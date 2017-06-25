Unidad I redes

 Historia de las Comunicaciones.  Conceptos de Redes  Objetivos  Elementos de una Red
• Informática: Es la ciencia que estudia el tratamiento automático y racional de la información • Telemática: Es la técnic...
Introducción: Actualmente nos encontramos en un momento decisivo respecto del uso de la tecnología para extender y potenci...
Los métodos que utilizamos para compartir ideas e información están en constante cambio y evolución. Mientras la red human...
Las primeras redes de datos estaban limitadas a intercambiar información basada en caracteres entre sistemas informáticos ...
En la década de los 40 (época de los computadores de tarjetas perforadas) surge la idea de conectar dos maquinas para comp...
En los 80. las empresas privadas empiezan a implementar redes privadas locales. Ethernet, creada por IBM en esta misma déc...
Concepto De Redes: Una red es un conjunto de dispositivos interconectados entre sí, con la finalidad de compartir recursos...
Hoy en día las redes de computadoras son de suma importancia en nuestra vida, ya sea en el ámbito laboral, estudiantil, so...
Las redes lograron agilizar y dar un gran paso al mundo, ya que grandes cantidades de información se trasladan de un sitio...
Objetivos: La finalidad principal para la creación de una red de computadoras es compartir los recursos y la información ...
Elementos De Una Red:
Las Reglas Aspectos importantes de las redes que no son dispositivos ni medios, son reglas o protocolos. Estas reglas son ...
Medios: La comunicación a través de una red es transportada por un medio. El medio proporciona el canal por el cual viaja ...
Medios Guiados
No Guiados:
Recordando….
Mensajes: La comunicación comienza con un mensaje o información que se debe enviar desde una persona o dispositivo a otro....
Dispositivos:
Dispositivos Finales: Los dispositivos de red con los que la gente está más familiarizada se denominan dispositivos finale...
Dispositivos intermedios y su rol en la red Además de los dispositivos finales con los cuales la gente está familiarizada,...
hubs
switches
firewall
ernetwor
Unidad I redes
Unidad I redes
Unidad I redes
Unidad I redes
Unidad I redes
Unidad I redes
Unidad I redes
Unidad I redes
Unidad I redes
Unidad I redes
Unidad I redes
Unidad I redes
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Unidad I redes

37 views

Published on

Tema de Universidad

Published in: Internet
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
37
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Unidad I redes

  1. 1.  Historia de las Comunicaciones.  Conceptos de Redes  Objetivos  Elementos de una Red
  2. 2. • Informática: Es la ciencia que estudia el tratamiento automático y racional de la información • Telemática: Es la técnica que trata de la comunicación de datos y la realización de procesos entre equipos informáticos distantes.
  3. 3. Introducción: Actualmente nos encontramos en un momento decisivo respecto del uso de la tecnología para extender y potenciar nuestra red humana. La globalización de Internet se ha producido más rápido de lo que cualquiera hubiera imaginado. Entre todos los elementos esenciales para la existencia humana, la necesidad de interactuar está por debajo de la necesidad de sustentar la vida.. La comunicación es casi tan importante para nosotros como el aire, el agua, los alimentos y un lugar para vivir.
  4. 4. Los métodos que utilizamos para compartir ideas e información están en constante cambio y evolución. Mientras la red humana estuvo limitada a conversaciones cara a cara, el avance de los medios ha ampliado el alcance de nuestras comunicaciones. Desde la prensa escrita hasta la televisión, cada nuevo desarrollo ha mejorado la comunicación. Al igual que con cada avance en la tecnología de comunicación, la creación e interconexión de redes de datos sólidas tiene un profundo efecto.
  5. 5. Las primeras redes de datos estaban limitadas a intercambiar información basada en caracteres entre sistemas informáticos conectados. Las redes actuales evolucionaron para agregarle voz, flujos de video, texto y gráficos, a los diferentes tipos de dispositivos. Las formas de comunicación anteriormente individuales y diferentes se unieron en una plataforma común. Esta plataforma proporciona acceso a una amplia variedad de métodos de comunicación alternativo y nuevo que permiten a las personas interactuar directamente con otras en forma casi instantánea.
  6. 6. En la década de los 40 (época de los computadores de tarjetas perforadas) surge la idea de conectar dos maquinas para compartir funciones. En los 70 surge la implementacion de redes tipo x.25 (Intercambio de paquetes de datos entre nodos).
  7. 7. En los 80. las empresas privadas empiezan a implementar redes privadas locales. Ethernet, creada por IBM en esta misma década, fue la primera red de uso comercial, pero se limitaba al uso militar. En los 90 surge el boom de los computadores personales y por ende la necesidad de conectarse internamente entre ellos. Se crea Arpanet, red interna creada por la secretaria de defensa de Estados Unidos y que se convertiría en la Actual Internet.
  8. 8. Concepto De Redes: Una red es un conjunto de dispositivos interconectados entre sí, con la finalidad de compartir recursos, servicios e información.
  9. 9. Hoy en día las redes de computadoras son de suma importancia en nuestra vida, ya sea en el ámbito laboral, estudiantil, social, etc. y así se podría seguir mencionando una enorme cantidad de áreas en las que las redes de computadoras están involucradas.
  10. 10. Las redes lograron agilizar y dar un gran paso al mundo, ya que grandes cantidades de información se trasladan de un sitio a otro sin peligro de extraviarse en el camino y en cuestión de tan solo unos segundos.
  11. 11. Objetivos: La finalidad principal para la creación de una red de computadoras es compartir los recursos y la información en la distancia, asegurar la confiabilidad y la disponibilidad de la información, aumentar la velocidad de transmisión de los datos y reducir el coste general de estas acciones. Brindar confiabilidad en la información Transmitir información entre usuarios distantes de manera rápida, segura y económica  Proporcionar una alta fiabilidad, al con fuentes alternativas de suministro. Por ejemplo todo los archivos podrían duplicarse en dos o tres maquinas, de tal manera que si una de ellas no se encuentra disponible, podría utilizarse una de la otra copias. Ahorro económico, los ordenadores pequeño tienen una mejor relación costo / rendimiento, comparada con la ofrecida por las maquinas grandes. Es un medio de comunicación, entre persona que se encuentran muy alejadas entre sí. Con el ejemplo de una red es relativa mente fácil para dos o más persona que viven en lugares separados, escribir informes juntos.
  12. 12. Elementos De Una Red:
  13. 13. Las Reglas Aspectos importantes de las redes que no son dispositivos ni medios, son reglas o protocolos. Estas reglas son las normas o protocolos que especifican la manera en que se envían los mensajes, cómo se direccionan a través de la red y cómo se interpretan en los dispositivos de destino. Por ejemplo: en el caso de la mensajería instantánea Jabber, los protocolos XMPP, TCP e IP son importantes conjuntos de reglas que permiten que se realice la comunicación.
  14. 14. Medios: La comunicación a través de una red es transportada por un medio. El medio proporciona el canal por el cual viaja el mensaje desde el origen hasta el destino. Las redes modernas utilizan principalmente tres tipos de medios para interconectar los dispositivos y proporcionar la ruta por la cual pueden transmitirse los datos. Estos medios son: • hilos metálicos dentro de los cables, • fibras de vidrio o plásticas (cable de fibra óptica), y • transmisión inalámbrica.
  15. 15. Medios Guiados
  16. 16. No Guiados:
  17. 17. Recordando….
  18. 18. Mensajes: La comunicación comienza con un mensaje o información que se debe enviar desde una persona o dispositivo a otro. Las personas intercambian ideas mediante diversos métodos de comunicación. Todos estos métodos tienen tres elementos en común. El primero de estos elementos es el origen del mensaje o emisor. Los orígenes de los mensajes son las personas o los dispositivos electrónicos que deben enviar un mensaje a otras personas o dispositivos. El segundo elemento de la comunicación es el destino o receptor del mensaje. El destino recibe el mensaje y lo interpreta. Un tercer elemento, llamado canal, está formado por los medios que proporcionan el camino por el que el mensaje viaja desde el origen hasta el destino.
  19. 19. Dispositivos:
  20. 20. Dispositivos Finales: Los dispositivos de red con los que la gente está más familiarizada se denominan dispositivos finales. Estos dispositivos constituyen la interfaz entre la red humana y la red de comunicación subyacente. Algunos ejemplos de dispositivos finales son:  Computadoras (estaciones de trabajo, computadoras portátiles, servidores de archivos, servidores Web)  Impresoras de red Teléfonos VoIP Cámaras de seguridad Dispositivos móviles de mano (como escáneres de barras inalámbricos, asistentes digitales personales (PDA))
  21. 21. Dispositivos intermedios y su rol en la red Además de los dispositivos finales con los cuales la gente está familiarizada, las redes dependen de dispositivos intermediarios para proporcionar conectividad y para trabajar detrás de escena y garantizar que los datos fluyan a través de la red. Estos dispositivos conectan los hosts individuales a la red y pueden conectar varias redes individuales para formar una internetwork. Los siguientes son ejemplos de dispositivos de red intermediarios: • dispositivos de acceso a la red (hubs, switches y puntos de acceso inalámbricos), • dispositivos de internetworking (routers), • servidores de comunicación y módems, y • dispositivos de seguridad (firewalls).
  22. 22. hubs
  23. 23. switches
  24. 24. firewall
  25. 25. ernetwor

×