillo y de fácil comprensión para toda la comunidad científica e incluso para la población general
  24. 24. Cohortes
  25. 25. El término cohorte se utiliza para designar a un grupo de sujetos con una característica o conjunto de características en común (generalmente la exposición al factor de estudio), que son seguidos en el transcurso del tiempo. Ejemplo: • Una generación • Un grupo profesional • Personas que hayan padecido una exposición determinada • Portadores de una característica genética • Personas residentes en una comunidad definida geográficamente
  26. 26. ¿Qué es un estudio de cohorte? Un estudio de cohortes es un diseño observacional analítico longitudinal en el que se comparan dos cohortes, o dos grupos dentro de una misma cohorte, que difieren por su exposición al factor de estudio, con el objetivo de evaluar una posible relación causa-efecto. Cuando solamente existe una cohorte que es seguida en el tiempo con la única finalidad de estimar la incidencia con que aparece un determinado problema de salud (desenlace o efecto) o describir su evolución, se trata de un diseño descriptivo longitudinal
  27. 27. El seguimiento de cada sujeto de estudio se continúa hasta que ocurre una de las siguientes condiciones: • Se manifiesta el evento de estudio que se busca • Muerte del sujeto de estudio. • Se pierde al sujeto de estudio durante el seguimiento. • El estudio termina.
  28. 28. De acuerdo con su temporalidad, los estudios de cohorte se consideran que son de tipo longitudinal, porque los sujetos son seguidos en el tiempo y se les realizan al menos dos mediciones durante el lapso que dura el estudio El investigador parte de la formación de los grupos de sujetos expuestos y no expuestos a un posible factor de riesgo, y los sigue durante un tiempo para determinar las tasas de incidencia del desenlace de interés o de mortalidad en ambos grupos. *Desde el inicio del estudio se recaban datos (anterior al desarrollo de los hechos) *Se dentifican los nuevos casos de la enfermedad o las defunciones que se producen a partir de ese momento Tanto la exposición como la enfermedad ya han ocurrido cuando se lleva a cabo el estudio PROSPECTIVO RETROSPECTIVO En los que se recogen datos de forma retrospectiva y prospectiva en una misma cohorte AMBISPECTIVO
  29. 29. Cuando sólo se incluyen los individuos que cumplen los criterios de inclusión en la fecha de inicio del estudio. Por tanto, la fecha de inclusión es la misma para todos los sujetos y coincide con la del inicio del estudio. Se habla de cohorte dinámica cuando los individuos se van incluyendo a medida que progresa el estudio, es decir, a medida que se van identificando. Por tanto, en una cohorte dinámica la fecha de inclusión es diferente para cada sujeto. Es más probable que exista un sesgo de selección en una cohorte fija, ya que los individuos con un mayor grado de exposición pueden haber desarrollado la enfermedad y, por tanto, quedarían excluidos de la cohorte inicial. En cambio, en una cohorte dinámica pueden incluirse los sujetos en un mismo momento de su historia de exposición. FIJA DINÁMICA
  30. 30. Ventajas • Permiten el cálculo directo de las tasas de incidencia en las cohortes expuesta y no expuesta, y del riesgo relativo de los expuestos en relación con los no expuestos • Aseguran una adecuada secuencia temporal (la exposición al factor de estudio precede a la aparición del desenlace) • En los diseños prospectivos se minimizan los errores en la medición de la exposición • Permiten evaluar los efectos del factor de riesgo sobre varias enfermedades Desventajas • No son eficientes para el estudio de enfermedades poco frecuentes • No son eficientes para el estudio de enfermedades con un largo período de latencia • Los estudios prospectivos suelen ser de larga duración • Requieren un número elevado de participantes • Los estudios prospectivos tienen un coste elevado
  31. 31. ESTUDIO DE CASOS Y CONTROLES
  32. 32. Se examinan las relaciones entre un atributo y la enfermedad, mediante la comparación de los enfermos con los sanos Respecto a la frecuencia con que el atributo se halla presente (o si es de carácter cuantitativo, qué niveles alcanza). Gran utilidad para estudiar enfermedades que se manifiestan mucho tiempo después de la exposición, o para padecimientos raros o de múltiples causas. Estudio de casos y controles Identifican a las personas que han tenido un evento o enfermedad (casos) y a un grupo de personas que no la han desarrollado (controles) y que son idealmente una muestra aleatoria de la población general en la que se originaron los casos.
  33. 33. 03 06 01 02 04 05 Se puede calificar de retrospectivo, ya que comienza después del inicio de la enfermedad. 01 Busca en el pasado los supuestos factores causales. 02 Los datos se recogen de archivos o entrevistas sobre hechos sucedidos. 03 Pueden acumularse prospectivamente. 04 A medida que se diagnostican, se incorporan al estudio. 05 La selección de los casos, se recomienda llevarla a cabo conforme van apareciendo (casos incidentes) o se va haciendo el diagnóstico, 06 Características
  34. 34. CONTROLES Los controles pueden ser hospitalarios, vecindarios o poblacionales. Deben representar: Relación con la selección de los controles El evento en estudio (enfermedad). La población en riesgo ( debe provenir de la misma población que los casos) pero que no lo desarrolló.
  35. 35. En la figura siguiente muestra una representación gráfica de un estudio de casos y controles.
  36. 36. DISEÑO DE UN ESTUDIO DE CASOS Y CONTROLES a. Definición precisa de la variable dependiente. b. Definición de las variables independientes o de la exposición de interés. c. Fuente y criterios de selección de los casos. La manera "ideal" de selección de los casos se plantea que sea: en un área geográfica limitada, todos los casos que aparezcan en un tiempo determinado, o seleccionar una muestra representativa de éstos. Los principales puntos metodológicos a tener en cuenta para la ejecución de un estudio de casos y controles son:
  37. 37. El grupo control debe estar integrado por individuos que no tienen la enfermedad, por tanto, deben emplearse procedimientos diagnósticos similares a los utilizados por los casos. En relación a la fuente, se deben tomar los controles con el mismo criterio de selección que los casos. d. Definición, fuente y criterios de selección de los controles.
  38. 38. Puntos metodológicos La idea fundamental que debe seguirse es la de establecer la mayor comparabilidad posible entre ambos grupos, con relación a los factores distintos de la exposición en estudio. e. Obtención de la información. f. Determinación del número de casos y controles a incluir en el estudio. g. Determinar el tipo de análisis epidemiológico y estadístico de los datos.
  39. 39. ENCUESTA TRANSVERSAL • Es un diseño de investigación epidemiológica de uso frecuente. Se trata de estudios observacionales, también llamados encuestas de prevalencia.
  40. 40. ASPECTOS A CONSIDERAR 1. Relacionados con la población que se estudiará. 2. Relacionados con los sujetos de quienes se obtendrá información 3. La información que se busca captar.
  41. 41. CLASIFICACION DEL METODO 1) Estudio de la frecuencia y distribución de eventos de salud y enfermedad (estudios descriptivos). 2) Explorar y generar hipótesis de investigación (estudios analíticos).
  42. 42. Estudio de la frecuencia y distribución de eventos de salud y enfermedad (estudios descriptivos). • Estimar la magnitud y distribución de una enfermedad o condición de salud (variable dependiente) en un momento dado, además de medir otras características en los individuos de la población, como pueden ser las variables epidemiológicas relativas a las dimensiones de tiempo, lugar y persona (variables independientes).
  43. 43. Explorar y generar hipótesis de investigación (estudios analíticos). • En cambio, cuando el objetivo es responder una pregunta que plantea la búsqueda de la asociación entre las características o los factores de exposición con la enfermedad, se estiman los factores de riesgo a los que se les llama factores asociados, en este caso se trata de un estudio transversal analítico. • En función de la pregunta de investigación y del modelo teórico propuesto en el que se establecen las relaciones hipotéticas entre variables, se estudian una o varias variables consideradas como factores de exposición (variables independientes), con las que se pretende explicar la enfermedad (variable dependiente).
  44. 44. CARACTERISTICAS DEL DISEÑO • De acuerdo con los ejes de clasificación de los diseños epidemiológicos, el diseño transversal tiene las siguientes características: • Es un estudio observacional, lo que significa que el investigador sólo va a observar los eventos (enfermedad y exposiciones) que ocurren en las personas sin experimentar o intervenir; tampoco asigna de manera aleatoria a los sujetos en grupos de estudio. Por ejemplo, al estudiar el consumo de alimentos altos en carbohidratos como factor cuya exposición favorece la obesidad. En un estudio observacional aplicado a cada persona incluida en la muestra de forma aleatoria se le evaluaría su alimentación alta o normal en alimentos ricos en carbohidratos y el estado nutricio normal o con obesidad.
  45. 45. • Desde el punto de vista de la direccionalidad, es un estudio simultáneo. El efecto puede ser la enfermedad o una condición de salud, en tanto que las variables de exposición pueden ser características de las personas que se miden en un mismo momento o periodo bien definido. Por ejemplo, medir al mismo tiempo la relación entre tabaquismo como exposición, se podría evaluar mediante plantear a las personas la pregunta “¿cuántos cigarros fuma al día?”; ...
  46. 46. Utilidad • Capacidad para generar hipótesis de investigación, estimar la prevalencia de algunos padecimientos (esto es, la proporción de individuos que padece alguna enfermedad en una población en un momento determinado), así como identificar posibles factores de riesgo para algunas enfermedades.
  47. 47. USO y BENEFICIOS  Estudiar enfermedades de larga duración (CRONICAS) con manifestaciones que se desarrollan lentamente.  Proporcionan información importante para la planificación y administración de los servicios de salud.  A pesar de sus limitaciones, los estudios transversales son comunes y útiles, ya que su costo es relativamente inferior al de otros diseños epidemiológicos, como los estudios de cohorte Estas encuestas no son adecuadas para el estudio de enfermedades (o exposiciones) que se presentan con poca frecuencia en una población (enfermedades raras o con baja prevalencia) o que son de corta duración, debido a que sólo captarían información sobre un número reducido de individuos que las padezcan.
  48. 48. POBLACION O MUESTRA • Se define como población base del estudio aquella a la que el estudio hace referencia. • En muchas ocasiones una encuesta transversal no obtiene información de todos los sujetos que integran la población bajo estudio, sino sobre un grupo de ellos llamado muestra.  Definir la unidad de observación del estudio (los individuos, familias, hogares o escuelas).  El proceso de selección de informantes es muy importante en estos estudios. La muestra seleccionada debe reflejar las características de la población base que se busca estudiar (para obtener la media de edad o la distribución de edades de la población general se deberá incluir sujetos de todas las edades.)  Se puede estudiar la totalidad de una población, pero en esencia se estudia una muestra representativa de ésta en un momento y lugar determinados.
  49. 49. Definición de variables en estudios transversales • Es importante definir, antes de iniciar el estudio, las variables de estudio, de resultado, de exposición y potenciales variables confusoras o modificadores de efecto que se desea estudiar de manera teórica y operacional.  La definición operacional consiste en determinar la forma en que se medirá una variable. Esta, junto con los indicadores e instrumentos que se utilizarán, definirá el tipo de análisis de dichas variables.
  50. 50. Conducción de encuestas transversales • El diseño, métodos y procedimientos del estudio deberán estar debidamente documentados, de tal manera que exista información disponible en caso de necesidad de replicar y comparar el estudio.

