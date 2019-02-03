Successfully reported this slideshow.
3.1 Tipos fundamentais de energia
À nossa volta, é visível a manifestação de energia em inúmeras situações.
São exemplos a ocorrência de relâmpagos, …
… o movimento de um comboio, …
… e a luz proveniente das lâmpadas elétricas.
Quer se estude a energia associada ao movimento de um automóvel…
… ou a energia envolvida numa colisão, …
… quer se estude a quantidade de energia envolvida na mudança de estado físico de uma massa de água sólida…
… ou a energia necessária para lançar um foguetão para o Espaço, …
… é importante saber de que forma a energia se manifesta e quais são os tipos fundamentais de energia.
Energia solar Associada à energia fornecida pelo Sol. Energia radiante Associada às diferentes radiações. Energia eólica A...
Energia elétrica A energia associada ao movimento de uma massa de ar (energia eólica) é transformada em energia elétrica n...
Apesar de não ocorrer destruição de energia, a energia é frequentemente convertida em formas mais difíceis de voltar a uti...
No Sistema Internacional de Unidades, a energia é expressa em joule (J). A energia não se cria nem se destrói, mas pode co...
A energia associada às cargas elétricas pode ser transformada. Os alimentos possuem energia armazenada e que pode ser util...
A energia associada às cargas elétricas pode ser transformada. Os alimentos possuem energia armazenada e que pode ser util...
Apesar de a energia se manifestar de diferentes formas, consideram-se apenas dois tipos fundamentais de energia: Energia p...
Apesar de a energia se manifestar de diferentes formas, consideram-se apenas dois tipos fundamentais de energia: Energia p...
Apesar de a energia se manifestar de diferentes formas, consideram-se apenas dois tipos fundamentais de energia: Energia p...
A energia manifesta-se de diferentes formas, mas há apenas dois tipos fundamentais de energia: a energia cinética e a ener...
