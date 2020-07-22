Successfully reported this slideshow.
Intervalo de una variable

35 views

Published on

Se presentan los diferentes tipos de intervalos, su notación como conjunto y su representación gráfica.

Published in: Engineering
Intervalo de una variable

  1. 1. INTERVALO DE UNA VARIABLE SE PRESENTA CUANDO LOS VALORES QUE PUEDE TOMAR UNA VARIABLE ESTÁN COMPRENDIDOS ENTRE DOS VALORES EXTREMOS, VALOR INFERIOR Y VALOR SUPERIOR. ING. OLEGARIO MENDOZA ESCAMILLA
  2. 2. Si “a” y “b” son los extremos, inferior y superior de un intervalo: 1. La variable puede tomar cualquier valor comprendido entre “a” y “b”. 2. "𝑎" < "𝑏“ 3. Se llama amplitud del intervalo al resultado: 𝑏 − 𝑎 4. La notación: 𝑎, 𝑏 significa que la variable 𝑥 toma valores que van de “a” hasta “b” 5. La notación: 𝑎 < 𝑥 < 𝑏 , se lee “La variable 𝑥 es mayor que 𝑎 y menor que 𝑏”
  3. 3. INTERVALO CERRADO 𝑎, 𝑏 Sean “a” y “b” números reales tal que 𝑎 < 𝑏, en el intervalo cerrado 𝑎, 𝑏 , cuya notación representa al conjunto de los valores de la variable "𝑥“, tales que: 𝑎 ≤ 𝑥 ≤ 𝑏. 𝑎, 𝑏 = 𝑥 ∕ 𝑎 ≤ 𝑥 ≤ 𝑏 𝑥 ∕ 𝑎 ≤ 𝑥 ≤ 𝑏 : Es una notación de conjunto que se lee como: el conjunto formado por 𝑥 elementos, tal que 𝑥 es mayor o igual a "𝑎”, pero menor o igual a "𝑏“. 𝑎 ≤ 𝑥 ≤ 𝑏 : Se lee del centro hacia la izquierda y luego hacia la derecha Nota: En el intervalo cerrado, los valores extremos (inferior y superior) se incluyen. Entonces 𝑥 puede tomar el valor de “a” o valores mayores de “a”. También puede tomar valores menores o igual a “b”.
  4. 4. INTERVALO ABIERTO 𝑎, 𝑏 Sean “a” y “b” números reales tal que 𝑎 < 𝑏 , el intervalo abierto 𝑎, 𝑏 cuya notación representa al conjunto de valores de la variable “𝑥“, tales que: 𝑎 < 𝑥 < 𝑏 𝑎, 𝑏 = 𝑥 ∕ 𝑎 < 𝑥 < 𝑏 Nota: Al ser un intervalo abierto, los valores extremos no se incluyen en el intervalo. Necesariamente 𝑥 debe ser mayor que “a” , pero no puede tomar el valor de “a”. Por consiguiente 𝑥 debe ser menor que “b”, pero no puede tomar el valor de “b”.
  5. 5. INTERVALO SEMIABIERTO POR LA IZQUIERDA 𝑎, 𝑏 Es el conjunto de todos los números mayores de “a” y menores o iguales que “b”, su notación es 𝑎, 𝑏 , es decir: 𝑎, 𝑏 = 𝑥 ∕ 𝑎 < 𝑥 ≤ 𝑏
  6. 6. INTERVALO SEMIABIERTO POR LA DERECHA 𝑎, 𝑏 Es el conjunto de todos los números reales mayores o iguales que “a” y menores que “b”; su notación es: 𝑎, 𝑏 , es decir: 𝑎, 𝑏 = 𝑥 ∕ 𝑎 ≤ 𝑥 < 𝑏
  7. 7. INTERVALO INFINITO 1. Al conjunto de todos los números reales de la variable “x”, tales que “x” es mayor que “a”; se representa por 𝑎, +∞ . 2. Al conjunto de todos los números reales de la variable “x”, tales que “x” es menor que “b”; se representa por −∞, 𝑏 . 3. Al conjunto de todos los números reales de la variable “x”, tales que “x” es mayor o igual que “a”; se representa por 𝑎,+∞ . 4. Al conjunto de todos los números reales de la variable “x”, tales que “x” es menor o igual que “b”; se representa por −∞, 𝑏 . 5. Al conjunto de todos los números reales, se representa por −∞, +∞ .
  8. 8. REPRESENTACION GRÁFICA DE LOS INTERVALOS En las gráficas, los valores “a” y “b” se denominan “extremos del intervalo”. 1. El intervalo cerrado 𝑎, 𝑏 contiene ambos extremos, es decir, todos los números x, tales que 𝑎 ≤ 𝑥 ≤ 𝑏. a b a b Los puntos negros sobre la línea en “a” y “b” indican que dichos extremos están incluidos en el intervalo.
  9. 9. 2. El intervalo abierto 𝑎, 𝑏 no contiene ninguno de los extremos, es decir, todos los números x , tales que 𝑎 < 𝑥 < 𝑏. a b a b Los puntos vacíos sobre la línea en a y b indican que dichos extremos no están incluidos en el intervalo.
  10. 10. 3. El intervalo semiabierto por la izquierda 𝑎, 𝑏 , contiene a su extremo derecho, pero no a su extremo izquierdo, es decir, todos los números x, tales que 𝑎 < 𝑥 ≤ 𝑏. a b a b ( ]
  11. 11. 4. El intervalo semiabierto por la derecha 𝑎, 𝑏 contiene a su extremo izquierdo, pero no a su extremo derecho, es decir, todos los números x, tales que 𝑎 ≤ 𝑥 < 𝑏. a b a b [ )
  12. 12. 5. El intervalo infinito abierto no contiene a su extremo izquierdo, pero se extiende indefinidamente a su derecha 𝑎, +∞ , es decir, todos los números x. tales que 𝑎 < 𝑥. a +∞ a +∞ (
  13. 13. 6. El intervalo infinito abierto no contiene a su extremo derecho, pero se extiende indefinidamente a su izquierda −∞, 𝑏 , es decir, todos los números x, tales que 𝑥 < 𝑏. −∞ 𝑏 −∞ b )
  14. 14. 7. El intervalo infinito cerrado que contiene al extremo izquierdo “a”, pero se extiende indefinidamente a su derecha 𝑎,+∞ , es decir, todos los números x, tales que 𝑎 ≤ 𝑥. a +∞ a +∞ [
  15. 15. 8. El intervalo infinito cerrado que contiene a su extremo derecho “b”, pero se extiende indefinidamente a su izquierda −∞, 𝑏 , es decir, todos los números x, tales que 𝑥 ≤ 𝑏. −∞ a −∞ 𝑏 ]
  16. 16. 9. El intervalo infinito −∞, +∞ se puede considerar abierto o cerrado, ya que puede contener o no contener a sus extremos a y b. −∞ 𝑎 𝑏 + ∞ −∞ 𝑎 𝑏 + ∞

