Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
best�biography�audiobooks�Sex�Love�&�Cops best�biography�audiobooks�Sex�Love�&�Cops�|�autobiography�audiobooks�read�Sex�Lo...
Sex�Love�&�Cops A�memoir,�following�the�true�story�of�Wendy�Wilkins�as�she�joins�the�police�force,�a�naive�twenty�year�old...
Sex�Love�&�Cops
Sex�Love�&�Cops
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

best biography audiobooks Sex Love & Cops

2 views

Published on

best biography audiobooks Sex Love & Cops | autobiography audiobooks read Sex Love & Cops | best audiobooks Sex Love & Cops

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

best biography audiobooks Sex Love & Cops

  1. 1. best�biography�audiobooks�Sex�Love�&�Cops best�biography�audiobooks�Sex�Love�&�Cops�|�autobiography�audiobooks�read�Sex�Love�&�Cops�|�best�audiobooks�Sex�Love�&� Cops LINK�IN�PAGE�4�TO�LISTEN�OR�DOWNLOAD�BOOK
  2. 2. Sex�Love�&�Cops A�memoir,�following�the�true�story�of�Wendy�Wilkins�as�she�joins�the�police�force,�a�naive�twenty�year�old�cop�in� Melbourne,�Australia,�and�discovers�many�firsts,�her�first�arrest,�murder,�dead�body,�love,�cop�culture�and�a�#metoo� moment...�The�good,�the�bad�and�the�ugly�of�life�as�a�cop�in�Melbourne�Australia,�in�the�late�80's�and�early�90's.�A� fast�paced�and�entertaining�read�with�some�wonderful�characters,�who�just�happen�to�be�real.�A�peek�inside�the�gritty underbelly�of�Melbourne's�police�world,�through�the�lens�of�a�young�female�cop.�Wendy�navigates�this�new�world,� while�falling�in�love�and�being�sexually�awakened�herself.�Vignettes�in�the�style�of�Candace�Bushnell's�'Sex�and�The� City'�novella.���REVIEWS��"If�Sex�and�The�City�had�a�fifth�'shero',�it�would�certainly�be�author,�actress,�real�estate� entrepreneur,�and�former�cop,�Wendy�Wilkins,�whose�novella�gives�us�a�dazzling�inside�look�at�her�smart,�sexy,�and� entertaining�life�and�inspires�us�to�live�ours�more�fully."�~�Jaimsyne�Blakely,�Writer,�Creator,�Innovator�"A�peek�inside the�gritty�underbelly�of�the�Melbourne�police�world�in�the�90's,�through�the�lens�of�a�young�female�cadet.�This�book� brings�the�human�side�of�being�in�law�enforcement�to�light����sharing�the�personal,�sexual,�and�business�life�of� author,�Wilkins,�as�she�navigated�her�first�few�years�in�the�police�force.�A�humorous�and�often�confronting�look�at� what�it�is�to�be�a�woman�in�uniform."�~�Kym�Jackson,�Actress/Author�"It�was�like�a�blast�from�the�past�reading� Wendy's�memoir�of�her�time�in�the�force.�The�good,�the�bad�and�the�ugly�of�life�as�a�cop�in�Melbourne�Australia.�A� nice�quick�and�thoroughly�entertaining�read�with�some�wonderful�characters�that�just�happened�to�be�real"�~�AW� Ex�Detective�Sergeant,�Victoria�Police�"I�like�the�humor�and�the�crime�stories�it�also�has�a�touch�of�a�'Clueless'�Fifty� Shades�of�Grey''�~�Belinda�Gosbee,�Actress/Writer�"You�wrote�the�truth�about�me,�at�least�you�changed�my�name!"� ~Anonymous
  3. 3. Sex�Love�&�Cops
  4. 4. Sex�Love�&�Cops

×