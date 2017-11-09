Ollie long unit 14

Rough Sketches Masthead: My masthead will be positioned in the top left corner of my front cover, this is so it can be cle...
Rough Sketches Continued Stand first: will go just above the main article, so the reader knows what it is about. Drop Capi...
Final Sketches For my front cover cover I will have my masthead at the top left corner so it can clearly be seen, as is se...
House Style and Colour Scheme Layout The layout of my magazine will be with the main image in the middle of the front cove...
Font Style For my font styles I have used basic, bold fonts. This is because it makes it clear and easy to read on the she...
Font Styles Final The final font I am going to choose is ‘Prezident’ for ANTI. I have chosen this as it is simple but bold...
Masthead Ideas Bold colours used so magazine stands out Masthead next to each page number, so readers get familiar with th...
Image of Influence This is a magazine front cover from XXL, this is what I used as inspiration when creating my front cove...
Mood board I Have chosen these photos for my mood board because they all relate to the genre I want to cover. The majority...
Draft Article Interview Draft • Hello, How are you? • Hello, I’m very good thanks. • So, your new album drops next week, h...
Graphic Layouts These are the four graphic layouts I created for Anti. It was useful for me to create these as it gave me ...
Photo shoot Plan This is my photo shoot plan, it explains how I am going to take my photos, the requirements of the model,...
Test Photography
Prop List I did not require many props for my photo shoot. This is because I wanted it to be a very simple picture, theref...
Production Plan Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Choose content by going through events of month a...
Production Plan Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Create front cover and DPS Create rest of magazin...
Staff and equipment, budget summary Equipments Costs Office (Leatherhead) £350 x 30 = 10500 Apple Mac book Pro (x30) £1500...
Conclusion In conclusion this unit has been successful as I have been able to produce several pre-production resources tha...
Contents 1. Location Recce 2. Hazards at the workplace 3. Ethical/Legal 4. Conclusion
Location Recce This document lists all the details of two photos I took, it says where they were taken, the lighting I cho...
Health and Safety Act The health and safety act lists enforces laws on employers to ensure regular safety checks and a saf...
Data Protection Act • The data protection act dictates how businesses are able to use data acquired from elsewhere. This i...
Editors Code of Practice Accuracy Must not publish inaccurate, misleading or distorted information. If a inaccurate or mis...
Editors Code of Practice continued Reporting of Crime Relatives or friends of accused/convicted person should not be ident...
Legal and Ethical issues Reporting of Crime This relates to my magazine as often In hip-hop and rap artists are involved i...
Risk Assessment • One risk I had to consider was permissions, I had to make sure that I got the permission from any people...
Risk Assessment • Another risk I had to consider was accidentally stretching the photo, it was important I did not do this...
Conclusion In conclusion this unit has been helpful because I have been able to analyse all the important details concerne...
LO3 • Setting up equipment • Pre production material • Production process • Operating desktop publishing tools • conclusion
Environment of Presentation I have taken several images of the environment in which I conducted my pitch. I presented my p...
Pre production material • Before production I made several materials to help me in the production process. Firstly I made ...
Production Plan Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Choose content by going through events of month a...
Production Plan Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Create front cover and DPS Create rest of magazin...
Operating Desktop Publishing Tools • One thing I had to consider was accidentally stretching the photo, it was important I...
Conclusion In conclusion this unit has helped me to create helpful pre-production material to aid in the creation of my ma...
Production Plan Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Choose content by going through events of month a...
Production Plan Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Create front cover and DPS Create rest of magazin...
Operating Desktop Publishing Tools • One thing I had to consider was accidentally stretching the photo, it was important I...
Font Style For my font styles I have used basic, bold fonts. This is because it makes it clear and easy to read on the she...
Font Styles Final The final font I am going to choose is ‘Prezident’ for ANTI. I have chosen this as it is simple but bold...
Font Style For my font styles I have used basic, bold fonts. This is because it makes it clear and easy to read on the she...
Font Styles Final The final font I am going to choose is ‘gobold’ for Major. I have chosen this as it is simple but bold, ...
Pitch Improvements One improvement I made from the feedback I was received, was I moved the main image, this was because t...
Final magazine pages
Final Double page Spread
Favorite magazine
Conclusion In Conclusion this unit has been useful as I have been able to create and edit production materials in order to...
Ollie long unit 14
Ollie long unit 14
Ollie long unit 14
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ollie long unit 14

20 views

Published on

Ollie long unit 14

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
20
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Ollie long unit 14

  1. 1. Rough Sketches Masthead: My masthead will be positioned in the top left corner of my front cover, this is so it can be clearly seen and is separate from the other text Cover Stories: The cover stories are going to be down the side of the magazine, on the first sketch I have positioned them along the left, and on the second sketch they are on the right side. Main Image: My main image is going to be large and fill up the whole centre of the magazine front cover, this is to make the magazine more appealing and gain some star appeal if someone famous is on the front. Main Headline: The main headline will be in the centre, this is so it will be the most eye catching text as it’s in the middle and the largest Barcode: The barcode will be in the bottom left of the magazine, this is because its not very important to attract any readers so it can be just positioned at the bottom, however it is important because it needs to be scanned, therefore it must be there somewhere.
  2. 2. Rough Sketches Continued Stand first: will go just above the main article, so the reader knows what it is about. Drop Capital: Allows the reader to easily see where the article begins, and makes it more appealing Page Number: This would be positioned in the bottom corner of every page, this is so the reader can easily navigate through the magazine Photos: I will have a large image filling up the first page to make it more visually interesting as opposed to just two pages of text
  3. 3. Final Sketches For my front cover cover I will have my masthead at the top left corner so it can clearly be seen, as is separate from the rest of the text so it may be viewed as more important. I will have the main image in the centre, it will be large so can be clearly seen from a distance and attract a passing audience. The headline will be in large over the main image to show it is important and is the biggest story as is in the biggest font. The cover lines will be listed at the side of the cover to give people an idea of the magazines contents, This will also help create star appeal by listing the artists involved. My double page spread will have one page covered completely with an image, this is to visually entertain the readers and give a break from the text. On that page will also be a pull quote to give the reader an idea of what the article will have in it, and attract them to read it. The second page will be taken up mostly by the main article but it will be wrapped around a small image in the bottom corner in order to make it more appealing. The article will have a drop capital as to show the reader were it begins and to look more visually appealing.
  4. 4. House Style and Colour Scheme Layout The layout of my magazine will be with the main image in the middle of the front cover, the headlines will surround the main image and the main headline will be larger than the rest covering a part of the main image. The masthead will be in the top left corner but will be slightly covered by the main image. Colours For my magazine I am going to use three colours. For my masthead I am going to use red, as it stands out so will attract people to the magazine. For the rest of my magazine I will use white for the background and black for text and headlines as it stands out against the white making it simple and easy to read.
  5. 5. Font Style For my font styles I have used basic, bold fonts. This is because it makes it clear and easy to read on the shelf. The bold font connotes ‘loud’ which is something commonly associated with rap and hip hop, so instantly the audience will have an idea on what the magazine genre is (Prezident) (Jersey m54)
  6. 6. Font Styles Final The final font I am going to choose is ‘Prezident’ for ANTI. I have chosen this as it is simple but bold, so will stand out on the magazine cover attracting people to buy it. XXL is my magazine of inspiration, and the font for their masthead is very similar to the ones I have chosen. The fonts are very bold and simple. When my fonts are made white and placed on a coloured background, it will look very similar to XXL.
  7. 7. Masthead Ideas Bold colours used so magazine stands out Masthead next to each page number, so readers get familiar with the masthead and therefore the brand Echo Grave Major Anti Flex I am going to choose anti and major for my two magazines, I am choosing these as I think they are the most memorable and will stand out the most on the magazine masthead Masthead
  8. 8. Image of Influence This is a magazine front cover from XXL, this is what I used as inspiration when creating my front cover. I chose this because I liked the simplistic yet bold way the cover lines were listed, as well as the bold headline which overlapped the main image, and used colour to stand out. Also I liked the ‘EXCLUSIVE!’ box above the headline, as it makes it more appealing and attractive for the reader
  9. 9. Mood board I Have chosen these photos for my mood board because they all relate to the genre I want to cover. The majority of photos are of artists that are either rap or hip-hop, I have also included pictures of brands because fashion is a large part of rap and hip-hop as a culture, so it is important I also include clothing within my magazine.
  10. 10. Draft Article Interview Draft • Hello, How are you? • Hello, I’m very good thanks. • So, your new album drops next week, how are you feeling about it? • Pretty positive, I love it and I’m sure my fans will too. • Any favourites you have from the album? • Its hard to pick, in my opinion every song is amazing, plus they’re all my creations, choosing a favourite would be like choosing a favourite out of my kids! • A lot of work has been put into this upcoming album, 5 years in total put into it, is it hard putting so much effort and time into one piece of work? • Of course, especially when you don’t know if your fans are going to like it or not. But I really feel myself when I’m in the studio so to me it doesn’t really feel like a job, but a way of life. • You’re so passionate about music, Does this help when creating your own? • Definitely, I have fun in the studio making beats and coming up with lyrics, it really doesn’t feel like a job to me at all. • As well as your new album, you are also going on tour starting next week, Are you Excited? • Of course! I love being on tour, meeting my fans around the world • What’s your favourite place to go on tour? • London, it’s the place I grew up and the atmosphere you get there is like none other. But I do love going to places like New York and seeing that I have such big support in the US as well as England • Any necessities you need on tour? • I wouldn’t say I have any material necessities, but I definitely need my friends with me, we always have a good time touring the world, and dancing on stage together. • What everyone wants to know, who is going on tour with you? • Well I can’t release any information yet, but I can say there’s going to be some surprise appearances from big artists. • That’s all the questions, thanks for your time • Its been a pleasure
  11. 11. Graphic Layouts These are the four graphic layouts I created for Anti. It was useful for me to create these as it gave me a clearer vision of what my magazine would look like when it was completed. This meant that I could decide whether or not I liked it, and then if I did not like it I could move things around and change the size of things to my liking, this is the advantage t has compared to rough sketches, as they are much harder to edit so is more time consuming. Also graphic layouts give a much clearer vision of what the final product will look like as it is made on the computer, which is what the final magazine cover will be made on.
  12. 12. Photo shoot Plan This is my photo shoot plan, it explains how I am going to take my photos, the requirements of the model, how I want them to dress and style them. This was important as it meant that when the photo shoot occurred I knew exactly what to do as well as the model, therefore I captured the exact photos I wanted and didn’t waste any time in setting them up, or having to return to take the photos again
  13. 13. Test Photography
  14. 14. Prop List I did not require many props for my photo shoot. This is because I wanted it to be a very simple picture, therefore all I needed was the artist being photographed in ordinary clothes of his choice, and a high quality camera. The camera was important to ensure that when the image was exported into Photoshop it would not be pixelated, and I would be able to resize it and keep the high quality resolution.
  15. 15. Production Plan Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Choose content by going through events of month and picking out most important. Choose content by going through events of month and picking out most important. Out of articles chosen, choose the most important one to cover, making this the main headline. Get team to write up the articles including main article Get contact with people who re wanted to be featured in the magazine, and get consent from them, ask if an interview is possible. Day off Day off Completed by: Wednesday Completed by: Wednesday Completed by: Thursday Completed by: Wednesday Completed by: Monday Completed by: Completed by: Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Arrange and conduct interview Send photographers to get photographs which are to be used throughout the magazine Get designers to create graphics to be used within magazine Do photo shoot with artist for main image and DPS Incorporate interview into article of that artist. Day off Day off Completed by: Friday Completed by: Thursday Completed by: Monday Completed by: Friday Completed by: Monday Completed by: Completed by:
  16. 16. Production Plan Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Create front cover and DPS Create rest of magazine, incorporating photographs and graphics made. Make sure all advertisement spaces are filled with an advert Ensure all pages follow laws of practice, and the magazine cannot be sued. Finishing touches Final read through to see if everything is perfect Released Completed by: Wednesday Completed by: Friday Completed by: Thursday Completed by: Friday Completed by: Saturday Completed by: Saturday Completed by: Sunday
  17. 17. Staff and equipment, budget summary Equipments Costs Office (Leatherhead) £350 x 30 = 10500 Apple Mac book Pro (x30) £1500 x 30 = 45000 All Adobe Apps £53.20 (per month) Camera (x5) £389 x 30 = 11670 Chairs (x30) £89 x 30 = 2670 Tables (x30) £99 x 30 = 2970 Printer (x2) £1306 x 2 =2612 TOTAL £75475.20 Staff Costs (per person) Journalists (7) £23,000 per year Writers (7) £38,000 per year Photographers (2) £18,000 per year Graphic Designers (7) £17,000 per year Human Resources (3) £23,000 per year Publisher (4) £14,000 per year
  18. 18. Conclusion In conclusion this unit has been successful as I have been able to produce several pre-production resources that have helped me in the planning and creation of my magazine.
  19. 19. Contents 1. Location Recce 2. Hazards at the workplace 3. Ethical/Legal 4. Conclusion
  20. 20. Location Recce This document lists all the details of two photos I took, it says where they were taken, the lighting I chose, permission I needed as well as the possible hazards and risks.
  21. 21. Health and Safety Act The health and safety act lists enforces laws on employers to ensure regular safety checks and a safe working environment are in place, this is so employees are not at risk of injury at work. It is important that I follow these rules also in my workplace otherwise staff may result in getting injuries in which I would have to pay compensation for, it is important I do not have to pay this as money in the company needs to go towards production. As well as needing to pay compensation, the injured staff will need to take time off of work meaning ill be an employee down. http://www.healthyworkinglives.com/advice/Legislation- and-policy/Workplace-Health-and-Safety/health-safety- legislation#workplace
  22. 22. Data Protection Act • The data protection act dictates how businesses are able to use data acquired from elsewhere. This is important for my magazine as it means I have to make sure I only hold on for data as long as I need it and don’t use it for any other purposes than for what I stated otherwise I could face a fine. https://www.gov.u k/data- protection/the- data-protection- act
  23. 23. Editors Code of Practice Accuracy Must not publish inaccurate, misleading or distorted information. If a inaccurate or misleading statement is made it must be promptly corrected with an apology published Privacy Home, health, family life and correspondence must be respected with privacy, any intrusions without consent must be justified by editors. Complaints of public disclosure of information will be accounted Harassment Journalists must not harass, intimidate or persistently pursuit an individual in order to get information. Intrusion into grief or shock In cases of grief or shock any approaches must be made with discretion and sympathy Reporting suicide Detail cannot be used to explain the way they died to prevent people copying Children Children should be able to complete time at school without unnecessary intrusion, and must not be approached or photographed without permission. Children in sex cases Must not identify victim if they are under 16. No language can be used to imply the relationship between the accused and the victim Hospitals Journalists must identify themselves and get permission to enter non public areas of hospitals. The restrictions of privacy are particular to each individual https://ww w.ipso.co.u k/IPSO/cop. html
  24. 24. Editors Code of Practice continued Reporting of Crime Relatives or friends of accused/convicted person should not be identified without their consent, unless they're relevant to the story. Clandestine devices and subterfuge The press must not obtain or publish material by using hidden cameras or secret listening devices Victims of sexual assault Victims must not be identified unless there is justification and they are legally free to do so Discrimination Must avoid prejudicial reference to an individuals race, colour, religion, sex, sexual orientation, physical or mental illness or disability. Financial journalism Must not use financial information they receive in advance of its general publication for their own profit Confidential Sources Journalists have a moral obligation to protect confidential information Witness payments in criminal trials No payment to a witness, or person likely to be called a witness should be made in case once proceedings are active Payment to criminals Payments for stories, pictures or information in order to exploit a particular crime or to glorify/glamorise crime must not be made. https://ww w.ipso.co.u k/IPSO/cop. html
  25. 25. Legal and Ethical issues Reporting of Crime This relates to my magazine as often In hip-hop and rap artists are involved in crime or are sent to prison, so I would need to be careful when discussing theses issues. Financial Journalism This relates to my magazine because in the music industry money is a big topic, especially in rap, where most artists boast what they make. So in my magazine its important I am careful when covering financial information. Harassment This relates to my magazine as I will be covering a lot of stories about artists and interviewing some too, so when I have journalists asking them questions I need to ensure they are not harassing the artist. Payment to criminals This relates to my magazine as I need to ensure that I don’t pay for any stories that exploit a crime or glamorise any crimes, this is important to keep in mind as many stories that could be seen as something to cover as an exclusive and attract new customers, could go against this code of practice.
  26. 26. Risk Assessment • One risk I had to consider was permissions, I had to make sure that I got the permission from any people that I took photos of which I was going to publish in my magazine. I only used one person so I only had to create one form and send it to that person (Shown in picture on right). This was so if their was any legal issues regarding the photos it would not e down to the magazine, as the person has given authorisation. The artist was required to sign showing that it was them who gave consent, as well as writing down the date, showing that they are giving consent for this photo-shoot specifically, and it is not an old consent form for pictures taken in the past which has been reused. • A second risk I needed to think about was area assessment. This meant that I had to have checks to ensure that the location of the photo-shoot was safe, and no harm would be done to either the artist or employees conducting the photo-shoot. My location was a school hallway, this was good as it meant there was not many possible risks that had to be looked at, and the location was deemed safe.
  27. 27. Risk Assessment • Another risk I had to consider was accidentally stretching the photo, it was important I did not do this as it would make the artist in the picture look different, and also it would look unprofessional as the picture would be distorted. The way I avoided this problem was by holding shift when resizing any image. By holding shift it ensures the dimensions of the image are kept the same so the image looks the same no matter what size. I also had to consider how I would resize them without pixelating them as much as possible. The way I found that was most effective was the transform tool, this allowed me to quickly resize images without affecting the quality • The final risk I had to think about was inconsistency in my magazines colour. I overcame this risk by using the eyedropper tool, this tool allows you to select a colour already on the canvas and use that for whatever you are creating. This allowed me to make sure all the red I used on my anti cover and all the blue I used on my major cover were the same. However you cannot use the eye dropper tool between windows, so for my DPS I could not copy the colours from my front cover. The way I got around this was copying the colours code and pasting it so it was exactly the same.
  28. 28. Conclusion In conclusion this unit has been helpful because I have been able to analyse all the important details concerned with the risks and issues involved with post production, this has given me a deeper understanding of the legal and ethical issues associated with magazine production.
  29. 29. LO3 • Setting up equipment • Pre production material • Production process • Operating desktop publishing tools • conclusion
  30. 30. Environment of Presentation I have taken several images of the environment in which I conducted my pitch. I presented my pitch in a classroom, my Prezi was on the smartboard and I used the keyboard to change slides, I also had a computer in front of me, this allowed me to see what slide was up without looking behind me. I recorded the video using a Nikon DSLR and a tripod, this meant the video was of a good quality and was not shaky, as the tripod is much more stable than a human hand.
  31. 31. Pre production material • Before production I made several materials to help me in the production process. Firstly I made a magazine flat plan, this helped me to get an idea of where everything would be positioned within the magazine and whether I liked it or not. Next I created some hand drawn drafts, this meant that I could create a couple of different layouts for my front cover and double page spread
  32. 32. Production Plan Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Choose content by going through events of month and picking out most important. Choose content by going through events of month and picking out most important. Out of articles chosen, choose the most important one to cover, making this the main headline. Get team to write up the articles including main article Get contact with people who re wanted to be featured in the magazine, and get consent from them, ask if an interview is possible. Day off Day off Completed by: Wednesday Completed by: Wednesday Completed by: Thursday Completed by: Wednesday Completed by: Monday Completed by: Completed by: Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Arrange and conduct interview Send photographers to get photographs which are to be used throughout the magazine Get designers to create graphics to be used within magazine Do photo shoot with artist for main image and DPS Incorporate interview into article of that artist. Day off Day off Completed by: Friday Completed by: Thursday Completed by: Monday Completed by: Friday Completed by: Monday Completed by: Completed by:
  33. 33. Production Plan Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Create front cover and DPS Create rest of magazine, incorporating photographs and graphics made. Make sure all advertisement spaces are filled with an advert Ensure all pages follow laws of practice, and the magazine cannot be sued. Finishing touches Final read through to see if everything is perfect Released Completed by: Wednesday Completed by: Friday Completed by: Thursday Completed by: Friday Completed by: Saturday Completed by: Saturday Completed by: Sunday
  34. 34. Operating Desktop Publishing Tools • One thing I had to consider was accidentally stretching the photo, it was important I did not do this as it would make the artist in the picture look different, and also it would look unprofessional as the picture would be distorted. The way I avoided this problem was by holding shift when resizing any image. By holding shift it ensures the dimensions of the image are kept the same so the image looks the same no matter what size. I also had to consider how I would resize them without pixelating them as much as possible. The way I found that was most effective was the transform tool, this allowed me to quickly resize images without affecting the quality • Another issue I had to think about was inconsistency in my magazines colour. I overcame this risk by using the eyedropper tool, this tool allows you to select a colour already on the canvas and use that for whatever you are creating. This allowed me to make sure all the red I used on my anti cover and all the blue I used on my major cover were the same. However you cannot use the eye dropper tool between windows, so for my DPS I could not copy the colours from my front cover. The way I got around this was copying the colours code and pasting it so it was exactly the same.
  35. 35. Conclusion In conclusion this unit has helped me to create helpful pre-production material to aid in the creation of my magazine. It has helped me to thoroughly plan every element of my magazine, ensuring that it is to the highest standard and that every part works well together. Also making sure I abide to the publishing laws, as well as health and safety laws to avoid facing fines.
  36. 36. Production Plan Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Choose content by going through events of month and picking out most important. Choose content by going through events of month and picking out most important. Out of articles chosen, choose the most important one to cover, making this the main headline. Get team to write up the articles including main article Get contact with people who re wanted to be featured in the magazine, and get consent from them, ask if an interview is possible. Day off Day off Completed by: Wednesday Completed by: Wednesday Completed by: Thursday Completed by: Wednesday Completed by: Monday Completed by: Completed by: Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Arrange and conduct interview Send photographers to get photographs which are to be used throughout the magazine Get designers to create graphics to be used within magazine Do photo shoot with artist for main image and DPS Incorporate interview into article of that artist. Day off Day off Completed by: Friday Completed by: Thursday Completed by: Monday Completed by: Friday Completed by: Monday Completed by: Completed by:
  37. 37. Production Plan Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Create front cover and DPS Create rest of magazine, incorporating photographs and graphics made. Make sure all advertisement spaces are filled with an advert Ensure all pages follow laws of practice, and the magazine cannot be sued. Finishing touches Final read through to see if everything is perfect Released Completed by: Wednesday Completed by: Friday Completed by: Thursday Completed by: Friday Completed by: Saturday Completed by: Saturday Completed by: Sunday
  38. 38. Operating Desktop Publishing Tools • One thing I had to consider was accidentally stretching the photo, it was important I did not do this as it would make the artist in the picture look different, and also it would look unprofessional as the picture would be distorted. The way I avoided this problem was by holding shift when resizing any image. By holding shift it ensures the dimensions of the image are kept the same so the image looks the same no matter what size. I also had to consider how I would resize them without pixelating them as much as possible. The way I found that was most effective was the transform tool, this allowed me to quickly resize images without affecting the quality • Another issue I had to think about was inconsistency in my magazines colour. I overcame this risk by using the eyedropper tool, this tool allows you to select a colour already on the canvas and use that for whatever you are creating. This allowed me to make sure all the red I used on my anti cover and all the blue I used on my major cover were the same. However you cannot use the eye dropper tool between windows, so for my DPS I could not copy the colours from my front cover. The way I got around this was copying the colours code and pasting it so it was exactly the same.
  39. 39. Font Style For my font styles I have used basic, bold fonts. This is because it makes it clear and easy to read on the shelf. The bold font connotes ‘loud’ which is something commonly associated with rap and hip hop, so instantly the audience will have an idea on what the magazine genre is (Prezident) (Jersey m54)
  40. 40. Font Styles Final The final font I am going to choose is ‘Prezident’ for ANTI. I have chosen this as it is simple but bold, so will stand out on the magazine cover attracting people to buy it. XXL is my magazine of inspiration, and the font for their masthead is very similar to the ones I have chosen. The fonts are very bold and simple. When my fonts are made white and placed on a coloured background, it will look very similar to XXL.
  41. 41. Font Style For my font styles I have used basic, bold fonts. This is because it makes it clear and easy to read on the shelf. The bold font connotes ‘loud’ which is something commonly associated with rap and hip hop, so instantly the audience will have an idea on what the magazine genre is (Lemonmilk) (Gobold)
  42. 42. Font Styles Final The final font I am going to choose is ‘gobold’ for Major. I have chosen this as it is simple but bold, so will stand out on the magazine cover attracting people to buy it. XXL is my magazine of inspiration, and the font for their masthead is very similar to the ones I have chosen. The fonts are very bold and simple. When my fonts are made white and placed on a coloured background, it will look very similar to XXL.
  43. 43. Pitch Improvements One improvement I made from the feedback I was received, was I moved the main image, this was because the top cover line was overlapping his face, so I moved the main image left, and upwards, this meant his face was not obstructed, which is important as he is the main attraction of the cover, so if his face was covered it could lead to significantly less sales. Another improvement that I made was adding an analysis to my mood board, as previously it only had pictures without explanation to what they were, or why I chose them and how they related to my magazine.
  44. 44. Final magazine pages
  45. 45. Final Double page Spread
  46. 46. Favorite magazine
  47. 47. Conclusion In Conclusion this unit has been useful as I have been able to create and edit production materials in order to create my final magazine design which I feel looks very professional and eye catching

×