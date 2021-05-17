Successfully reported this slideshow.
ІСПАНСЬКІ НАРОДНІ СТРАВИ
Іспанська кухня поділяється на регіональні кухні. І кожна з них має свої особливості. Адже вони напряму залежать від того...
Чуррос – іспанські пончики з заварного тіста, які прийнято їсти обмокнувши в шоколад. Саме з них починають свій ранок меш...
Туррон (turron) в перекладі з іспанської означає нуга. Це традиційні іспанські різдвяні солодощі, які готують з меду, біл...
Канарські острови є автономною областю Іспанії і мають дві столиці. Кухня Канарських островів також має свої особливості....
ФАЛАН Історія флану сходить до епохи Римської імперії, де він називався «tyropatina». Дуже популярний в середні віки.Випі...
В'ялені помідори— закуска чи то домашня заготівля, популярна як в Іспанії, так і в Італії. Якщо для іспанців -це перш за ...
Сангрія є одним з найпопулярніших слабоалкогольних напоїв в Іспанії, на основі червоного вина з додаванням шматочків фрук...
Паелья а— «пательня, сковорода») — іспанська (валенсійська) страва найчастіше з рису, або маленьких макаронних ріжків, з ...
фабада — іспанське ситне бобове стю, що виникло та найчастіше зустрічається в автономному співтоваристві Астурія, проте п...
Тортилья — тонкий коржик з кукурудзяного або пшен ичного борошна, що вживається в їжу головним чином в Мексиці, США, краї...
Чорі́со, або чорізо — національна страва іспанської, галісійської та португальської кухонь, ковбаски зі свинини зі спеція...
Та́пи або (тільки в множині) та́пас — в Іспанії закуска, що подається в барах до пиваабо вина. Це можуть бути горішки, чи...
Дякую за увагу
May. 17, 2021

Spain

Іспанська національна кухня

Spain

  1. 1. ІСПАНСЬКІ НАРОДНІ СТРАВИ
  2. 2. Іспанська кухня поділяється на регіональні кухні. І кожна з них має свої особливості. Адже вони напряму залежать від того, які продукти використовуються для приготування страв. Іспанія - півострів, оточений двома морями. І, природно, мешканці узбережжя здебільшого харчуються рибою. Проте тут розрізняють два види риби. Адже та риба, що виловлена у Середземному морі, відрізняється від тієї, яку ловлять в Атлантиці. З іншого боку Іспанія - гориста країна. Тут - свої продукти. В іспанській кухні дуже мало молочних продуктів. Незалежно від регіону, їжу готують на маслиновій олії. Іншими загальними ознаками іспанської кухні є вживання яєчних десертів та винятково білого пшеничного хліба.
  3. 3. Чуррос – іспанські пончики з заварного тіста, які прийнято їсти обмокнувши в шоколад. Саме з них починають свій ранок мешканці Мадриду. В кав'ярнях Мадриду до них подають стакан води безкоштовно. А якщо їх приготувати більшого розміру вони міняють назву на поррас. Й тоді їх можна фарширувати шоколадом чи ванільним кремом. Класичний рецепт чуррос, як стверджує Хорхе Молінера, це вода та борошно, а інші інтерпретації з молоком та яйцями – це вже вдосконалений підхід.
  4. 4. Туррон (turron) в перекладі з іспанської означає нуга. Це традиційні іспанські різдвяні солодощі, які готують з меду, білків або жовтків, різноманітних горіхів. З листопада прилавки ломляться від усіляких турронів — мигдальні, жовткові, шоколадні, з цукатами, з праліне, з повітряним рисом, всіх не злічити! Іспанці кажуть, що немає на світі такої жінки, яка спробувавши смак справжнього іспанського туррона з шампанським, не погодиться на будь-які Ваші авантюри.
  5. 5. Канарські острови є автономною областю Іспанії і мають дві столиці. Кухня Канарських островів також має свої особливості. Вона славиться своїми соусами mojo picon (у перекладі — «гостре макання»). На Канарах у кожної господині свій секрет приготування цього соусу, тому варіантів дуже багато, хоча основа одна — оливкова олія, винний оцет, гострий перець.
  6. 6. ФАЛАН Історія флану сходить до епохи Римської імперії, де він називався «tyropatina». Дуже популярний в середні віки.Випікався пиріг із здобного тіста, яке при випічці в формі сильно піднімалося, здувалося міхуром, а в середині його утворювалися порожнечі. Потім це здуття зрізалося, порожнина підчищувалася і заповнювалася солодкими фруктовими та іншими начинками. З якимись начинками торти допікалися кілька хвилин, з якимись — лишались холодними.У перекладі з давньо-французького «флан» означає плаский пиріг, по-іспанськи — altoalemana flado. Залежно від начинки флани подавалися або як закуска, або як десерт.Рецептів фланів дуже багато, на будь-який смак.В Іспанії та у Франції флан має і ще одне значення — десерт крем-карамель.
  7. 7. В'ялені помідори— закуска чи то домашня заготівля, популярна як в Іспанії, так і в Італії. Якщо для іспанців -це перш за все додаток до м'яса, риби і салатів, сировину для соусів, то італійці споживають її як антипасту.
  8. 8. Сангрія є одним з найпопулярніших слабоалкогольних напоїв в Іспанії, на основі червоного вина з додаванням шматочків фруктів і цукру. Сангрію можна приготувати з найрізноманітніших інгредієнтів. Смакові якості напою можуть значно варіюватися в залежності від виду фруктів використаних при приготуванні. Деякі також додають газовану воду, надаючи напою ігристості. Інші взагалі готують сангрію на основі білого вина. Влітку рекомендується подавати напій добре охолодженим, взимку — підігрітим, засмаченим корицею, гвоздикою і мускатним горіхом. У зв'язку з відсутністю традиційно суворого рецепту сангрію іноді називають «винною окрошкою», на що мимоволі наштовхує її вигляд: велика ємність із сумішшю льоду, цитрусових і червоного вина.
  9. 9. Паелья а— «пательня, сковорода») — іспанська (валенсійська) страва найчастіше з рису, або маленьких макаронних ріжків, з доданням шафрану та оливково олії . Паелья може бути рибною або м'ясною, з морських продуктів або м'яса птиці, рідше змішаною. Існує багато різновидів цієї страви. Основний час тушкування паельї приходиться на приготування соусу. Потім в цьому соусі смажиться або вариться рис та інші овочі, до яких потім додаються криветки, устриціі та різноманітні спеції.
  10. 10. фабада — іспанське ситне бобове стю, що виникло та найчастіше зустрічається в автономному співтоваристві Астурія, проте поширене на території всієї Іспанії та у світових ресторанах іспанської кухні. Консервовану фабаду продають в супермаркетах країни. Фабада є гострою та ситною стравою, через що її здебільшого споживають у зимовий період та як найбільшу страву дня — під час обіду. Зазвичай її подають як стартер, проте вона може бути й основною стравою. В основному фабаду подають разом з хлібом, астурійським сидром чи червоним вином.
  11. 11. Тортилья — тонкий коржик з кукурудзяного або пшен ичного борошна, що вживається в їжу головним чином в Мексиці, США, країнах Центральної Америки та Канаді. У Мексиці тортилья — національна страва.
  12. 12. Чорі́со, або чорізо — національна страва іспанської, галісійської та португальської кухонь, ковбаски зі свинини зі спеціями. Смак ковбасок є специфічним через різкий характерний запах. Серед багатьох видів чорісо (чорізо) найпопулярнішими є chorizos con chili або chorizos con pimiento, тобто ковбаски з червоним перцем (паприкою).
  13. 13. Та́пи або (тільки в множині) та́пас — в Іспанії закуска, що подається в барах до пиваабо вина. Це можуть бути горішки, чипси чи оливки або самостійні страви: наприклад, «пінчо моруно» (шашлик з свинини), або «пінчос доностьяррас» в Сан- Себастьяні (багато різних холодних та гарячих закусок).
  14. 14. Дякую за увагу

