integrated curriculum.pptx

Integrated Medical
Curriculum
OBJECTIVES
• Define integration
• Outline the different
models of integration
• Recognize the benefits
• Identify the
advantages &
disadvantages
Traditional vs Integrated Education
Traditional education structures curriculum into separate disciplines.
Integration goes back to ancient Greece when students learned geometry,
philosophy, poetry, music & more. Goal of knowledge was to acquire education
to serve the well-being of the family & community.
Curriculum integration is based on assumption that curriculum should be based
on issues & problems from real life that are organized into units or themes that
extend beyond separate subject areas.
History
Abraham Flexner Recommendations
Medical curricula around the world came to be
structured into:
• Preclinical medicine: learned in lecture theatres,
teaching laboratories, dissecting rooms &
libraries
• Clinical medicine: learned in wards and
operating theatres of university tertiary
hospitals
(1866–1959)
History
Beane (1977) first reviewed integrated curricula in general education literature.
The term thereafter appeared in medical education by Harden et al in 1984.
In the late 20th century, national bodies began to change to meet patients’
needs to be achieved through curriculum integration.
McMaster University in Canada was one of the first to implement a progressive,
trans-disciplinary curriculum structure across all years of its curriculum.
Essential Questions
• What are some major benefits of integrating curriculum?
• What are the criticisms of integrated curricula?
• How can curriculum integration be used to motivate students
and incorporate standards more efficiently?
• How does curriculum integration and professional development
support student achievement?
Disciplines should integrate their
contributions into a thematic, probably
probably systems-based curriculum
curriculum
Why????
10.
Learn like doctor & think like doctor
• Human beings are complex organisms whose separate
systems are linked intricately within the body and modified
greatly by external influences
• We need to teach in ways that reflect this complexity & that
stimulate students to synthesize information across
disciplines.
11.
Learn like doctor & think like doctor
• A sick patient does not represent a biochemistry problem, an anatomy problem, a
genetics problem, or an immunology problem.
• Each person is the product of numerous molecular, cellular, genetic, environmental,
and social influences that interact in complex ways to determine health and disease.
Dienstag
12.
Integration: definition
• The teaching of different subject areas in a thematic manner, so that
the different disciplines are not emphasized.
”Internal dictionary of Adult & CME
13.
Integration: Definition
• ‘‘The organization of teaching matter
to interrelate or unify subjects
frequently taught in separate academic
courses or departments’’
(Harden et al. 1984)
Advantages of Integrated Curriculum
Curriculum
Help reduce redundancies
Help students see interconnections between discrete pieces of knowledge &
content
Provide an avenue for deeper learning as students & faculty are provided with different perspectives
Facilitate deeper understanding between academics & promoting the exploration of different disciplines
Help students understand integrated designs so they can focus on critical evaluative & creative thinking
aspects of learning
17.
Disadvantage
s of
Integrated
Curriculum
Loosing subject identity
Requiring interdepartmental planning
Resources shortage
Contents coverage
Non motivated students
18.
Steps in creating integrated curriculum
curriculum
3. Decide what goals, questions
& criteria to use
1. Decide on a conceptual
design framework
2. Create a vision of the
learners at the end of the
process
4. Develop assessments to match
the content & fit into the end vision
of the learner.
5. Decide on how to deliver or
implement the curriculum
6. Reflect, evaluate & revise
using the collaborative process
Differences in integrated & discipline-based curriculum??
curriculum??
21.
Horizontal integration Model
Defined as integration across disciplines but within a finite period of
time.
Eg integration in the basic sciences, into a unified, ‘‘interdisciplinary
blocks’’ year-long introductory course before students begin their
clinical learning.
22.
Vertical integration Model
Vertical integration represents integration across time, attempting to
improve education by disrupting the traditional barrier between the
basic and clinical sciences. Examples include the ‘‘Z-shaped curriculum
model’’
23.
Spiral integration
• . Integration in its most ideal form might then represent a combination of both horizontal
and vertical integration, uniting integration across time and across disciplines.
• ‘‘spiral integration’’,is recently defined as a curriculum involving ‘‘learning both sciences
[basic and clinical] across both time and subject matter’’ (Bandiera et al. 2013).
• In this model, foundational and clinical sciences interact equally throughout all phases of
a curriculum, with common themes uniting the two as participants progress from
students to physicians. This model was introduced in response to the GMC’s call for ‘‘true
integration of the course, both horizontal and vertical, using the term in the sense of
interdisciplinary synthesis and not simply coordination or synchronization of
departmentally based components’’ (GMC 1993).
• Themes such as clinical methods, ethics, and health promotion run throughout all years
of the curriculum – bringing the model into a more modern era by emphasizing the
broader concept of the clinical sciences deemed more relevant to physician success.
24.
Using unified definitions
• Utilizing the spiral model as the ideal goal, we propose that
‘‘integrated curriculum’’ be defined as: a fully synchronous, trans-
disciplinary delivery of information between the foundational
sciences and the applied sciences throughout all years of a medical
school curriculum.
25.
• The rationale for the separate-subject approach has most often
been based on the philosophy that the purpose of education is
to master facts, principles, and skills in a specific content area.
• Proponents of integrated curriculum hold to the belief that the
mastering of facts is secondary to making curriculum
meaningful through the integration of subject areas and
problem-solving.
27.
• Principles of Adult learning?
• The need to know — adult learners need to know why they
need to learn something before undertaking to learn it
• Learner self-concept — need to be responsible for their own
decisions
• Role of learners' experience — have a variety of experiences
of life - the richest resource for learning
• Readiness to learn — are ready to learn those things they
need to know in order to cope effectively with life situations
• Orientation to learning — are motivated to learn to the
extent that they perceive (=see, notice) that it will help them
perform tasks they confront (challenge) in their life
situations.
28.
The Rationale
Curriculum organization denotes a systematic
arrangement of curriculum elements.
It results in a more relevant, meaningful, and student-
centered curriculum.
Integration makes the learning contexts close to the
context in which the information is to be retrieved e.g.
integrated learning within integrated context such as
primary care medicine.
29.
Educational theories and
• Adult learning theory: Adult learners are willing to invest time learning a topic
only after they understand the topic’s relevance.
• In medical education, basic science details are difficult to connect to clinical scenarios for beginning learners with limited or no clinical exposure
• This challenge is overcome by linking basic science material to clinical problems, often through patient-based or case-based learning.
• Cognitive psychology learning theory: knowledge is most effective when
organization of that knowledge matches the way in which it is to be used.
• Thus, teaching medical students about basic science in the context of clinical examples and explicitly making connections among concepts through integrated presentation of material are two ways
that integration can enhance long-term retention and deeper understanding.
• Cognitive psychology about transfer of learning: Using
comparisons of clinical examples can help students identify deep
features of basic science concepts that will help them elaborate
on that knowledge as they progress into clinical education.
30.
Educational theories supporting integration
• Bloom et al. (1956) describes learning as having three domains:
cognitive, psychomotor, and affective.
• These three domains might better be tailored to current formats of
medical education if defined instead as knowledge, skills, and
attitudes.
• Traditional fragmented curricula develop the first domain, knowledge,
in the classroom before allowing students the opportunity to develop
the second domain, clinical skills; students are ideally exposed to the
‘‘attitudes’’ of medical practice (professionalism, ethics, etc.)
throughout their education, either in the classroom or in practice.
31.
Integration: Challenge and Opportunities
• The real challenge of integration is how to transition from fragmented
delivery to a synthesized delivery of these three domains throughout
a medical curriculum.
• Integration has come into favor with the hope that combining the
delivery of information will increase efficiency and promote retention
and ease of application.
• This is accomplished through repetitive discussion and progressive
development of concepts.
32.
Educational models supporting this concept
‘‘ICE’’
• Students are first introduced to foundational concepts (ideas)
• Then they connect or incorporate them with other learning
(connections) to develop a fundamental conceptual framework.
• Learners then apply the concepts to real-life examples (extensions).
Costate-Young & Wilson 2000
33.
Implementing integration
• Creating an integrated curriculum can be time consuming and
resource-intensive.
• No ideal ‘‘instruction manual’’ exists, but knowledge of theory and
models along with review of literature offer excellent starting points.
• In addition, publications reviewing novel integrated curricular projects
are often accompanied by discussion of the challenges and tips for
revisions necessary for success
• One strategy that is likely to be of particular assistance to those
revising a curriculum is mapping, reviewed by Harden in a separate
AMEE Guide (Harden 2001).
34.
Curriculum mapping
• ‘‘Curriculum mapping is concerned with what is taught (the content,
the areas of expertise addressed, and the learning outcomes), how it
is taught (the learning resources, the learning opportunities), when it
is taught (the timetable and the curriculum sequence) and the
measures used to determine whether the student has achieved the
expected learning outcomes (assessment)’’.
• Mapping offers two key functions: (1) making the curriculum more
transparent and (2) demonstrating links within the curriculum.
• Of particular relevance for this discussion are the links between
expected learning outcomes, the curriculum content, and student
assessment.
35.
Advantages
1. Matching curriculum aims
2. Achieving higher level of objectives
3. Avoiding information overload
4. Making learning interesting & effectives
5. Motivating students
6. Benefiting staff
36.
Actions for Integrating Curriculum Integration
Summary
• Learning take place better if it is contextual.
• Overcrowding information could be solved by integration.
• Integration is the necessity & not the luxury.
• This is the relatively new trend which has been applied in medical education
every where.
What is a curriculum??
a curriculum??
• 4 What is a curriculum?The curriculum is the set of courses and their content offered at a school or university with which students will interact for the purpose of achieving identified educational outcomes.The curriculum is the set of instructional strategies teachers plan to use.
• 5 What is a curriculum?A curriculum is about what should happen in a teaching program – about the intension of the teachers and about the way they make this happen.The curriculum in fact isWhat the student learnsHow the student learns (strategy/s & Learning/teaching tools)How the student assessedThe
learning environmentLearning outcomes
• 6 Types of Curricula The Concurrent Curricula
The official curriculum: (The written curriculum),The Operational Curriculum,Hidden Curriculumis a side effect of an education, which are learned but not openly intended such as the transmission of values, and beliefs conveyed in the classroom and the social environment.
• 7 Different curricular models
Outcome-Based Education (OBE)- What sort of doctor is needed?philosophy that focuses on measuring student performance, which are called outcomes. Students demonstrate that they have learned the required skills and contentOBE contrasts with traditional education which primarily focuses on the
resources that are available to the student, which are called inputs.
• 8 Different curricular models
Problem-Based Learning (PBL)is a student-centered education in which students learn about a subject in context of complex, many-sided & realistic problemsThe goals of PBL are to help students:develop flexible knowledge,effective problem solving skills,self-directed learning (SDL),effective collaboration
skills &intrinsic motivation
• 9 Different curricular models
Problem-Based Learning (PBL)Working in groups,students identify what they already know, what they need to know, & how & where to access new information that may lead to resolution of the problem.The role of the instructor is facilitator who provides appropriate support, modeling of the process, &
monitoring the learning
• 10 Different curricular models
Task-Based Learning:The primary focus of classroom activity is the task and information the students have, is the instrument which the students use to complete it.
• 11 Different curricular models
Core & Student selection ComponentsAn Integrated system-based approach.Community-Based Educationlearners are encouraged to actively apply concepts & information, skills or attitudes to local situations. E.g. students would not just study pollution, but would be encouraged & provided with the
opportunity to observe, examine and hopefully reverse pollution of pond water at local levels through a variety of actions.
• 12 Basic curricular structures
The discrete (=separate, isolated) curriculum,The linear curriculum,The pyramidal structure, ANDThe spiral curriculum.Curriculum in which students repeat the study of a subject at different grade levels, each time at a higher level of difficulty and in greater depth.
• 13 Educational strategies
Six educational strategies by Prof Harden.Each strategy can be represented as a spectrum or continuum:Student-centered/teacher-centeredProblem-based/information-gatheringIntegrated/discipline-basedCommunity-based/hospital-basedElective/uniformSystematic/apprenticeship (internship)-based
• 14 SPICES Model of Educational Strategies
Hospital-basedSPICES Model of Educational StrategiesStudent centered“What the student learn rather than what is taught"Teacher centeredProblem-basedInformation-orientedSubject or Discipline-basedIntegrated or Inter-professionalIntegration throughout the curriculumCommunity-basedLess emphasis on
hospital-based programsHospital-based
• 15 SPICES Model of Educational Strategies
Hospital-basedSPICES Model of Educational StrategiesElective-drivenAccording to student needs, learning & teaching adjusted to the needs of studentsUniformSystematicTo ensure that all students have had comparable learning experienceapprenticeship (internship)-basedi.e Opportunistic (=resourceful)
• 16 Some background on Students learning
• “Education that is organized in such a way that it cuts across
subject matter lines, bringing together various aspects of the
curriculum into meaningful association to focus upon broad areas
of study.”
43.
• There is an ongoing discussion about whether medical curriculum
should be discipline based or integrated.
• The method of teaching medicine, since Flexner's days, implies that
students should first learn basic and biomedical sciences and then
move to clinical sciences; however, this is not how patients are
presented.
• A common criticism of this approach is that students will not see the
relevance of basic and biomedical sciences applied to clinical practice,
and it is preferable to encourage students to think as doctors from the
day they enter medical school.
44.
• Integration is therefore of key importance for medical education
because basic science learning is placed in the context of clinical and
professional practice and is considered by students to be more
meaningful and relevant.
• In the vast majority of curriculum reforms, vertical integration
combines basic and clinical sciences, early clinical experience, clinician–
scientist partnerships, and incorporation of sciences in the later years
of the course.
• This is undoubtedly an advantage but is based on a biologist's vision of
the health-illness process.
45.
• The medical curriculum has historically changed with the definition of health
and illness.
• From the definition of disease as an anatomical alteration of the organs in the
eighteenth century to the understanding of its multicausality and influence on
lifestyles, the social determinants and social, political, and economical
realities of defining health disease as a biological, social, and cultural
(historic) process were considered.
• According to the authors of this article, vertical integration should include not
only basic and clinical sciences but also sociohumanistic and population
health sciences, leading to a broader conception of ways to teach and learn
medicine.
46.
• Aware of the limitations emerging from biologist-based medical
curricula, the medical school at Rosario University, Colombia,
undertook a significant curriculum reform to improve students’
knowledge integration to meet the more complex demands of the
health system. With a view toward facilitating this integration, this
article aims to present the design and implementation of our
integrated curriculum in the past three years and to discuss the
advantages and disadvantages faced in this endeavor. It will offer
some considerations and implications of curriculum integration.
47.
Definition of Integration
• The most prominent models for integration discussed over the past
few decades were the Integration Ladder introduced by Ronald
Harden et al. [1] and the Ten Ways to Integrate Curriculum described
by Robin Fogarty et al. [2]. Those two most common continuums of
methodologies for integration will be discussed in our review (Figure
1). Figure 1: Rights ISSN:IPR an open access journal V
48.
Definition of Integration
• Shoemaker et al. defined an integrated curriculum as “education that
is organized in such a way that it cuts across subject-matter lines,
bringing together various aspects of the curriculum into meaningful
association to focus upon broad areas of study”.
• It views learning and teaching in a holistic way and reflects the real
world, which is interactive.
• In the integrative curriculum, the planned learning experiences not
only provide the learners with a unified view of commonly held
knowledge but also motivate and develop learners' power to perceive
new relationships and thus to create new models, systems, and
structures.
49.
Definition of Integration
• Curriculum integration can be described as an approach to teaching
and learning that is based on both philosophy and practicality.
• It can generally be defined as a curriculum approach that purposefully
draws together knowledge, skills, attitudes and values from within or
across subject areas to develop a more powerful understanding of key
ideas.
• Curriculum integration occurs when components of the curriculum
are connected and related in meaningful ways by both the students
and teachers.
50.
Definition of Integration
• Horizontal integration brings together the disciplines, topics, and
subject.
• It refers to the provision of learning within the structure where
individual departments/subject areas contribute to the development
and delivery of learning a meaningful, holistic manner.
• By this process and links are made between the different subject
areas and that learning is enriched by the connections and
interrelationships being made explicit.
51.
Definition of Integration
• Vertical integration brings together basic and clinical sciences.
• It refers to combination of basic and clinical sciences in such a way that the
traditional divide between preclinical and clinical studies is broken down,
therefore basic science is represented explicitly in the curriculum within
the clinical environments during all the years of undergraduate education
and beyond into postgraduate training and continuing professional
development.
• This means that the learning of basic science is placed in the context of
clinical and professional practice and seen to be more meaningful and
relevant to students.
• Curriculum integration usually involves both horizontal and vertical
integration and is the pattern that is becoming widespread throughout the
world.
52.
• Background Integration is around us everywhere in society and in nature.
• Most contemporary jobs require the integration of a range of skills.
• In today’s workforce, we are given a problem and asked to solve it.
• In traditional schools students are given a set of facts, asked to memorize them,
but then are not given the opportunity to apply them in a way that is applicable
to life outside of the school.
• Disconnection breeds apathy while integration thrives on connections.
• The movements toward a global economy and international connections, as well
as the rapid changes in technology, are pushing education toward integration.
• The ability to make connections, to solve problems by looking at multiple
perspectives, and to incorporate information from different fields, will be an
essential ingredient for success in the future.
53.
• Integration represents a way to avoid the fragmented and irrelevant acquisition of
isolated facts, transforming knowledge into personally useful tools for learning new
information.
• Integrated curricula have been widely adopted, fuelled by dissatisfaction with the way
basic sciences have been taught as individual disciplines with no clinical application
and by growing recognition that the traditional instructional modes no longer meet
current demands for interdisciplinary inquiry and practice in medicine.
• At the same time, cognitive theories of learning suggest that an integrated approach to
education may have important benefits for learning and retention because it facilitates
contextual and applied learning, and can promote development of the well-organized
knowledge structures that underlie effective clinical reasoning.
• Traditional pre-clerkship curricula, with each science discipline offering its content
from within a departmental silo, frequently fail learners as they advance to the clinical
years.
54.
• Information presented without robust cross-links and ties to clinical applications, and tested in isolation from
related subject matter, has proven difficult for students to recall after the transition to clinical clerkships.
• The movement towards integrated curriculum is a move away from memorization and recitation of isolated
facts and figures to more meaningful concepts and the connections between concepts. The twenty-first
century requirement for a flexible use of knowledge goes beyond a superficial understanding of multiple
isolated events to insights developed by learning that is connected-(Or) integrated.
• History Since the time of Flexner, the basic science medical school curriculum has largely consisted of
discrete courses controlled by individual departments [8]. Such curricula have largely included an initial
phase focused on normal structure and function followed by a pathophysiology phase, sometimes organized
around organ systems or taught during core clinical rotations [15].
• Dissatisfaction with this curricular model has included students’ complaints about lack of relevance and
faculty members’ concerns about students’ failure to recall relevant basic science knowledge during their
clinical education. Medical students have viewed the basic science curriculum as a hurdle to be overcome in
order to earn the right to step onto the hospital wards and clinical teachers have complained that when
students arrive on the clinical rotations, they have no intellectual curiosity, having spent the first phase of
medical school memorizing unrelated facts rather than learning to think like a clinician [15].
55.
In 1969, McMaster Medical School challenged the assumption that
56.
• Background Integration is around us everywhere in society and in nature. Most contemporary jobs require the integration of a
range of skills. In today’s workforce, we are given a problem and asked to solve it. In traditional schools students are given a set of
facts, asked to memorize them, but then are not given the opportunity to apply them in a way that is applicable to life outside of
the school. Disconnection breeds apathy while integration thrives on connections [6]. The movements toward a global economy
and international connections, as well as the rapid changes in technology, are pushing education toward integration. The ability to
make connections, to solve problems by looking at multiple perspectives, and to incorporate information from different fields, will
be an essential ingredient for success in the future. An enduring argument for integration is that it represents a way to avoid the
fragmented and irrelevant acquisition of isolated facts, transforming knowledge into personally useful tools for learning new
information [7]. Integrated curricula have been widely adopted, fuelled by dissatisfaction with the way basic sciences have been
taught as individual disciplines with no clinical application and by growing recognition that the traditional instructional modes no
longer meet current demands for interdisciplinary inquiry and practice in medicine [8,9]. At the same time, cognitive theories of
learning suggest that an integrated approach to education may have important benefits for learning and retention because it
facilitates contextual and applied learning, and can promote development of the well-organized knowledge structures that
underlie effective clinical reasoning [10-13]. Traditional pre-clerkship curricula, with each science discipline offering its content
from within a departmental silo, frequently fail learners as they advance to the clinical years. Information presented without
robust cross-links and ties to clinical applications, and tested in isolation from related subject matter, has proven difficult for
students to recall after the transition to clinical clerkships [14]. The movement towards integrated curriculum is a move away from
memorization and recitation of isolated facts and figures to more meaningful concepts and the connections between concepts.
The twenty-first century requirement for a flexible use of knowledge goes beyond a superficial understanding of multiple isolated
events to insights developed by learning that is connected-(Or) integrated [4]. History Since the time of Flexner, the basic science
medical school curriculum has largely consisted of discrete courses controlled by individual departments [8]. Such curricula have
largely included an initial phase focused on normal structure and function followed by a pathophysiology phase, sometimes
organized around organ systems or taught during core clinical rotations [15].
57.
• modes no longer meet current demands for interdisciplinary inquiry and practice in
medicine [8,9]. At the same time, cognitive theories of learning suggest that an
integrated approach to education may have important benefits for learning and retention
because it facilitates contextual and applied learning, and can promote development of
the well-organized knowledge structures that underlie effective clinical reasoning [10-
13]. Traditional pre-clerkship curricula, with each science discipline offering its content
from within a departmental silo, frequently fail learners as they advance to the clinical
years. Information presented without robust cross-links and ties to clinical applications,
and tested in isolation from related subject matter, has proven difficult for students to
recall after the transition to clinical clerkships [14]. The movement towards integrated
curriculum is a move away from memorization and recitation of isolated facts and figures
to more meaningful concepts and the connections between concepts. The twenty-first
century requirement for a flexible use of knowledge goes beyond a superficial
understanding of multiple isolated events to insights developed by learning that is
connected-(Or) integrated [4].
58.
• History Since the time of Flexner, the basic science medical school curriculum has largely consisted of discrete courses controlled by
individual departments [8]. Such curricula have largely included an initial phase focused on normal structure and function followed by a
pathophysiology phase, sometimes organized around organ systems or taught during core clinical rotations [15]. Dissatisfaction with this
curricular model has included students’ complaints about lack of relevance and faculty members’ concerns about students’ failure to recall
relevant basic science knowledge during their clinical education. Medical students have viewed the basic science curriculum as a hurdle to
be overcome in order to earn the right to step onto the hospital wards and clinical teachers have complained that when students arrive on
the clinical rotations, they have no intellectual curiosity, having spent the first phase of medical school memorizing unrelated facts rather
than learning to think like a clinician [15]. In 1969, McMaster Medical School challenged the assumption that students could only learn
basic science by listening to the experts; faculty replaced the traditional lecture and laboratory basic science curriculum with problem-
based learning (PBL) in which small groups of students working with cases and problems under the guidance of a faculty tutor could be
trusted to identify essential learning questions and educate themselves through independent and peer teaching [16]. Few medical schools
in North America were willing to adopt this curricular model until Harvard Medical School created a hybrid curriculum in 1985 that
combined PBL with limited lectures and laboratories in order to help students develop a flexible, integrated knowledge base [17]. Using a
block structure rather than concurrent courses to promote integration and encouraging partnerships between basic science and clinical
faculty members in designing these blocks, Harvard demonstrated that students could learn basic science in the context of clinical medicine
and humanistic care while maintaining sufficient content mastery to pass the national licensing examination with no decrement in basic
science knowledge [18]. The prevailing trend in basic science curriculum change around the world is now towards integration, both
horizontally among disciplines and vertically between basic and clinical sciences, often including PBL as an integrative function [19].
59.
“Curriculum integration facilitates the pursuit of new knowledge and meaning by transcending the disciplines of knowledge rather than abandoning them.” —
60.
• Benefits of Integrative Approach to Curriculum Planning Many teachers in the primary grades cite the following benefits of an integrative
approach to curriculum and planning. Allowing for flexibility: Through curriculum integration, teachers can plan for the development of key
skills and understandings that transcend individual strands and subjects. Building on prior knowledge and experiences: Choosing
meaningful connections among subject areas helps students build on their diverse prior knowledge and experiences, supports their holistic
view of the world and ensures more meaningful learning. Unifying the students’ learning Curriculum integration enables students to
develop a unified view of the curriculum to broaden the context of their learning beyond single subject areas. Reflecting the real world
When curriculum is organized in a holistic way, it better reflects the real world and the way children learn at home and in the community
Matching the way students think: Brain research supports the theory that younger students take in many things and process and organize
them at one time. Teaching ideas holistically, rather than in fragmented pieces, better reflects how young students’ brains process
information [5]. Requirements for Integration 1. Effective management of change: Shifting the curriculum from one state (fragmentation) to
another (integration) is a major issue needs careful management by the curriculum administrators and also needs full understanding and
support by everyone in the institution. 2. In-depth review the curriculum: to be able to plan and implement a successful integration in the
curriculum, every component of the curriculum and every curriculum area should be properly mapped and documented. 3. Commitment of
faculty, departments, and individuals, and development of teams and structures to support planning and implementation. 4. Agreement on
the degree and type (horizontal and vertical) of integration: the level of integration should be agreed upon by faculty, departments, and individuals based on the feasibility and resources available. Sometimes, partial integration is better adopted as a beginning and the
level can be increased gradually by time. This is true especially in well-established institutions. In newly-established ones, a fully integrated curriculum may be planned from the beginning; so long the resources are available. Also, integration may be started as horizontal in the
basic medical sciences as a prototype for further integration (horizontal between clinical sciences and vertical between basic and clinical sciences) [6]. Methodologies of Integration In this paper, the two most common continuums of methodologies for integration [1,2] will be
described. Fogarty methodologies for integration: Fogarty et al. [2] has described ten levels of integration, grouped under three forms. Form One: Within a Single Discipline Fragmented 1. Description: The fragmented methodology is a traditional curriculum design which
separates topics and courses into distinct disciplines. In this model courses are separated into traditional areas of study. Each area is defined as an independent course of study. 2. Advantages: Clear and discrete view of a discipline to the students. 3. Disadvantages: Connections
are not made clear for students; less transfer of learning. Connected 1. Description: A connected methodology focuses on the details, subtleties, and interconnections within an individual discipline. It is this focus on making connections (i.e., one topic to another, one skill to
another or one concept to another) which makes this methodology a simple form of integration. It is important to the concept of integration that this methodology directly relates ideas within a discipline. 2. Advantages: Key concepts are connected leading to the review,
reconceptualization, and assimilations of ideas within a discipline. 3. Disadvantages: Disciplines are not related; contents focus remains within the discipline. Nested 1. Description: Nested integration takes advantage of natural combinations. Integration is performed by overtly
making connections or creating combinations. 2. Advantages: Gives attention to several areas at once, leading to enriched and enhanced learning. 3. Disadvantages: Students may be confused and lose sights of the main concepts of the activity or lesson. Form Two: Across the
Disciplines Sequenced 1. Description: Topics and units are taught independently, but they are arranged and sequenced to provide a framework for related concepts. Teachers arrange topics so that similar units articulate. 2. Advantages: Facilitates transfer of learning across
content areas. 3. Disadvantages: Requires ongoing collaboration and flexibility, as teachers have less autonomy in sequencing curricula. Shared 1. Description: The shared model brings two distinct disciplines together into a single focus. The shared methodology overlaps
concepts as the organizer. 2. Advantages: Shared instructional experiences; with two teachers on a team it is less difficult to collaborate. 3. Disadvantages: requires time, flexibility, commitment and compromise. Webbed 1. Description: Thematic teaching, using a theme as a
base for instructions in many disciplines. 2. Advantages: Motivating for students; helps them see connections between ideas. 3. Disadvantages: Theme must be carefully and thoughtfully selected to be meaningful, with relevant and rigorous content. Threaded 1. Description: The
threaded approach to integration is a metacurricular approach where big ideas are enlarged. This methodology threads thinking skills, social skills, study skills, graphic organizers, technology, and multiple intelligences approach to thinking throughout all disciplines. The threaded
approach supersedes all subject matter content. Using this approach, interdepartmental teams can focus on thinking skills to integrate with content information. The threaded approach takes learning to a synthesis level. 2. Advantages: Students learn how they are learning,
facilitating future transfer of learning. 3. Disadvantages: Disciplines remain separate. Citation: Atwa HS, Gouda EM (2014) Curriculum Integration in Medical Education: A Theoretical Review. Intel Prop Rights 2: 113. doi:10.4172/ ipr.1000113 Page 3 of 7 Intel Prop Rights ISSN:IPR
an open access journal Volume 2
61.
• Integrated 1. Description: In an integrated methodology interdisciplinary topics are arranged around
overlapping concepts and emergent patterns. This process blends the disciplines by finding overlapping
skills, concepts, and attitudes found across the disciplines. Much like the shared methodology, integration is
a result of shifting related ideas out of the subject matter content. An important process of the integrated
methodology is that teachers work together on the topics or themes as commonalities emerge. 2.
Advantages: Encourage students to see interconnectedness and interrelationships among disciplines,
students are motivated as they see these connections. 3. Disadvantages: Requires interdepartmental teams
with common planning and teaching times. Form Three: Within and Across Learners Immersed 1.
Description: The immersed methodology focuses all curricular content on interest and expertise. With this
methodology, integration takes place within the learners, with little or no outside intervention. This
immersed study is often undertaken in a field of intense interest or passion. 2. Advantages: Integration takes
place within the learner. 3. Disadvantages: May narrow the focus of the learner. Networked 1. Description: A
networked methodology creates multiple dimensions and directions of focus. Like brainstorming, it provides
various ideas and ways of discovering. The networked methodology is totally student centered. It professes
that only the learner can direct the integration process. The methodology proposes that the learner knows
their topic and can self-direct their focus on the necessary resources both within and across subject areas. 2.
Networks are created between the learner and various information systems, subject matter experts, and
others who have an interest, experience or knowledge of the topic or theme. 3. Advantages: Pro-active, with
learner stimulated by new information, skills and concepts. 4. Disadvantages: Learner can be spread too
thin, efforts become ineffective. Harden Methodologies for Integration: “
62.
• The Integration Ladder” Harden et al. [1] argues that curricular integration can be viewed as a ladder, with
discipline-based teaching (isolation) at the bottom of the ladder and full integration (trans-disciplinary teaching) at
the top.
• Figure 2: The Integration Ladder. (Courtesy of Professor Ronald Harden et al. [1]) The integration ladder (Figure 2)
has eleven steps from subject based to integrated teaching and learning. In the first four steps on the ladder, the
emphasis is on the subjects or disciplines. Moving up the ladder, the following six steps emphasize integration
across several disciplines. In the final step, the student takes more responsibility for the integration and is given the
tools to do so [1]. Step 1: Isolation/fragmentation 1. Description: Departments or subject specialists organize their
teaching without consideration of other subjects or disciplines.
• Each discipline looks, from the perspective of their own discipline, at the curriculum content in terms of areas to be
covered, depth of coverage, sequence and timing. This isolation approach may be found in the traditional medical
curriculum with blocks of time allocated to the individual disciplines. Students attend a lecture on anatomy, and
then move on to a lecture in physiology with neither lecturer being aware of what was covered in the other
lecture. 2.
• Advantages: Disciplines are retaining their boundaries so content is kept clear and intact. 3.
• Disadvantages: No attention is paid to other, or related, subjects which contribute to the curriculum. Each subject is
seen as an entity in itself. The relationships between subjects are not explicitly covered and related topics from two
disciplines are not intentionally correlated
63.
• Step 2: Awareness 1. Description: As with isolation, the teaching is subject-
based. However, some mechanisms are in place whereby the teacher in
one subject is made aware of what is covered in other subjects in the
curriculum. This can be achieved through appropriate documentation and
communication about the aims and objectives of each course and the
content and topics covered in lectures and other teaching sessions. Lecture
notes or handouts may be circulated to other course teachers as well as to
students. 2. Advantages: The teacher can take account of what colleagues
cover in other parts of the course when planning his or her teaching,
avoiding unnecessary duplication or redundancy and cross-referring, where
appropriate, to other parts of the course. 3. Disadvantages: There is no
explicit attempt to help the student to take an integrated view of the
subject. Step 3: Harmonization/consultation 1.
64.
• /consultation 1. Description: In harmonization, teachers responsible for different courses or different parts of the same course consult each other and communicate about their courses. The consultation process takes place through informal discussions between teachers or
through more formal curriculum planning committees and meetings. The consultation may involve individual teachers or groups of teachers. The process of consultation may be overseen by a member of staff who has some overall responsibility for the curriculum and who has
the facilitation or organization of discussion between teachers from different subjects. 2. Advantages: Encourages teachers
to adapt their programs so that each course makes an appropriate contribution to the curriculum and the overall
curriculum objectives are more likely to be achieved. 3. Disadvantages: Disciplines remain separate. Step 4:
Nesting/infusion 1. Description: Content drawn from different subjects in the curriculum may be used to enrich the
teaching of one subject. The term “infusion” has also been applied to this stage of integration where teachers “analyze”
the separate subject's goals and identify ways in which these generic skills can be refined into existing subjects. 2.
Advantages: Individual subjects or disciplines recognize the broader curriculum outcomes and relate their teaching
program to these. They may do this by arranging content specific inputs from other parts of the course into the subject's
teaching program, and by recognizing the generic competencies, such as communication and problem-solving skills, to be
acquired in the program. 3. Disadvantages: Teaching remains subject-based and the course is the responsibility of and in
the control of the subject or discipline. Step 5: Temporal co-ordination/parallel teaching 1. Description: Each subject
remains responsible for its own teaching program. The timing of the teaching of topics within a subject, however, is done
in consultation with other disciplines. The timetable is adjusted so that topics within the subjects or disciplines which are
related are scheduled at the same time. Similar topics are taught on the same day or week while remaining part of a
subjectbased teaching program. Students study the concepts of the different subjects separately, and are left themselves
to uncover the relationships. This approach has been described also as “parallel” or “concurrent” teaching. 2. Advantages:
Programs described as “integrated teaching programs” are often, in practice, programs which are temporally coordinated.
The implementation of a temporally coordinated program introduces some of the advantages of integrated teaching and is
a good stepping off point for a more integrated curriculum. 3. Disadvantages: Teaching is not fully integrated and
disciplines still retain, to a great extent, their fragmented nature. Step 6: Sharing/joint teaching 1. Description: Two
disciplines may agree to plan and jointly implement a teaching program. The “shared planning and teaching” takes place in
two disciplines in which overlapping concepts or ideas emerge as organizing elements'[3]. The two disciplines which come
together to offer such a program are usually complementary subjects and the joint course produced emphasizes shared
concepts, skills, and attitudes. The focus of the course is usually in these shared elements. The impetus for shared
programs often comes from the subjects or departments themselves, through the identification of common areas of
teaching or the need to include a new topic in the curriculum. The departments appreciate that together they can teach
the subject better, more effectively, and more efficiently than either could alone. 2. Advantages: Unlike temporal co-
ordination, which may be a step towards a more fully integrated overall program, shared programs are often seen as ends
65.
66.
67.
Types of Curricula
68.
Different curricular models
Outcome-Based Education (OBE)-
What sort of doctor is needed?
philosophy that focuses on measuring student performance, which
are called outcomes.
Students demonstrate that they have learned the required skills and
content
OBE contrasts with traditional education which primarily focuses on
the resources that are available to the student, which are called
inputs.
Different curricular models
Problem-Based Learning (PBL) is a student-
centered education in which students learn
about a subject in context of complex,
many-sided & realistic problems
The goals of PBL are to help
students:develop flexible
knowledge,effective problem solving
skills,self-directed learning (SDL),effective
collaboration skills &intrinsic motivation
70.
Different curricular models
Problem-Based Learning (PBL)Working in
groups,students identify what they already
know, what they need to know, & how &
where to access new information that may
lead to resolution of the problem.The role
of the instructor is facilitator who provides
appropriate support, modeling of the
process, & monitoring the learning
71.
Different curricular models
Task-Based Learning:
The primary focus of classroom
activity is the task and information
the students have, is the instrument
which the students use to complete
it.
72.
73.
Different curricular models
Core & Student selection Components
An Integrated system-based approach.
Community-Based Education
learners are encouraged to actively apply concepts & information,
skills or attitudes to local situations. E.g. students would not just
study pollution, but would be encouraged & provided with the
opportunity to observe, examine and hopefully reverse pollution of
pond water at local levels through a variety of actions.
74.
Basic curricular structures
The discrete (=separate, isolated) curriculum,The linear
curriculum,The pyramidal structure, AND The spiral
curriculum.Curriculum in which students repeat the study of a
subject at different grade levels, each time at a higher level of
difficulty and in greater depth.
75.
Educational strategies
Six educational strategies by Prof Harden.Each strategy can
be represented as a spectrum or continuum:Student-
centered/teacher-centeredProblem-based/information-
gatheringIntegrated/discipline-basedCommunity-
based/hospital-
basedElective/uniformSystematic/apprenticeship
(internship)-based
76.
SPICES Model of Educational Strategies
Hospital-based SPICES Model of Educational
StrategiesStudent centered“What the student
learn rather than what is taught"Teacher
centeredProblem-basedInformation-
orientedSubject or Discipline-
basedIntegrated or Inter-
professionalIntegration throughout the
curriculumCommunity-basedLess emphasis
on hospital-based programsHospital-based
77.
SPICES Model of Educational Strategies
Hospital-basedSPICES Model of Educational
StrategiesElective-drivenAccording to
student needs, learning & teaching adjusted
to the needs of
studentsUniformSystematicTo ensure that all
students have had comparable learning
experience apprenticeship (internship)-
based i.e Opportunistic (=resourceful)
78.
• The rapid rise of and subsequent demand for providers to have
expertise in areas such as population health, health policy, healthcare
delivery systems, and interdisciplinary care has demanded that
medical graduates possess knowledge and skills beyond a thorough
understanding of applied anatomy and pathophysiology.
• This demand for recent graduates to develop a knowledge base
beyond traditional medical school content is one major barrier to
improving medical education.
79.
• Designed to be repetitive yet progressive, the ‘‘integrated
curriculum’’ has rapidly risen to popularity with the belief that
breaking down the barrier between the basic and clinical sciences
improves connections between these disciplines and enhances
graduates’ retention of knowledge and development of clinical skills.
• Many accreditation bodies recently renewed their licensing standards
to include the requirement that a curriculum be ‘‘coherent and
coordinated’’ and ‘‘integrated within and across the academic periods
of study’’.
80.
• Step 1 is isolation, in which faculty organize their teaching without considering other subjects or disciplines.
Step 2 is awareness, in which teachers of one subject are aware of what is covered elsewhere, but no explicit
attempt is made to help students look at a subject in an integrated manner. Step 3 is harmonization, in
which teachers communicate with each other about their courses and adapt their content accordingly. Step
4 is nesting, also called infusion, in which teachers target content from other courses within their own
courses. Step 5 is temporal co-ordination, in which similar content is covered in parallel across courses. Step
6 is sharing or joint teaching, often conducted when there are common areas of content or there is a need
to include new content in a curriculum. Step 7 is correlation, in which an integrated teaching session may be
introduced in addition to subject-based teaching. Step 8 is complementary programming, often related to a
theme or topic to which several disciplines can contribute. Step 9 is multi-disciplinary, in which themes are
identified, sometimes related to an area in which practical decisions need to be made, other times when the
subject matter transcends subject boundaries. These themes or problems are viewed through a
multidisciplinary lens even though the disciplines maintain their own identity and understanding of the
problem. Step 10 is inter-disciplinary, in which there is further development of the commonalities across
disciplines. Step 11 is trans-disciplinary, in which the curriculum focuses on the learner’s process of
constructing meaning from information and experience. An example cited is the last two years of the
Dundee curriculum (Harden et al. 1997), in which students focus their learning around 113 clinical problems
or tasks to integrate their experience.
81.
Areas in need of consideration during all phases of integration
• Ensuring synchronous presentation of material Whether logistical changes lead to
active integration of basic sciences and clinical knowledge by students is unclear;
simply creating an integrated curriculum does not automatically create cognitive
interaction. Similarly, simply coordinating content does not automatically
establish integration. We have observed the most common form of published
curricular integration in the literature utilizes increased exposure to the clinical
learning environment. Rarely but perhaps more clearly referred to as ‘‘integrated
clerkships’’, such experiences are shorter and occur earlier in a curriculum than
traditional clerkships, typically as part of the basic science years. However,
defining such clerkships as ‘‘integrated’’ can and at times has been narrow-
sighted. Clerkships occurring during the basic science years without direct
correlation to basic science course content do not reflect integration at all.
Likewise, multi-disciplinary courses with objectives that are temporally
coordinated but delivered as separate lectures by separate lecturers without
connections to each other are merely coordinated courses, not integrated. A truly
integrated early clerkship would demand that knowledge from the foundational
sciences be applied in the clinical environment, and vice versa; creating proximity
between two knowledge domains is simply not enough and sits squarely on the
lowest rung of Harden’s integration ladder. Integrated courses must be carefully
82.
• curriculum’’ and that ‘‘the scientific basis of medicine should be integrated into coursework offered throughout the four years of
the undergraduate medical education curriculum’’ (AAMC 2001). The group goes on to explain further challenges in preserving the
basic sciences, pointing out that modernizing curricula is shifting the very definition of ‘‘basic science’’. While molecular,
biochemical, and cellular mechanisms have been and will continue to be essential foundations for medical practice, adding
objectives from scientific fields with increasing clinical relevance such as pharmacology, genomics and proteomics, and behavioral
biology is essential to curricular modernization and can only benefit students. The LCME recently reiterated this broader concept
of ‘‘basic sciences’’, requiring the inclusion of behavioral and socioeconomic subjects while maintaining biomedical science
education to properly support contemporary scientific knowledge (LCME 2013). Bandiera, in tracking curriculum change and shifts
in modern medical knowledge, offered revised terminology to reflect broader definitions of ‘‘basic science’’ and ‘‘clinical science’’,
suggested their replacement with ‘‘foundational science’’ and ‘‘applied science’’, respectively (Bandiera et al. 2013). We support a
transition to these updated terms to offer further clarity of the definitions within the discussion of integrated curricula. True
integration demands there never be an absence of the foundational science component at any stage of the medical school
curriculum. Bruner (1960, p. 13) supports this notion, stating, ‘‘A curriculum as it develops should revisit these basic ideas
repeatedly, building upon them until the student has grasped the full formal apparatus that goes with them’’. With reports of
successful and effective inclusion of the applied sciences in the years typically reserved for the foundational sciences (through
‘‘integrated clerkships’’ or similar), we must not forget that even our most senior students engaged in traditional clerkships should
still view these as ‘‘integrated’’ learning opportunities; educators bear a significant responsibility in maintaining and reinforcing
the fundamental sciences throughout all stages of the curriculum. Continually revisiting previous topics allows for a progression in
which the student begins with a foundation of knowledge and gradually develops the capacity to add increasing levels of
complexity and integration throughout the curriculum (Davis & Harden 2003). With so much emphasis on integrating basic science
courses or extending clinical experiences earlier into a curriculum, extending basic science content into the clinical years has been
a challenge and a major shortcoming of integrated curricula (Schmidt 1998). Examples of foundational science modules integrated
successfully into the applied sciences are limited but include electronic modules in the Netherlands (Dubois & Franson 2009) and
senior-level capstone courses reviewing and applying basic science in the United States (Spencer et al. 2008). Using unified
definitions
83.
• educators may apply to evaluate and improve their current or future integrated curricula. Many
examples of assessment and evaluation focus on providing students with validated tools allowing
them to reflect on the foundational science concepts that led them to clinical decision-making.
Reflection is an important skill for lifelong learning in general and for integrating concepts in
particular. In describing strategies for integration as a curricular strategy, Goldman and Schroth
(2012) suggest that posing specific reflection questions either before or after class sessions can
enhance students’ reflective abilities when faculty provide graded feedback and comments for
additional reflection. Bierer and others describe an approach that combines multiple-choice
questions (Self-Assessment Questions or SAQs) with essay questions (termed Concept Appraisals
or CAPPs) that ask learners to provide a narrative interpretation of the mechanisms behind or
reasons for the findings in a clinical scenario (Bierer et al. 2008,2009). Wood and colleagues
describe a validation study of a Clinical Reasoning Exercise in which learners are asked to write a
single paragraph explaining the mechanisms behind a particular patient problem (Wood et al.
2009); these assignments are then graded by independent raters to assess whether learners’
performance on this exercise correlates with other measures. Williams and Klamen (2012) have
described a Diagnostic Justification Exercise used with simulated patient encounters in which
learners are asked to develop a differential diagnosis and explain their rationale for including the
diseases/ conditions on that differential. Finally, an intervention study comparing students who
84.
• Progress tests have been used extensively in Europe to assess integration across courses. These tests are given periodically throughout the curriculum, and the items are intended
to test cumulative knowledge across courses and vertically across the curriculum. A key component to constructing valid, high quality items for progress tests concerns ensuring
their relevance in testing a new graduate’s knowledge. A recent review (Wrigley et al. 2012) describes five criteria for improving relevance: ‘‘... items should test knowledge that
is specific to the specialty of medicine, test ready knowledge (knowledge required as a prerequisite to function in a practical situation), be important knowledge which is required
for the successful practice of medicine, have a practical relevance for the successful handling of high-prevalence or high-risk medical situations, and the knowledge should form
the basis of one or more important concepts of the curriculum’’. Progress tests provide a unique opportunity for assessing growth in students’ knowledge (Williams et al. 2011),
and can provide data on which to base decisions about the curriculum as a whole as well as remediation strategies for the individual student. To accomplish these goals, however,
requires significant investment of faculty and administrative time to develop item banks and ensure that exams remain relevant. Swanson and Case (1997) provide examples of
multiplechoice questions based on patient scenarios that test integration of basic science and clinical knowledge. In addition, they have suggested that open-book exams,
especially those that require learners to apply scientific literature, may be especially helpful in assessing higher-order thinking skills such as integration of material. An additional
benefit is that such exams drive faculty to write questions that cannot be answered by turning to a page in a book. During clinical education, assessing learners’ ability to apply
basic science concepts through their diagnostic reasoning skills often occurs in the context of patient care. Bowen (2006) identifies learner skills in six areas: data acquisition and
reporting, problem representation, generation of hypotheses, identifying appropriate diagnoses on the differential, having relevant experience for the case, and general
presentation/ organizational skills. She identifies clues that will uncover deficits in each of these areas and offers educational strategies for addressing each of them during clinical
education. She further suggests that clinical teachers should ‘‘... encourage reading that promotes conceptualization rather than memorization ....’’ On a related note, ‘‘Learners
should be encouraged to identify progressively broader and more complex issues, [and] explore them more deeply’’, thus reinforcing the notion of a spiral curriculum during the
clinical years. One strategy for assessing this re-visiting would be incorporating basic science into online clinical cases and writing multiple choice items related to basic science
concepts during clerkship examinations. The International Association of Medical Science Educators (IAMSE) and the MedU Consortium, a group of medical educators and
students working together to develop innovative strategies and conduct educational research, are currently collaborating on a project called MedU Science to develop virtual
patients that focus on causal mechanisms of disease and therapy (MedU Science 2014). Conclusion Curriculum renewal through integration within and across disciplines is
occurring all over the world and has been promoted by many national medical education organizations. Despite and perhaps due to its popularity, the integrated curriculum has
lacked significant clarity in the medical education literature and offers significant challenges to its designers. The Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching,
celebrating 100 years of the influence of the Flexner Report on medical education, accurately and succinctly reported that the difficulty in modernizing a curriculum is ‘‘not
defining the appropriate content but rather incorporating it into the curriculum in a manner that emphasizes its importance relative to the traditional biomedical content and
then finding and preparing faculty to teach this revised curriculum’’ (Cooke et al. 2006). Selecting content is only part of the battle; successfully integrating it across disciplines and
across time to maximize student preparation is the true challenge. Here, we have reviewed theory, models, and examples of integrated curricula, suggested that the spiral
curriculum as an ideal model, identified and offered solutions to three frequent shortcomings of integration – ensuring synchronous presentation of material, avoiding the
tendency to diminish the importance of the basic sciences, and using unified definitions – and outlined methods of evaluation to objectively track a curriculum’s progress and
effectiveness. We hope this guide will assist and encourage critical discussion among educators in all scientific disciplines as they develop, implement, and evaluate modern
integrated curricula in medical schools around the world with the goal of equipping learners with the knowledge and skills necessary for the challenges of an exciting and
constantly evolving field.
85.
The Integrated Curriculum is becoming an increasingly popular concept internationally.
internationally.
• The goal of integration is to break down barriers between the basic and clinical
sciences currently in place as a result of traditional curricular structures.
• Integration should promote retention of knowledge and acquisition of skills
through repetitive and progressive development of concepts and their
applications.
• We suggest three areas in need of improvement and clarification for successful
integration: ensuring synchronous presentation of material, avoiding the
tendency to diminish the importance of the basic sciences, and using unified
definitions.
• Goals and methods to evaluate whether the goals have been met are
infrequently reported, utilized, and understood, limiting sustained success and
growth of integrated curricula.
86.
Integration was one of the key
criteria for assessing the degree of
innovation in a medical curriculum
in the SPICES curriculum model
(Harden, 1984).
Why????
Harden has since developed a more concrete framework on which to map this spectrum integration by establishing discrete categories along an ‘‘integration ladder’’ (Harden 2000; Figure 2). Designed to aid the planning process in implementing and evaluating medical curricula, the ladder presents curriculum integration as a continuum, with each progression of integration represented by a specific step on the ladder signifying integration with additional depth and extension of time and content. The final step, complete integration with ‘‘transdisciplinary teaching’’ throughout all years of a curriculum, represents the ideal way in which medical school curricula would be organized to promote the learner’s synthesis, application, and retention of material. Harden
The Z model presents biomedical sciences and clinical cases ‘‘in parallel or in connection with one another’’. A student begins his or her education with mostly, but not entirely, basic science education and progresses through all years of a curriculum to finish with mostly, but not entirely, clinical science education. Benefits of this model are attributed to earlier clinical exposure, which increases student confidence in selecting a future specialty and improves perceived preparation for post-graduate training (Wijnen-Meijer et al. 2009
Content is watered down & so the discipline is compromised Students who lack a deep understanding of a discipline are unable to understand some of the content in a discipline of study Barriers like departmental biases & administrators’ inabilities to see the bigger picture beyond budget may compromise the effectiveness of developing a quality integrated program. Designs & connections may be random & poorly formed Weak collaborative partnerships have little or no basis for continued supportive work & may be counterproductive & even divisive. Help reduce redundancies Assist , students to see interconnections between discrete pieces of knowledge and content Provide an avenue for deeper learning as students & faculty are provided with different perspectives Facilitate deeper understanding between academics & promoting the exploration of different disciplines Help students understand integrated designs so they can focus on critical evaluative & creative thinking aspects of learning