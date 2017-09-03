MIK och digital verksamhet på biblioteken i Östergötland
Ansvar: Göta styrgrupp och MIK-gruppen Proffset I Vardagen och Labbet Strategi  Gemensamma begrepp  Kompetensutveckling ...
2018 MIK-perspektiv in i Göta-bibliotekens dagliga arbete: uppdrag |roll |innehåll PDSA/PGSA/Kvalitet Respektive utvecklin...
Mik och digital verksamhet på biblioteken i Ö̈stergötland
Mik och digital verksamhet på biblioteken i Ö̈stergötland

MIK
Digital kompetens
Regionbibliotek Östergötland
Götabiblioteken
Medie- och informationskunnighet
Bibliotekets roll i samhället
Demokrati
Delaktighet

Published in: Internet
  • Definition av MIK-begreppet att arbeta utifrån
    Medie- och informationskunnighet (MIK) handlar om medier och informationsinnehåll, informationshantering och digital kompetens
    För att vara medie- och informationskompeten måste du kunna
    förstå, analysera och värdera mediernas och informationens form, uttryck och roll i samhället.
    skapa ny information och nytt innehåll i olika medier.
    organisera, finna och tillgängliggöra information och innehåll i olika medier.
    hantera informations- och kommunikationsteknologi för att konsumera, producera och förmedla medier och information.
    MIK är en förutsättning för meningsfull användning av media och information för att skapa nya kunskaper (bildning), i samhället och/eller hos individer, samt förmedling, spridning och användning av den som grund för beslutsfattande. MIK är därmed avgörande för människors deltagande/empowerment och för demokratin.
  • MIK-perspektiv in i Götabibliotekens dagliga arbete: uppdrag, roll och innehåll 2018
    Götabiblioteken behöver problematisera sin verksamhet och sin roll. Detta sker i de Götagrupper och processer som leds och samordnas av Regionbibliotek Östergötland. Här har de respektive utvecklingsledarna ansvar för att MIK-perspektivet utforskas i de olika grupperna. Frågeställningarna ska inte ses som en avprickningslista utan som ett verktyg för ett långsiktigt arbete
    Frågelåda
    Vilka frågor blir, med ett MIK-perspektiv, viktiga i vår Götagrupps/process arbete? Utgå från MIK-modellen (pyramiden). Redan identifierade frågeställningar finns i BILAGA 1.
    Utifrån frågorna som identifierats: på vilket sätt kan vi konkret arbeta med MIK på våra bibliotek?
    Vilka roller kan vi inta som bibliotekspersonal i MIK-arbetet inom vårt fält (guider, experter, väktare, deltagare, arrangörer, förmedlare)?
    Vilka kan vi samarbeta med?
    Vilken ytterligare kompetensutveckling behöver vi?
    Vilken roll ska bibliotekschefen ha i detta arbete?
    Vilka resurser finns? Behövs ytterligare för att komma vidare i arbetet?
     
    Genomsyrande perspektiv är barn och unga, tillgänglighet, mångfald, delaktighet och jämställdhet.
     
    1. 1. MIK och digital verksamhet på biblioteken i Östergötland
    2. 2. Ansvar: Göta styrgrupp och MIK-gruppen Proffset I Vardagen och Labbet Strategi  Gemensamma begrepp  Kompetensutveckling  Metodutveckling  Experimentera och leka  Arbetsplatslärande : att leda och organisera kompetensutveckling  Dela och Sprida  Användarperspektiv Exempel  Regionala Digitala Agendan  Crossmedia  MIK i Praktiken  Taltidning till fler
    3. 3. 2018 MIK-perspektiv in i Göta-bibliotekens dagliga arbete: uppdrag |roll |innehåll PDSA/PGSA/Kvalitet Respektive utvecklingsledare ansvarar för att MIK-perspektivet utforskas i de olika Götagrupperna. Frågeställningarna ska inte ses som en avprickningslista utan som ett verktyg för ett långsiktigt arbete Frågelåda  Konkret arbete på mitt bibliotek?  Vilka roller? T.ex.: guider, experter, väktare, deltagare, arrangörer, förmedlare  Kompetens?  Samarbete?  Resurser?

