Expo edgar
OBJETIVO: •Buscar una forma farmacéutica, que se absorbe mejor, el perfil farmacocinético (PK) de la nueva fábrica gelatin...
INTRODUCCIÓN
MATERIALES Y METODOS
RESULTADOS No hay ninguna diferencia significativa entre los valores de Tmax de 1 mg de melatonina polvo y 1 mg de la cáps...
Un polvo de 1 mg tiene un valor de Cmax baja significativo con respecto a 3 mg de melatonina polvo y 1 mg de la cápsula de...
DISCUSIÓN Varias dosis de melatonina han sido utilizadas para distintas investigaciones; sin embargo, no está claro qué do...
● 1 mg de melatonina polvo tenía un bajo PK y no se absorbe bien. ● 3 mg de melatonina polvo y las cápsulas de gelatina bl...
CONCLUSIÓN ● Desarrollo de cápsulas suaves del gel es de creciente interés y varios estudios informan de la capacidad para...
Capsulas de gelatina blanda mejoran la biodisponibilidad en Humanos

  1. 1. Expo edgar
  2. 2. OBJETIVO: •Buscar una forma farmacéutica, que se absorbe mejor, el perfil farmacocinético (PK) de la nueva fábrica gelatina blanda de melatonina (soft gel) forma de la cápsula ha sido evaluado y Comparado con el poder de la melatonina comercialmente disponibles.
  3. 3. INTRODUCCIÓN
  4. 4. MATERIALES Y METODOS
  5. 5. RESULTADOS No hay ninguna diferencia significativa entre los valores de Tmax de 1 mg de melatonina polvo y 1 mg de la cápsula de gel suave de la melatonina. Ambos son significativamente más altos que los valores de Tmax de 3 mg de melatonina polvo.
  6. 6. Un polvo de 1 mg tiene un valor de Cmax baja significativo con respecto a 3 mg de melatonina polvo y 1 mg de la cápsula de gel suave de la melatonina. La medida de la absorción AUC (0 - 360) son similares entre 1 mg de la cápsula de gel suave de melatonina y 3 mg de polvo de melatonina.
  7. 7. DISCUSIÓN Varias dosis de melatonina han sido utilizadas para distintas investigaciones; sin embargo, no está claro qué dosis son la óptima para obtener un efecto farmacológico y su biodisponibilidad absoluta Se comparó la biodisponibilidad de la melatonina entre la forma clásica de polvo disponibles en el mercado y la nueva forma de cápsulas de gelatina blanda.
  8. 8. ● 1 mg de melatonina polvo tenía un bajo PK y no se absorbe bien. ● 3 mg de melatonina polvo y las cápsulas de gelatina blanda de melatonina de 1 mg tuvieron el mismo PK. ● Las cápsulas de gelatina blanda de melatonina 1 mg se absorbe más rápido que el polvo de melatonina de 3 mg.
  9. 9. CONCLUSIÓN ● Desarrollo de cápsulas suaves del gel es de creciente interés y varios estudios informan de la capacidad para realizar una absorción mejorada, más rápida y uniforme en comparación con otras formas orales. ● la melatonina fue fabricada en una nueva forma de cápsula de gel suave para comparar sus características de absorción con el polvo disponible en el mercado melatonina. ● Cápsulas suaves del gel demostraron una biodisponibilidad mejorada, incluso con una dosis baja de melatonina (1 mg), lo que representa una ventaja clínica para el tratamiento de varios desordenes fisiológicos y patológicos en los que se recomienda la suplementación con melatonina.

