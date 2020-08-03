Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 ESTRATEGIA “APRENDE EN CASA LLEGA A TU PUERTA” GUÍA DE TRABAJO III PERÍODO – DURANTE LA EMERGENCIA POR COVID – 19 NOMBRE...
2 textos acerca de planes futuros.  Expresa verbalmente puntos de vista de temas de interés.  Participa y argumenta en d...
3 3. EJEMPLO/CONSULTA/PREGUNTAS .- Look at the examples in the charts about ICFES TEST “PART 1 -USO INTERACTIVO DEL INGLÉS...
6 4. APLICACIÓNES DEL TEMA (According to the previous examples answer the following exercises about Parte 1(Uso interactiv...
16 TEST / FEEDBACK According to the previous sections one and two (1,2) please create your own activity according to the e...
PART I ICFES

PRUEBAS SABER 11

  1. 1. 1 ESTRATEGIA “APRENDE EN CASA LLEGA A TU PUERTA” GUÍA DE TRABAJO III PERÍODO – DURANTE LA EMERGENCIA POR COVID – 19 NOMBRE: ____________________________________CURSO: 11 JORNADA:_____ ÁSIGNATURA: _INGLÉS_ TEMA: _ICFES TEST. __ SEMANA 3_X_ OBJETIVO: Recognize real situations related To Pruebas Saber 11 Sections 1 and 2.- Apreciado estudiante el propósito de esta guía es facilitarle su proceso de adquisición de conocimientos y fortalecimiento de competencias. Se desarrollará en casa con el apoyo de sus padres y/o familiares. Para el desarrollo de la presente, les sugiero: perseverancia, fuerza de voluntad, decisión, ganas de aprender y auto regulación en el manejo del tiempo, adecuación de su espacio de trabajo. Lea cuidadosamente, tenga a mano cuaderno de apuntes, hojas, lápiz, esferos, borrador, la presente guía y libros de apoyo si los tiene; relea la información hasta comprender y desarrolle la guía según indicaciones. 1. METODOLOGÍA: Presente el tema en forma gráfica, organizada, clara y dinámica, aspectos relevantes del mismo y a continuación indique los pasos que debe seguir el estudiante para realizar la actividad. Procedure 2. Students will have different charts about SECTION 7 ICFES ENGLISH “PART 1 –USO INTERACTIVO DEL INGLÉS” / “PART 2-CONOCIMIENTO LEXICAL” . Where they can find several examples about its uses and how it can be used in the correct way. Once the Joseista student has answered the exercises, she/he has create their own design using an specific topic, taking into account pruebas saber 11 sections. Students can answer in the guide, notebook or folder. AUTOESTIMA Asumir una posición crítica para un bienestar social y académico, que contribuyen a la privacidad respecto al uso de la tecnología. COMUNICACIÓN Revelar las causas y consecuencias del uso asertivo e inadecuado que realizan las nuevas generaciones, referente a las redes sociales, nuevas tecnologías y medios de comunicación. AUTO GESTIÓN Determinar la influencia de los medios de comunicación y la tecnología frente al comportamiento actual de los nuevos milenios. LINGUISTICS  Expresa verbalmente puntos de vista acerca de temas de interés Determinar la influencia de los medios de comunicación y la tecnología frente al comportamiento actual de los nuevos milenios. global.  Clasifica información de diversos tipos de  Identifica información específica acerca de planes de interés futuro de forma verbal y por escrito.  Identifica y diferencia las estructuras básicas del primer y segundo condicional.  Utiliza verbos modales para describir información acerca del avance y uso adecuado de la tecnología.  Valora y respeta la opinión de otros.  Asume una posición crítica frente a temas futuros de interés social y de educación.  Demuestra interés por el bienestar común.  Respeta las diferencias PRAGMATIC Five characteristics that describe you, a description of gender equality at school, a diagram of responsibilities, a list of roles, an email giving advice, a dialogue between a boyfriend and girlfriend, five pregnancy tips for teenagers, a dialogue about unhealthy habits, an email giving advice, asking and answering general questions, discussing rules and obligations in your country, discussing compromise in a relationship, rights and responsibilities, deciding on the most important qualities in a person SOCIOLINGUISTICS Twelve “12” acts about me, stories about two girl´s experiences in education, your rights in a relationship, honesty in a relationship, Lara and Mark, parents at 16, a global health crisis, young people taking riks, performing a dialogue, discussing sex myths, roleplaying a dialogue at the doctor´s, talking about the food you eat, asking and answering questions.
  2. 2. 2 textos acerca de planes futuros.  Expresa verbalmente puntos de vista de temas de interés.  Participa y argumenta en debates, acerca del rol de la comunidad, para liderar un cambio actual y poder vivenciar una mejor calidad de vida en el futuro.  Evalúa de forma oral y escrita la existencia de canales de participación ciudadana futura.  Clasifica información clave de las diversas fuentes acerca de temas de interés actual y futuro.  Propone de forma verbal y escrita, estrategias que contribuyen a la privacidad respecto al uso de la tecnología actual y futura.  Propone acciones que contribuyen a la reconciliación entre la unidad familiar.  Expresa planes futuros frente a sus proyectos personales y profesionales.  Reconoce el vocabulario relacionado con tecnología.  Identifica información en textos de interés tecnológico.  Expresa causas y consecuencias de mecanismos de participación ciudadana en el futuro.  Reconoce expresiones relacionadas con redes sociales, medios de comunicación.  Reconoce expresiones relacionadas con planes futuros.  Valora los puntos de vista de otros, y tolera las diferencias.
  3. 3. 3 3. EJEMPLO/CONSULTA/PREGUNTAS .- Look at the examples in the charts about ICFES TEST “PART 1 -USO INTERACTIVO DEL INGLÉS” / “PART 2-CONOCIMIENTO LEXICAL” .
  6. 6. 6 4. APLICACIÓNES DEL TEMA (According to the previous examples answer the following exercises about Parte 1(Uso interactivo) y Parte 2 (Conocimiento Lexical)
  14. 14. 14 . TAKEN FROM:Know file:///C:/Users/Aleja/Downloads/Know%20Now%20Achieving%20Skills,%20Preparing%20for%20Life.pdf https://es.scribd.com/doc/142475610/Key-English-Test-Cambridge-Tipo-Icfes-Con-Respuestas https://www.google.com/search?q=icfes+test+english+pdf&tbm=isch&ved=2ahUKEwi5lNC_osLqAhVXbDABHaZmD2EQ2- cCegQIABAA&oq=ICFES+TEST&gs_lcp=CgNpbWcQARgDMgIIADIGCAAQBRAeMgQIABAYMgQIABAYMgQIABAYOgYIABAIEB46BwgjEOoCECc6BAgjECc6BQgAELEDOggIABCxAxCDAToECAAQQzoHCAAQsQMQQzoGCAAQChA YUL379wVYzJT5BWDNq_kFaANwAHgEgAGzCIgB3DOSAQgwLjE3LjctNJgBAKABAaoBC2d3cy13aXotaW1nsAEK&sclient=img&ei=LycIX_nAPNfYwbkPps29iAY&bih=760&biw=1604&rlz=1C1CHBD_esCO860CO860#imgrc=ExxDU9m GXgfWzM https://es.scribd.com/document/396703281/EJERCICIOS-PRUEBA-ICFES-pdf
  16. 16. 16 TEST / FEEDBACK According to the previous sections one and two (1,2) please create your own activity according to the educational system and healthy situation around the world nowadays, “Two exercises for each section”.

