Sepsis and Antimicrobial Stewardship - Two Sides of the Same Coin

Feb. 01, 2023
Sepsis and Antimicrobial Stewardship - Two Sides of the Same Coin

Feb. 01, 2023
Appropriate use of antimicrobials is primarily a patient safety issue, and is the key aim of an effective antimicrobial stewardship program. We discuss the challenges in the management of a patient with sepsis, and how decision-making is usually done in the absence of effective diagnostics. Time dependent protocols and the knowledge that undertreatment of a patient with sepsis will lead to poor outcomes will lead to prescribing that may be driven by fear. Antimicrobial resistance is associated with over-use of antimicrobials but is usually not the immediate concern. Antimicrobial stewardship programs should work closely with sepsis teams to ensure that sepsis pathways are implemented across the whole hospital, and that key principles of judicious use are embedded within the clinical pathway.

Sepsis and Antimicrobial Stewardship - Two Sides of the Same Coin

  1. 1. SEPSIS AND ANTIMICROBIAL STEWARDSHIP KARIN THURSKY @NCAS_Aus
  2. 2. TIME DEPENDENT PROTOCOLS UNDERTREATMENT OF SEPSIS LEADS TO MORTALITY FEAR OVER DIAGNOSIS OVER TREATMENT FUTURE RISK OF AMR COMPLACENCY AMS IS ABOUT PATIENT SAFETY FIRST THE CHALLENGE OF SEPSIS
  3. 3. IT’S NOT JUST ABOUT ANTIBIOTICS!
  4. 4. APPROPRIATENESS OF ANTIMICROBIAL PRESCRIBING (N=NUMBER OF PRESCRIPTIONS FOR SEPSIS INDICATIONS) DATA FROM THE NATIONAL ANTIMICROBIAL PRESCRIBING SURVEY ANNUAL POINT PREVALENCE SURVEYS 2014-2021 (COURTESY : C.Ierano) 84.0 88.6 82.4 79.9 77.7 70.0 84.3 85.5 85.5 76.8 Public (n=10,084) Principal referral (n= 4192) Public acute group A hospitals (n= 3438) Public acute group B hospitals (n= 656) Public acute group C hospitals (n= 1181) Public acute group D hospitals (n= 293) Private (n= 1,495) Private acute group A hospitals (n= 573) Private acute group B hospitals (n= 628) Private acute group C hospitals (n= 164)
  5. 5. EMBEDDING AMS PRINCIPLES IN SEPSIS SEPSIS IS DUE TO AN INFECTION MICROBIOLOGY (IE. 2 SETS BLOOD CULTURES BEFORE ANTIBIOTICS) RECOGNITION RESUSCITATION EMPIRIC GUIDELINES (INC. ALLERGY, SEVERITY, DOSING) FORMULARY, APPROVALS TIMING (1 HOUR) ESCALATION ICU REVIEW SURGERY (SOURCE CONTROL) INFECTIOUS DISEASES (MULTI-DRUG RESISTANT PATHOGENS) POST ACUTE SEPSIS ANTIMICROBIAL STEP-DOWN PATIENT/CARER EDUCATION POST- DISCHARGE PLANNING
  6. 6. SEPSIS CLINICAL PATHWAYS
  7. 7. A LEARNING HEALTH CARE SYSTEM FOR SEPSIS Aggregate and analyze the data Establish metrics and benchmarking of appropriateness Use this data inform practice change through guidelines, decision support, clinical pathways and toolkits Collect data from clinical encounters, registries, cohorts, administrative data Evaluate outcomes of sepsis programs including cost-effectiveness, and appropriateness of prescribing Establish effective communication and feedback to drive continuous improvement WE NEED DATA FOR ACTION!

