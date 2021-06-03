Copy Link To Download : https://greatfull.readbooks.link/1628091002 Four funny friends travel to Disney World for the vacation of a lifetime! They have a lot of fun, until... A pirate kidnaps one! Ghosts grab the second! A mouse house swallows the third one! And the fourth is left to find them all! Solving this magical mystery will take a little good luck and loads of creativity! Do you have it in you to "ReadThink like Walt"Read and help save the read kid characters before the fireworks?!LOOK what's in this mystery - people, places, history, and more! Walt Disney -Farm - Innovation and ingenuity - Hardships to success - Mickey Mouse during the depression - Disney Studios FULLBOOK 8226Read History of Disneyland and the 30,000 acres of land surrounding it FULLBOOK 8226Read Slave Folklore and history of Brer Rabbit FULLBOOK 8226Read History of Liberty Bell - Declaration of Independence - George Washington - Liberty Tree FULLBOOK 8226Read Grover Cleveland FULLBOOK 8226Read Abraham Lincoln FULLBOOK 8226Read Jimmy Carter FULLBOOK 8226Read Bill Clinton FULLBOOK 8226Read Democrats/Republicans FULLBOOK 8226Read Cultural differences and similarities of the seven continents FULLBOOK 8226Read Disney World General information and history of the design and architecture FULLBOOK 8226Read Main Street, U.S.A FULLBOOK 8226Read Pirates of the Caribbean Ride FULLBOOK 8226Read Splash Mountain FULLBOOK 8226Read The Hall of Presidents FULLBOOK 8226Read The Haunted Mansion FULLBOOK 8226Read It's a Small World Ride FULLBOOK 8226Read The Mad Tea Party Ride FULLBOOK 8226Read Mickey's Toontown Fair FULLBOOK 8226Read ExtraTERRORestrial Alien Encounter FULLBOOK 8226Read Cinderella's Castle. Like all of Carole Marsh Mysteries, this mystery incorporates history, geography, culture and cliffhanger chapters that will keep kids begging for more! This mystery includes SAT words, educational facts, fun and humor, built-in book club and activities.Below is the bReading Levels Guideb for this book:Grade Levels: 3-6Accelerated Reader Reading Level: 4.4Accelerated Reader Points: 3Accelerated Reader Quiz Number: 74556Lexile Measure: 730Fountas &Read Pinnell Guided Reading Level: QDevelopmental Assessment Level: 40 Get your bFREEb Resources!1. Download the Carole Marsh Mysteries bReal Kids! Real Places! Correlations to Common Core/State Standards bHERE.2. Download the bWhere Have You Beenb map HERE.3. Utilize the bReal Kids! Real Places! Common Core State Standards Teacher Resourceb for classroom discussion questions and activities for ELA grades 2-6. This can be used for all 50 mysteries HERE.4. Download additional activities including bFact or Fiction, Fascinating Facts, Book Club Discussions and Book Club Activitiesb HERE. 5. Want a sneak peak? bRead the first three chaptersb HERE.