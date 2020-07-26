Successfully reported this slideshow.
KINANTHROPOMETRY (THE BASICS) Aishwarya Deepika B M19FN01 PG Food science & Nutrition Mount Carmel College – Bengaluru
HISTORY  Physical education, sport and recreation, the terms anthropometry and biometry were commonly used.  Weiner and ...
KINANTHROPOMETRY Can be defined as the quantitative interface between anatomy and physiology, or between human structure a...
IDENTIFICATION Kinanthropometry MOVEMENT HUMAN MEASUREMENT SPECIFICATION For the study of SIZE SHAPE PROPORTION COMPOSITIO...
KINANTHROPOMETRY & ANTHROPOMETRY  Quantification of body shape, proportion, composition to describe/ explain function gro...
MEASURING TECHNIQUESIN KINANTHROPOMETRY A) Body Size 1) Stature 2) Sitting height to stature ratio: (Sitting height/ heigh...
3) Upper limb length to stature ratio 4) Brachial index (ratio of length of the forearm to length of upper arm)
 Body Fat and Body mass
B) Body Proportions: (Types and Composition) 1) Somatotype: http://www.mdpi.com/2075-4663/6/1/9
2) Body composition http://www.intechopen.com/books/fitness-medicine/body-shape-image- and-composition-as-predictors-of-at...
C) Growth & Maturity  Dental age  Sexual age  Skeletal age D) Physical performance characteristics:  Strength  Muscul...
APPLICATIONS  Kinanthropometry is analogous to mechanistic approach to human motion  kinanthropometry lies in solving pr...
KINANTHROPOMETRY & SPORTS  Kinanthropometry’s significant goal is to study variations in various body measurements not on...
REFERENCES:  Alburquerque,F., Sánchez,F., Prieto, J. M., López,N., & Santos,M. (n.d.). Kinanthropometric assessmentof a f...
 Ramos-Jiménez, A., Chávez-Herrera, R., Castro-Sosa, A. S., Pérez-Hernández, L. C., Hernández Torres, R. P., & Olivas- Dá...
THANK YOU
