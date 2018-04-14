Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSIDAD DE ORIENTE NUCLEO BOL�VAR INSTITUTO LIMNOLOGICO Taenia saginata. DOCENTE: BACHILLERES: FRANCYS MATAS. BRITO MA...
Taenia saginata Es un platelminto par�sito de la clase Cestoda, cuyas formas adultas viven en las primeras porciones del i...
MORFOLOGIA Como en todos los cestodos, la forma adulta es una lombriz segmentada que nace del esc�lex o cabeza, fijada en ...
Proglotides gr�vidas de Taenia saginata, con un caracter�stico n�mero de �teros laterales entre 15-20. Tinci�n de tinta ch...
COMO SE TRANSMITE Las formas infestantes son los usualmente llamados Cysticercus bovis y Cysticercus cellulosae, nombres c...
LOS CICLO EVOLUTIVO Ciclo biol�gico de Taenia. Los huevos, que contienen la oncosfera, tienen caracter�sticas muy parecida...
PATOLOGIAS El per�odo de incubaci�n es de 2 a 3 meses, y por lo general no causan grandes alteraciones anatomopatologicas ...
DIAGNOSTICO Diagn�stico bromatol�gico El cisticerco puede distribuirse por todo el cuerpo del rumiante. Debido a su locali...
Medidas preventivas Las medidas profil�cticas para evitar las teniasis son sencillas: 1. Evitar comer carne cruda o mal co...
Medidas preventivas 3. Evitar que los animales est�n en contacto con las heces de las personas infestadas, con el fin de r...
Tenia saginata
Tenia saginata
Tenia saginata
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tenia saginata

15 views

Published on

parasitologia

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tenia saginata

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD DE ORIENTE NUCLEO BOL�VAR INSTITUTO LIMNOLOGICO Taenia saginata. DOCENTE: BACHILLERES: FRANCYS MATAS. BRITO MARIA HERRERA NADIUSKA MARTINEZ OLGA RODRIGUEZ MARIA RIVAS ERIKA RIVERO LEORANGEL ROJAS SANDY RUIZ JOSEGNI SOLORZANO MARLENE CAICARA DEL ORINOCO, ABRIL 2018.
  2. 2. Taenia saginata Es un platelminto par�sito de la clase Cestoda, cuyas formas adultas viven en las primeras porciones del intestino delgado del ser humano, una de las especies conocidas gen�ricamente como lombriz solitaria, dado que usualmente se aloja un solo gusano adulto en el intestino de la persona infestada, produciendo una enfermedad llamada teniasis, y cuya fase intermedia transcurre en el ganado vacuno, en el que produce una infestaci�n generalmente asintom�tica, localizada en la musculatura del animal.
  3. 3. MORFOLOGIA Como en todos los cestodos, la forma adulta es una lombriz segmentada que nace del esc�lex o cabeza, fijada en este caso por 4 poderosas ventosas ya que, a diferencia de T. solium, la otra especie que comparte la denominaci�n de solitaria, no posee ganchos en su rostelo, por lo que se la llama inerme. Las formas intermedias, del tipo cisticerco, conocidas tradicionalmente como Cysticercus bovis, tienen el aspecto de una ves�cula de forma ovoide, mide 6-8 mm por 3-5 mm, posee una pared delgada, transl�cida que encierra un l�quido ligeramente rosado, con trazas de mioglobina
  4. 4. Proglotides gr�vidas de Taenia saginata, con un caracter�stico n�mero de �teros laterales entre 15-20. Tinci�n de tinta china.
  5. 5. COMO SE TRANSMITE Las formas infestantes son los usualmente llamados Cysticercus bovis y Cysticercus cellulosae, nombres con los que se conoce, respectivamente, a los cisticercos de T. saginata y T. solium, y el hospedador susceptible es el ser humano. El per�odo de incubaci�n es de 2 a 3 meses, y por lo general no causan grandes alteraciones anatomopatol�gicas en los afectados, quienes pueden albergar el par�sito por varios a�os sin presentar ning�n s�ntoma.
  6. 6. LOS CICLO EVOLUTIVO Ciclo biol�gico de Taenia. Los huevos, que contienen la oncosfera, tienen caracter�sticas muy parecidas a los de T. solium, de los cuales son pr�cticamente imposible de diferenciar a microscopio �ptico. Se encuentran en los progl�tidos que salen con las heces, generalmente en cadenas de 4 a 5 segmentos.
  7. 7. PATOLOGIAS El per�odo de incubaci�n es de 2 a 3 meses, y por lo general no causan grandes alteraciones anatomopatologicas en los afectados, quienes pueden albergar el par�sito por varios a�os sin presentar ning�n s�ntomas.
  8. 8. DIAGNOSTICO Diagn�stico bromatol�gico El cisticerco puede distribuirse por todo el cuerpo del rumiante. Debido a su localizaci�n en los tejidos, el diagn�stico generalmente es hecho post mortem en cortes de m�sculo, en especial el coraz�n, la lengua y los m�sculos maseteros y tr�ceps braquial. Ciertas pruebas inmunitarias(ELISA) detectan ant�genos circulantes con buena especificidad. Diagn�stico de laboratorio Las t�cnicas de laboratorio frecuentemente utilizadas para este cestodo y para los dem�s, son las t�cnicas de CPS cualitativos y cuantitativos, el tamizado de heces, tinci�n de Ziehl Neelsen, t�cnica de Graham y extensi�n directa.
  9. 9. Medidas preventivas Las medidas profil�cticas para evitar las teniasis son sencillas: 1. Evitar comer carne cruda o mal cocida. Para matar al cisticerco hay que cocinar la carne en trozos peque�os a 65 �C o bien tenerla en congelaci�n a -20 �C m�nimo por 12 horas. 2. Establecer adecuados controles sanitarios en los mataderos y frigor�ficos.
  10. 10. Medidas preventivas 3. Evitar que los animales est�n en contacto con las heces de las personas infestadas, con el fin de romper el ciclo biol�gico del par�sito. 4. Administrar el tratamiento espec�fico a los pacientes teni�sicos para eliminar el par�sito y evitar la propagaci�n de los huevos y la autoinfestaci�n. 5. Suministrar educaci�n sanitaria y mejorar las condiciones socioecon�micas de las �reas afectadas.

×