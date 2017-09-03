Cold-Water Coral Reefs Omar A. Radwan PhD Student – Geosciences Dept. - KFUPM GEOL601 - Carbonate Sedimentology & Diagenes...
Outline • Description – Distribution – Ecology Introduction: • Coral Mound in the NE Atlantic Case study: • Strength – Threats – Recommendations Status Quo: • Research Gaps Opportunities:
Introduction Roberts et al., 2006 Freiwald et al., 2004
Case study Kano et al., 2010
Status Quo Strength • Cold-water coral ecosystems are biological hotspots and provide resources for fisheries, bioprospect...
Opportunities Knowledge gap • Understanding the biological and ecological processes and interactions of cold- water corals...
References • Freiwald, A., Fosså, J. H., Grehan, A., Koslow, T., & Roberts, J. M. (2004). Cold-water coral reefs. UNEP-WCM...
Cold-Water Coral Reefs

Cold-Water Coral Reefs

  1. 1. Cold-Water Coral Reefs Omar A. Radwan PhD Student – Geosciences Dept. - KFUPM GEOL601 - Carbonate Sedimentology & Diagenesis
  2. 2. Outline • Description – Distribution – Ecology Introduction: • Coral Mound in the NE Atlantic Case study: • Strength – Threats – Recommendations Status Quo: • Research Gaps Opportunities:
  3. 3. Introduction Roberts et al., 2006 Freiwald et al., 2004
  4. 4. Case study Kano et al., 2010
  5. 5. Status Quo Strength • Cold-water coral ecosystems are biological hotspots and provide resources for fisheries, bioprospecting. • Stimulating the development of new technologies. Threats • Commercial bottom trawling • Hydrocarbon exploration and production • Cable and pipeline placement • Bioprospecting and destructive scientific sampling • Waste disposal • Coral exploitation Recommendations • A total of 24 recommendations have been made (Freiwald et al., 2004) covering • information management and research • improving monitoring and assessment • regulations and measures • international coordination and awareness
  6. 6. Opportunities Knowledge gap • Understanding the biological and ecological processes and interactions of cold- water corals, the associated species diversity and environmental regulating factors. • Ensuring that cold-water corals are not damaged or destroyed accidentally, and enabling society to make choices on conservation and exploitation. Filling the knowledge gap • gaps in our knowledge of cold-water coral reefs need to be closed by • further mapping. • multidisciplinary research including modelling of distribution, geology, biology, ecology and the assessment of human impact.
  7. 7. References • Freiwald, A., Fosså, J. H., Grehan, A., Koslow, T., & Roberts, J. M. (2004). Cold-water coral reefs. UNEP-WCMC, Cambridge, UK, 84. • Kano, A., Ferdelman, T. G., & Williams, T. (2010). The Pleistocene cooling built Challenger Mound, a deep-water coral mound in the NE Atlantic: Synthesis from IODP Expedition 307. The Sedimentary Record, 8(4), 4-9. • Roberts, J. M., Wheeler, A. J., & Freiwald, A. (2006). Reefs of the deep: the biology and geology of cold-water coral ecosystems. Science, 312(5773), 543-547. Thank You

