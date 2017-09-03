BIONICS & CYBORG From human limitations, to potentials
Signals from brain Sensors Processor Mechatronic prosthetic system Feedback to Brain What is ‘Bionics’? Bionics - as the n...
Advancement in Human body What they do ?
Advancement in Human Body RFID sensor USES 1. Provides identification Information. 2. Allows/denies access to door. 3. Lik...
In recent science fiction movie IRON MAN 3 Tony stark injects electrodes in his hands for sake of recognizing him by his o...
Disability 1.By Birth 2.Unfortunate Incidents Military Scenario Road Accidents Trekking
Cost of disability Moral, physical, social, and economic life of the victim gets affected and slowed. Human Limitations
Disability Abnormal Heart rhythms Pacemaker Artificial Heart Deaf Cochlear Implant Vision Impairment Bionic Eye Diabetes P...
Abnormal Heart rhythms Pacemaker Artificial Heart
Deaf Cochlear Implant
Vision Impairment Bionic Eye
Physical Disability Artificial Limbs
Lifelike Prosthetics freckles, fingerprints, painted nails, hair, and even tattoos. Lifelike prosthetics could help assuag...
Signals from brain Sensors Processor Mechatronic prosthetic system Feedback to Brain
Limitations Highly Expensive
Thank You
Bionics
Bionics
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Bionics

37 views

Published on

bionics prosthetics cyborg artificial limbs artificial eyes advantages limitations

Published in: Science
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
37
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide
  • The purpose of a pacemaker is to maintain an adequate heart rate, either because the heart is not fast enough, or there is a block in the conduction system.
  • deaf due to damage to sensory hair cells in the Cochleas
  • Though scientist,Engineer are making sincere effort for making it available to everyone.
    As

    • Bionics

    1. 1. BIONICS & CYBORG From human limitations, to potentials
    2. 2. Signals from brain Sensors Processor Mechatronic prosthetic system Feedback to Brain What is ‘Bionics’? Bionics - as the name suggests It’s the interplay of ‘Biology’ and ‘Electronics’. Generally, a mechatronic prosthetic system is interfaced to the biological body to overcome the disability.
    3. 3. Advancement in Human body What they do ?
    4. 4. Advancement in Human Body RFID sensor USES 1. Provides identification Information. 2. Allows/denies access to door. 3. Like an implanted smart card.
    5. 5. In recent science fiction movie IRON MAN 3 Tony stark injects electrodes in his hands for sake of recognizing him by his own iron suite.
    6. 6. Disability 1.By Birth 2.Unfortunate Incidents Military Scenario Road Accidents Trekking
    7. 7. Cost of disability Moral, physical, social, and economic life of the victim gets affected and slowed. Human Limitations
    8. 8. Disability Abnormal Heart rhythms Pacemaker Artificial Heart Deaf Cochlear Implant Vision Impairment Bionic Eye Diabetes Portable Pancreas Physical Disability Artificial Limb Artificial knee To Potentials Bionic
    9. 9. Abnormal Heart rhythms Pacemaker Artificial Heart
    10. 10. Deaf Cochlear Implant
    11. 11. Vision Impairment Bionic Eye
    12. 12. Physical Disability Artificial Limbs
    13. 13. Lifelike Prosthetics freckles, fingerprints, painted nails, hair, and even tattoos. Lifelike prosthetics could help assuage the emotional trauma that comes with loss of a limb.
    14. 14. Signals from brain Sensors Processor Mechatronic prosthetic system Feedback to Brain
    15. 15. Limitations Highly Expensive
    16. 16. Thank You

    ×