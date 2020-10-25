Successfully reported this slideshow.
Productos Tangibles e Intangibles , Mercadeo de Seguros

Productos Tangibles e Intangibles , Mercadeo de Seguros

Productos Tangibles e Intangibles , Mercadeo de Seguros

  1. 1. República Bolivariana De Venezuela. Ministerio Del Poder Popular Para La Educación. Instituto Tecnológico “Antonio José De Sucre”. Valencia. Estado Carabobo • Realizado por: López Oneidy; CI:29.544.103. • Carrera: Riesgos y seguros; 5to semestre. • Docente: Abog. Luis Paredes. • Materia:. Producción de Seguros de Personas.
  2. 2. Productos Tangibles e Intangibles Tangibles Intangibles Productos físicos que son fabricados, enviados y entregados es un producto o servicio que no son entregados físicamente, pero que brindan un servicio
  3. 3. Tangibles Intangibles • Son palpables a los sentidos como lo son el peso, forma, color, textura • No son palpables por ejemplo: garantía, servicios, beneficios • Los productos se pueden almacenar • De los servicios quedan la experiencia y los recuerdos. • Se pueden dar muestras físicas • No se pueden tocar ni cuantificar pero llegan a la mente del consumidor • Se fabrican • Se prestan Características y diferencias:
  4. 4. Mercadeo de Seguros En los últimos años las compañías de seguros han buscado estrategias para integrar el uso de la tecnología, debido a que las redes sociales se han convertido en uno de los mayores canales de difusión que existe. Para las personas interesadas en un seguro la tecnología es una buena herramienta para informarse, también incluyeron opciones para personalizar las pólizas o coberturas que se adapten a las necesidades de cada persona. Ambos recursos son un buen mercadeo debido a que resultan atractivos para las personas interesadas en un seguro.
  5. 5. Importancia de contar con un producto de seguros Cada día estamos expuestos a un sinnúmero de imprevistos , colocando en riesgo el Patrimonio. Enfermedades Desastres Naturales Accidentes Los seguros proveen protección y respaldo en casos de pérdida en algún evento inesperado.

