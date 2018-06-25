Synnopsis :

The Overstreet Comic Book Price Guide has been the Bible of serious collectors, dealers and enthusiasts since 1970. One of the most influential comic book artists ever, Jim Steranko, brings his compelling mastery of the art form with a powerful take on Batman for one edition of this year s volume. Also, ROM was a long-running Bronze Age hit that has returned with new adventures, and Gabriel Rodriguez provides a powerful interpretation on this year s other cover to the Guide. The most trusted name in comic book pricing is back with their 47th edition. Available in softcover and hardcover editions.



