Color Away Your Daily Stress with beautiful designs and patterns. Inside the book you will find 50 stunning and creative images. Detach yourself from everyday distractions and unwind with detailed beautiful images that will keep you entertained. Images in this book vary from minimal detail to highly detailed, making it perfect for markers, fine tip pens and colored pencils. Images are printed on large 8.5"X 11" high quality paper so you will have plenty of space to work your art and be creative. Visit http: //www.colorawaystress.com and share your thoughts and colored images from the book.

Click This Link To Download https://akuleadcoy.blogspot.co.uk/?book=1516901274

