Why Infographics Are Important for Your Professional PowerPoint

Jan. 26, 2022
When it comes to making infographics, there are many software options to choose from. Many people want to use software they already have readily on hand or are already familiar with, so PowerPoint is a common choice. However, infographics are unique products that need a careful review of all options.

Read this article: https://rrgraphdesign.com/blog/infographics-are-important-for-powerpoint/

Why Infographics Are Important for Your Professional PowerPoint

  1. 1. Why Are for Your Professional PowerPoint By www.rrslide.com www.rrgraphdesign.com
  2. 2. Table of How to Make an Infographic The Benefits of Using an Infographic 4 Tips to Improve Your Infographic Design www.rrslide.com www.rrgraphdesign.com
  3. 3. www.rrslide.com www.rrgraphdesign.com Background Believe it or not, you can make an infographic in 5 steps. All you need are the right tools plus an easy-to- follow guide. As long as you have these down, your infographic strategy is on the right track.
  4. 4. www.rrslide.com www.rrgraphdesign.com Below is an infographic with the five steps, just to show you that you can pretty much create one from any type of information. It’s just a matter of visualizing engaging content for the reader.
  5. 5. www.rrslide.com www.rrgraphdesign.com www.rrgraphdesign.com Below is an infographic with the five steps, just to show you that you can pretty much create one from any type of information. It’s just a matter of visualizing engaging content for the reader.
  6. 6. Make an Infographic in 5 Easy Steps www.rrslide.com www.rrgraphdesign.com
  7. 7. www.rrslide.com www.rrgraphdesign.com I want my infographic to inform the reader about the positive rise in remote working. My infographic will inspire businesses to embrace remote possibilities for workers. I will distribute my infographic on a blog, social media, and outreach strategies. The data in my infographic is less than six months old. I must publish my infographic in two weeks. Start by setting attainable goals for your infographic design. If you don’t know what you want the results to be, you’ll have difficulty putting it all together into a cohesive infographic design. Use a SMART goals approach to pinpoint what you wish to achieve: 1. Set a Goal and Choose an www.rrslide.com www.rrgraphdesign.com
  8. 8. www.rrslide.com www.rrgraphdesign.com According to your strategic planning and goal setting, you selected a type of infographic to make. Align your content with the purpose and overall layout of the infographic. If you’re creating a statistical infographic, it’s essential to outline the data and content in their proper order and sections. Let’s look a bit deeper. 2. Plan and Create the Content Ustrategies to make the message easy to grasp with the least words possible. Use the KISS method and “Keep It Simple, Stupid!” 0 1 Create an outline that matches the infographic style. Try to keep the word and character count even; that way, you won't end up with a huge text box next to a tiny one, throwing the infographic design off balance. 02 Create clusters from the main outline. A spreadsheet with data is a clear indicator that you could turn that into some type of chart. But what about percentages, comparisons, and statistical snippets? Those can all be visual. 03 Take note of where you can add data visualizations. www.rrgraphdesign.com
  9. 9. www.rrslide.com www.rrgraphdesign.com 3. Your Data www.rrgraphdesign.com www.rrslide.com Content and data are different, yet you can visualize both. For example, a list can be content blocks with icons and colored numbers. Similarly, statistical snippets make for great data widgets. Here's an infographic summarizing all the charts and graphs available in our marketplace. : Area Charts Bar Graphs Cone Charts Dual Charts Funnel Charts Gauge Charts Line Graphs Mekko Charts Pie Charts Pyramid Charts Radar Charts
  10. 10. 4. Choose a Template to Start With Now that you know what type of infographic you want to create, it’s time to figure out the technicalities. Browse the template gallery for the style you need. Additionally, here are some things you can do to make sure you choose the right infographic template to start with: www.rrslide.com www.rrgraphdesign.com When you’re not sure what you’ll like your infographic to look like, looking at inspiration is a great help. Look for inspiration The most straightforward way to create infographics is to use a template. Sometimes it’s the templates themselves that give you the idea for an infographic in the first place. Choose an infographic template
  11. 11. www.rrslide.com www.rrgraphdesign.com 5. Add Elements www.rrslide.com www.rrgraphdesign.com When your infographic has all the content it needs and is edited to the point of including only what’s essential for relaying the message, it’s time to make sure it’s also visually appealing.. These will help you make your infographic interesting and easy to understand. They help separate content and improve the flow from top to bottom. Shapes Choosing the colors for your infographic is all about contrast and legibility. Use two or three other colors to finish the color scheme. Color Palette Stay away from novelty fonts that are difficult to read, unless the content truly needs it. Don’t use too many colors on the text and keep it balanced. Fonts They help visualize the story in the content, separate it into sections, create visual flow and help balance the design as a whole. Icons You can add all sorts of animated and interactive elements to your infographics in RRSlide Animation & Interactivity
  12. 12. www.rrslide.com www.rrgraphdesign.com The of Using an Infographic
  13. 13. The Benefits of Using an www.rrslide.com www.rrgraphdesign.com
  14. 14. www.rrslide.com www.rrgraphdesign.com 1. Visual Effective well-designed infographics could help you get through that problem by breaking it down into small pieces of information which is easier to digest. It minimalizes misinterpretations.
  15. 15. www.rrslide.com www.rrgraphdesign.com 2. the information First, you have to choose the most essential and relevant information as the main focus of the data conclusion. Then, you would have to divide it into a few more straightforward and more specific categorizations. Lastly, arrange the split components logically to create a coherent and engaging outcome.
  16. 16. www.rrslide.com www.rrgraphdesign.com 3. your data Organized data is easy to read and apprehensible. Plus, infographics can help your audience digest the information. Combining both aspects would grant you a powerful way to communicate your presentation to your audience. Once your information is organized, it is guaranteed that your presentation will go smoothly. www.rrslide.com
  17. 17. www.rrslide.com www.rrgraphdesign.com www.rrslide.com www.rrgraphdesign.com 4. and engaging With appealing design and arrangement, you will grab their attention quickly without focusing. It lengthens the audience’s attention span as long as the lines, charts, and shapes used on the whole slides. You can also add images that will probably make their heads turn towards your professional PowerPoint presentation, which will spark your audience’s curiosity.
  18. 18. www.rrslide.com www.rrgraphdesign.com www.rrgraphdesign.com 5. Easy to Be creative in utilizing and combining well-designed charts, symbols, or headers. It is easier to remember vibrant compatible colors and data visualizations and illustrations than black and white text.
  19. 19. www.rrslide.com www.rrgraphdesign.com 6. marketing tool Polished infographics will significantly invite any social media dwellers to at least unconsciously read your content. Whether you are in the stage of raising the awareness of your company, product, or service, or where you are trying to convert the readers into customers, it serves as the bait of your fishing rod. Just make sure that it is in the most suitable format, and you promote it well. www.rrslide.com
  20. 20. 4 Tips to Your Infographic Design www.rrslide.com www.rrgraphdesign.com
  21. 21. www.rrslide.com www.rrgraphdesign.com If you still feel like you don't know about design enough to create an infographic, don’t worry. With the design tips in the list below, you’ll be right on track to create a great infographic. clutter Yes, indeed, space on an infographic is usually limited, but part of that space needs to be empty areas, margins, spaces and what designers like to call “white space.”
  22. 22. www.rrslide.com www.rrgraphdesign.com Establish visual hierarchy Here are some additional visual hierarchy principles to keep in mind : If you still feel like you don't know about design enough to create an infographic, don’t worry. With the design tips in the list below, you’ll be right on track to create a great infographic. Size Color Contrast Alignment Repetition Proximity
  23. 23. If you still feel like you don't know about design enough to create an infographic, don’t worry. With the design tips in the list below, you’ll be right on track to create a great infographic. visual hierarchy marketing or internal communication purposes, it’s critical to make sure your infographic is on-brand. If you’re making the infographic for a client, then it’s their brand that must be front and center. Brand elements include the color palette, font pairing, brand icons, tone and voice. Don’t forget to add your logo and website URL in the footer of your infographic. www.rrgraphdesign.com
  24. 24. www.rrslide.com www.rrgraphdesign.com If you still feel like you don't know about design enough to create an infographic, don’t worry. With the design tips in the list below, you’ll be right on track to create a great infographic. SEO If you're a business creating an infographic for marketing or internal communication purposes, it’s critical to make sure your infographic is on-brand. If you’re making the infographic for a client, then it’s their brand that must be front and center. Brand elements include the color palette, font pairing, brand icons, tone and voice. Don’t forget to add your logo and website URL in the footer of your infographic. www.rrslide.com
  25. 25. www.rrslide.com www.rrgraphdesign.com If you’re looking for a powerful and easy-to-use PowerPoint templates, check out

