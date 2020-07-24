Reactor tubular.problemas resueltos.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
REACTOR TUBULAR Prof.: O. Flores
EJERCCIO 1 La descomposición de la fosfina en fase gaseosa homogénea 4𝑃𝐻3 → 𝑃4+6𝐻2 Ocurre a 649 °C con una cinética de pri...
Para el caso de una reacción irreversible de primer orden y A productos y cualquier ƐA constante la ecuación integrada est...
CA0 = PA0/RT = 460000 Pa/(8,13 Pa.m3/mol.K (922K) ) = 60 mol/m3 Calculo del factor de expansión: ℰ𝐴 = 7 − 4 4 = 0,75 XA = ...
Ejercicio 2 Se ha encontrado que la velocidad de reacción A → 3R en fase homogénea a 215ºC, es: -rA = 0,1 CA 1/2 mol/l.s C...
Ecuación de diseño para un RT 𝜏 = 𝐶𝐴0 0 𝑥 𝐴 𝑑𝑥 𝐴 0,1 (1+ℰ 𝐴 𝑋 𝐴) rA = 0,1 CA 1/2 CA = CA0(1-XA)1/2 La correspondiente rela...
𝜏 = 𝐶𝐴0 1/2 0 0,8 (1+𝑋 𝐴)1/2 𝑑𝑥 0,1(1−𝑋 𝐴)1/2 𝜏 = 10 𝐶𝐴0 1/2 0 0,8 ( 1+𝑋 𝐴 1−𝑋 𝐴 )1/2 𝑑𝑥 Para resolver la integral multipl...
Ejemplo 3 En un reactor discontinuo que opera isotérmicamente se alcanza un 70 % de conversión del reactivo líquido en 13 ...
Ejemplo 4 Una enzima específica actúa como catalizador en la fermentación de A. Halle el volumen del reactor de flujo en p...
𝜏 = 10 𝑙𝑛2 − 𝑙𝑛1 + 5 2 − 0,1 = 39,6 𝑚𝑖𝑛 𝜏 = 𝑉 𝑣 ⇒ V = 𝜏𝜐 = 39,6 𝑚𝑖𝑛 ∗ 25 𝑙 𝑚𝑖𝑛 = 986,5 𝑙 Ejemplo 5 Una corriente gaseosa d...
Sistema de densidad variable porque es gaseoso y como varía Flujo total, el flujo volumétrico también variará. Calculo de ...
Calculo del volumen del RT 𝜏 = 𝑉𝐶 𝐴0 𝐹 𝐴0 ⇒ 𝑉 = 𝜏𝐹 𝐴0 𝐶 𝐴0 = 9,17 𝑚𝑖𝑛∗540𝑚𝑚𝑜𝑙/𝑚𝑖𝑛 660𝑚𝑚𝑜𝑙/𝑙 = 7,500 𝐿 V= 7,5 L
Bibliografía Levenspiel Juan(2004). Ingeniería de las Reacciones. Tercera edición, Editorial Limusa México. Levenspiel Jua...
  2. 2. EJERCCIO 1 La descomposición de la fosfina en fase gaseosa homogénea 4𝑃𝐻3 → 𝑃4+6𝐻2 Ocurre a 649 °C con una cinética de primer orden -RPH3 = 10 CPH3 (h-1). Calcular el tamaño del reactor flujo pistón necesario para producir una conversión del 80 % de una alimentación que consiste en 40 mol de fosfina pura por hora, si las condiciones de operación son 649 °C y 460 Kpa. Datos 4𝑃𝐻3 → 𝑃4+ 6𝐻2 -r𝑃 𝐻3 = 10 CPH3 (h-1) XA = 80 % v = 40 mol/h T = 649 °C + 273 = 922 K P= 450 Kpa V = ? Ecuación de diseño
  3. 3. Para el caso de una reacción irreversible de primer orden y A productos y cualquier ƐA constante la ecuación integrada está dada por: k𝜏 = − 1 + ƐA ln(1 − 𝑋A)- ƐA 𝑋A (1) Se sabe que el tiempo espacial es: 𝑡 = 𝑉/𝑣 (2) v = FA0 / CA0 (3) Sustituyendo (2) y (3) en (1) y despejando V V = 𝐹 𝐴0 𝑘𝐶 𝐴0 1 + ℰ 𝐴 𝑙𝑛 1 1−𝑋 𝐴 − ℰ 𝐴 𝑋 𝐴 Calculo de 𝐶𝐴0
  4. 4. CA0 = PA0/RT = 460000 Pa/(8,13 Pa.m3/mol.K (922K) ) = 60 mol/m3 Calculo del factor de expansión: ℰ𝐴 = 7 − 4 4 = 0,75 XA = 0,8 V = 40 𝑚𝑜𝑙/𝑙 ( 10 ℎ )(60 𝑚𝑜𝑙 𝑚3 ) 1 + 0,75 𝑙𝑛 1 1−0,8 − (0,75 ∗ 0,8) = 0,148 𝑚3 V = 128 litros
  5. 5. Ejercicio 2 Se ha encontrado que la velocidad de reacción A → 3R en fase homogénea a 215ºC, es: -rA = 0,1 CA 1/2 mol/l.s Calcular el tiempo espacial necesario para alcanzar la conversión del 80 % a partir de una alimentación del 50 % de A y 50 % de inertes, en un reactor de flujo de pistón que opera a 215ºC y 5 atm (CA0 = 0,0625 mol/l). Solución: XA = 0,8 T= 215°C P= 5 atm CAO = =0,0625 mol/l 𝑡 = ? -rA = 0,1 CA 1/2 mol/l Ecuación de diseño para un RT
  6. 6. Ecuación de diseño para un RT 𝜏 = 𝐶𝐴0 0 𝑥 𝐴 𝑑𝑥 𝐴 0,1 (1+ℰ 𝐴 𝑋 𝐴) rA = 0,1 CA 1/2 CA = CA0(1-XA)1/2 La correspondiente relación entre la conversión y la concentración es 𝐶𝐴 𝐶 𝐴0 = 1−𝑋 𝐴 (1+ℰ 𝐴 𝑋 𝐴) Calculo de ℰ 𝐴 ℰ 𝐴= 4−2 2 = 1 → 𝐶𝐴 𝐶 𝐴0 = (1−𝑋 𝐴 (1+𝑋 𝐴) → 𝐶𝐴= 𝐶𝐴0 (1−𝑋 𝐴) (1+𝑋 𝐴) 𝜏 = 𝐶𝐴0 0 𝑋 𝐴 𝑑𝑥 0,1𝐶 𝐴0 1 2 (1−𝑋 𝐴)1/2 (1+𝑋 𝐴)1/2 = 10𝐶𝐴0 1/2 0 0,8 (1+𝑋 𝐴)1/2 (1−𝑋 𝐴)1/2 𝑑𝑥
  7. 7. 𝜏 = 𝐶𝐴0 1/2 0 0,8 (1+𝑋 𝐴)1/2 𝑑𝑥 0,1(1−𝑋 𝐴)1/2 𝜏 = 10 𝐶𝐴0 1/2 0 0,8 ( 1+𝑋 𝐴 1−𝑋 𝐴 )1/2 𝑑𝑥 Para resolver la integral multiplicamos y dividamos por la conjugada 1 − 𝑋 𝐴 Y se obtiene la integral : 𝜏 = 10 𝐶𝐴0 1/2 0 0,8 1+𝑋 𝐴 (1−𝑋 𝐴 2 𝑑𝑥 = (𝑎𝑟𝑐 𝑠𝑒𝑛𝑋 𝐴- (1 − 𝑋 𝐴 2 ) 𝜏 = (0,0625 𝑚𝑜𝑙/𝑙)1/2 ( 𝑚𝑜𝑙 𝑙 )1/2∗𝑠 (1,33) = 33,2 s 𝜏= 33,2 s 0 0,8
  8. 8. Ejemplo 3 En un reactor discontinuo que opera isotérmicamente se alcanza un 70 % de conversión del reactivo líquido en 13 min. ¿Qué tiempo espacial se requiere para efectuar esta operación en un reactor de flujo en pistón ? Solución: XA = 0,7 t= 13 min Calculo del tiempo espacial para un RT → como Como el sistema es de densidad constante el tiempo de residencia y el tiempo espacial son iguales → t = 𝜏 = 13 𝑚𝑖𝑛
  9. 9. Ejemplo 4 Una enzima específica actúa como catalizador en la fermentación de A. Halle el volumen del reactor de flujo en pistón requerido para el 95 % de conversión del reactivo A (CA0 = 2 mol/L) a una concentración dada de la enzima. La cinética de la fermentación a esta concentración de enzima viene dada por: Solución XA = 0,95 CA0 = 2 mol/L Proceso a volumen constante ya que 1 mol de A produce 1 mol de R Ecuación de diseño 𝜏 = 𝑐 𝐴 𝐶 𝐴0 𝑑𝐶 𝐴 −𝑟 𝐴 = 𝐶 𝐴 𝐶 𝐴0 𝑑 𝐶𝐴 0,1𝐶 𝐴 1+0,5𝐶 𝐴 = = 𝐶 𝐴 𝐶 𝐴0 1+0,5𝐶 𝐴 𝑑 𝐶𝐴 0,1𝐶 𝐴 = 𝐶 𝐴 𝐶 𝐴0 1 𝑑 𝐶𝐴 0,1𝐶 𝐴 + 𝐶 𝐴 𝐶 𝐴0 0,5𝐶 𝐴 𝑑 𝐶𝐴 0,1𝐶 𝐴 = 1 𝑜,1 ln𝐶𝐴 + 5(𝐶𝐴-𝐶𝐴0) 𝐶𝐴 = 𝐶𝐴0(1 − 𝑋 𝐴) = 2 1 − 0,95 = 0,1 𝑚𝑜𝑙/𝑙
  10. 10. 𝜏 = 10 𝑙𝑛2 − 𝑙𝑛1 + 5 2 − 0,1 = 39,6 𝑚𝑖𝑛 𝜏 = 𝑉 𝑣 ⇒ V = 𝜏𝜐 = 39,6 𝑚𝑖𝑛 ∗ 25 𝑙 𝑚𝑖𝑛 = 986,5 𝑙 Ejemplo 5 Una corriente gaseosa de reactivo A puro (CA0 = 660 mmol/L) entra en un reactor de flujo en pistón a una velocidad FA0 = 540 mmol/min y polimeriza de la siguiente forma: 3A→R -rA = 330 mmol/l. min ¿Qué tamaño debe tener el reactor para que CA = 330 mmol/L? Solución: CA0 = 660 mmol/L FA0 = 540 mmol/min -rA = 330 mmol/l. min V = ? Para CA = 330 mmol/L
  11. 11. Sistema de densidad variable porque es gaseoso y como varía Flujo total, el flujo volumétrico también variará. Calculo de 𝜀 𝐴 𝜀 𝐴 = ( 1−3 3 )(1) = 2 3 𝐶𝐴 = 𝐶𝐴0(1 − 𝑋 𝐴) (1 + 𝜀 𝐴 𝑋 𝐴) ⇒ 𝑋 𝐴 = 0,75 𝜏 = 660 54 0,75 = 9,17 𝑚𝑖𝑛
  12. 12. Calculo del volumen del RT 𝜏 = 𝑉𝐶 𝐴0 𝐹 𝐴0 ⇒ 𝑉 = 𝜏𝐹 𝐴0 𝐶 𝐴0 = 9,17 𝑚𝑖𝑛∗540𝑚𝑚𝑜𝑙/𝑚𝑖𝑛 660𝑚𝑚𝑜𝑙/𝑙 = 7,500 𝐿 V= 7,5 L
  13. 13. Bibliografía Levenspiel Juan(2004). Ingeniería de las Reacciones. Tercera edición, Editorial Limusa México. Levenspiel Juan(2006). Solución de problemas propuestos. Tercera edición, Editorial Limusa México.

