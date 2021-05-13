Day22 Brand Deck

Successfully reported this slideshow.
品 牌 介 绍
一个专为亚洲男士设计的 新晋护肤品牌， 我们叫 Day22。 Who
Why 中国男性面临着���、 PM�.�、 高房 价等各种生活压力， 但同时也向往 让自己越变越好。 我们相信 “进步 是一种习惯” ， 中国男士正在越变 越好， 希望 Day22 能为中国男士 的进步， 贡献多一点力量。
How 我们通过采用优质的国际原料， 自研配方， 开发功能型护肤产品 和方案， 帮助用户养成更好的护 肤习惯， 拥有更佳状态。
Day22 专注于男士护肤领域， 采用 国际优质原料， 自研配方， 为中国男士 量身打造更合适的护肤产品。 我们相 信 “进步是一种习惯” ， 期待像兄弟一 样和用户交流， 帮助中国男士养成更 好的护肤习惯， 不断提升自我， 迎接崭 新的自己！
我们对待做产品， 有着严谨的态度， 力 求专业。 但我们对用户的沟通， 并不走 严肃路线。 我们讨厌居高临下， 或者故 作姿态。 我们想和用户如兄弟般交流， 轻松、 幽默, 贴心。 品牌态度
从研发到最终成品 Day22 团队 都亲自掌握每一个环节, 确保给客户带来最优质的产品。 配方研发 配方工艺 原料选择 原料采购 稳定性测试 相容性测试 包装选择 包装测试 产品研发
Day22 以天然、 安全, 有效为出发点, 从全球甄选优质原料， 我们的核心原料供应商中， 既有雅诗兰黛战略合作的德国CLR公司， 也有在护肤领域大众熟知的日本花王， 还有为奢侈品香水提供香料的美国Orchidia 。 我们相信只有优质的原料
产品设计理念 成分党？ 营销党？ 花里胡哨的功能？ 概念性添加？ NO， NO， NO， Day22 直击男士护肤痛点， 为用户所想， 给用户最需要的产品。 没有多余的护肤步骤， 只有明确的功能， 明确的关键成分， 清晰的护肤步骤， 有效护肤，
Day22 背后有非常强大的咨询队伍,来自于行业知名外企及国内大 公司 、 高校科研院所和研究机构。 他们服务过欧莱雅， 娇韵诗Clarins、 Burts Bee、 赫莲娜Helena， 植村秀Shu Uemura等。 Day22 专家顾问团...
Day22 男士氨基酸爽肤沐浴露500ml Day22 男士水杨酸祛油洁面啫喱200/100ml 产品全家福 一套都集齐， 你的日常清洁都搞定！ Day22 男士氨基酸滋养洗发水 500ml Day22 男士益生菌控油调理乳100/50ml
贴心旅行装 氨基酸滋养洗发水30ml 氨基酸爽肤沐浴露30ml 水杨酸祛油洁面啫喱15ml 益生菌控油调理乳15ml
Day22 调理乳里的益生菌， 全称叫做 “乳酸菌发酵溶胞物” ， 来自德国CLR公司， 是世界顶级益生菌的供应商， 效果比普通的益生菌要优秀好几倍。 *益生菌： 乳酸菌发酵溶胞物 明星成分 益生菌 在女性的护肤品中， 有一部分口碑非常好的明星...
原皮肤的第一层是微生物层， 上面有各种菌群， 有好的有坏的。 -如果 “坏” 的细菌攻占了皮肤表层， 那 “护城河” 就已经不在了， 怎么洗都有皮肤问题。 -而益生菌能让整个菌群平衡， 平衡后的肌肤会开始自我调节， 真正的从各方面改善皮肤。 举...
Step 1： 祛油 Day22 男士水杨酸祛油洁面啫喱 活性成分:水杨酸+PCA锌 功能:有效祛油 产品规格:200100ml Step 2： 控油 Day22 男士益生菌控油调理乳 活性成分:2%乳酸菌+维生素E+PCA锌 功能:长效控油，...
人类记忆最深刻的， 不是视觉， 不是听觉， 而是嗅觉。 为了探索 Day22 男士们 应该拥有什么样的气息， Day22 研发团队尝试了几十种香氛。 不要和大牌香 水一样的味道， 不要俗了套的古龙味， 我们想要一种独特、 难忘、 清新、 不女性...
洗澡时， 闻到舒服的柚子香气 洗澡后， 是令人微醺的草木香气 洗后几小时还有淡淡的琥珀檀木 前调 葡萄柚 罗勒 中调 薰衣草 天竺葵 香橙叶 后调 琥珀 檀香
Step 1： 头发清洁 Day22 男士氨基酸滋养洗发水 活性成分： 11种氨基酸+2%牛油果油 功能： 滋养头皮， 顺滑头发 产品规格： 500ml Step 2： 身体清洁 Day22 男士氨基酸爽肤沐浴露 活性成分： 11种氨基酸+海藻...
*11种氨基酸：精氨酸、天冬氨酸、甘氨酸、丙氨酸、丝氨酸、缬氨酸、脯氨酸、苏氨酸、异亮氨酸、组氨酸、苯丙氨酸 牛油果油 海藻糖 滋养头皮 顺滑头发 减少头发毛躁 保湿锁水 舒缓皮肤干燥 氨基酸配方 非皂基 非类氨基酸 非概念添加 ��种纯正氨基酸
Day22 进步兄弟会 进步兄弟会招募中 男人们聚在一起， 当然不会是聊护肤而已。 线下快闪活动、 跨界联名款、 发表对社会热点的看法、 好玩的视频等等等等， 在 Day22 进步兄弟会 什么都有可能发生， 我们等你来。
一个专为亚洲男士设计的新晋护肤品牌 品牌合作 关注公众号
  当你坚持做一件事情21天， 第22天的 时候， 它就成了一个习惯。 我们了解到 越来越多的年轻男性开始护肤， 但也 有很多还没形成稳定的护肤习惯。 然 而有一点可以肯定的是， 干净整洁而 简单的护肤日常将逐渐被接受， 成为 大多数男生的生活习惯。 Day22 的含义
