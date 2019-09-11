Successfully reported this slideshow.
Orion Market Research Specimen Retrieval Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis Report by Type (Detachable, Non-detachable)
Global specimen retrieval market is growing at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. In laparoscopic gynecologic
Visit here to know more about Specimen Retrieval Market study https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/specimen-retrieva
Asia-Pacific • China • India • Japan • Rest of Asia-Pacific Rest of the World • Middle East & Africa • Latin America
Specimen Retrieval Market: Industry Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

Specimen retrieval is broadly used in the laparoscopic surgeries to temporarily contain specimen and aids in the removal of it from the body of the patient. It is designed to provide safety to the patient and improve patient’s outcomes by minimizing the contamination of the abdominal cavity. The primary factors driving the specimen retrieval market include the increased awareness pertaining to the specimen retrieval systems for the treatment among the population.

Specimen Retrieval Market: Industry Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2019-2025

  1. 1. Orion Market Research Specimen Retrieval Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis Report by Type (Detachable, Non-detachable), by Application (Gynecological Surgeries, Urological Surgeries, Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Others), by End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others) Forecast, 2019-2025 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Email: info@omrglobal.com Phone: +91 780-304-0404, +1 646-755-7667
  2. 2. Global specimen retrieval market is growing at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. In laparoscopic gynecologic surgery, specimen retrieval bags have always been used for removing adnexal cysts and masses. Recently, specimen retrieval bags were additionally used due to rising concerns regarding the spread of malignant cells during mechanical morcellation of myoma. These bags have easy handling, deployment, and retrieval of preloaded tissue bag to protect it from contamination. The tissue bag is deployed into the surgical place through an introducer. This bag consists of a nitinol wire at the top which enables it to retain its shape and keeping the bag open after deployment. Additionally, the bag has an open/close mechanism due to which the specimen can be easily removed. Browse the full report of "Specimen Retrieval Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis Report by Type (Detachable, Non-detachable), by Application (Gynecological Surgeries, Urological Surgeries, Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Others), by End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others) Forecast, 2019-2025" at https://www.omrglobal.com/industry- reports/specimen-retrieval-market Rising prevalence of diseases that requires surgical treatments, along with the increasing number of laparoscopic procedures for the removal of specimens from the human body are the major factors augmenting the specimen retrieval market. Changing lifestyles such as alcohol and tobacco consumption, unhealthy dietary habits, sedentary lifestyles, and stress are also increasing the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases along with urological and gynecological disorder, thus create demand for specimen retrieval. According to the American Heart Association, approximately 92 million Americans have some sort of cardiovascular disease. The increasing pervasiveness of cardiovascular diseases will raise the demand for a variety of surgical and non-surgical measures, which in turn contribute in the specimen retrieval market growth. Furthermore, specimen retrieval bags have been used in laparoscopic gynecological surgery for removal of cysts and masses. A majority of intestinal surgeries can be done using the laparoscopic procedure. This includes surgeries such as ulcerative colitis, cancer, rectal prolapsed, Crohn's disease, diverticulitis, severe constipation, and others. The main advantage of using laparoscopic procedure is the patient experience less pain, shorter recovery time and less scarring as compared to the traditional techniques of surgery. Thus, augmented adoption of specimen retrieval systems in these procedures will accelerate specimen retrieval industry growth. Current Market Trends Covered in the Market: • Rising number of laparoscopic surgical procedure. • Awareness toward the use of technologically advanced devices for treatment. • Shifting of consumer preferences from traditional methods of surgeries to laparoscopic procedures for surgeries • Cardiovascular surgeries segment will account for a significant share in the market • New product launches will be the key strategy of the players • Asia-Pacific will hold as significant growth rate in specimen retrieval market
  3. 3. Visit here to know more about Specimen Retrieval Market study https://www.omrglobal.com/industry-reports/specimen-retrieval-market Global Specimen Retrieval Market -Segmentation By Type • Detachable • Non-Detachable By Application • Gynecological Surgeries • Urological Surgeries • Gastrointestinal Surgeries • Cardiovascular Surgeries • Others (Bariatric Surgeries) BY End-User • Hospitals • Ambulatory Surgical Centers • Others (Clinics) To know more information, please request a free report sample https://www.omrglobal.com/request- sample/specimen-retrieval-market Global Specimen Retrieval Market -Region North America • US • Canada Europe • Germany • UK • France • Spain • Italy • Rest of Europe
  4. 4. Asia-Pacific • China • India • Japan • Rest of Asia-Pacific Rest of the World • Middle East & Africa • Latin America About Orion Market Research OMR provide global and regional market reports of various domains such as healthcare, energy, IT, chemicals, and automobiles. OMR provide a 360-degree view of the market with parametric analysis, key market insights, key findings, statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, extensive segmentation, key trends, strategic recommendations and detailed company profiles. For More Information, Visit Orion Market Research Media Contact: Company Name: Orion Market Research Contact Person: Mr. Anurag Tiwari Email: info@omrglobal.com Contact no: +1 646-755-7667, +91 7803040404 Source: Specimen Retrieval Market

