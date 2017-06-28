Geek Time Juin 2017 : Microservices Tracing

Traçage distribué des microservices Geek Time – Juin 2017 MAZIGH Med Belhassen OLBATI Consultant
OLBATI - Geek Time - Juin 2017 2 Plan ● Microservices ● Techniques pour “logging” les microservices ● Côté obscur des micr...
OLBATI - Geek Time - Juin 2017 3 Microservices ● Microservices are stateless ● Microservices are distributed ● Microservic...
OLBATI - Geek Time - Juin 2017 4 Techniques pour “logging” 1. Logging from Individual Services: ➢ Chaque microservice poss...
OLBATI - Geek Time - Juin 2017 5 Techniques pour “logging” 2. Logging from a Central Service ➢ Recueillir et centraliser l...
OLBATI - Geek Time - Juin 2017 6 Techniques pour “logging” ➢ logspout : ○ Logspout est un routeur de logs pour les contene...
OLBATI - Geek Time - Juin 2017 7 Côté obscur des microservices 1. Les fichiers de logs sont réparti entre les services sou...
OLBATI - Geek Time - Juin 2017 8 Côté obscur des microservices 2. Un problème causé par un seul service peut causer des pr...
OLBATI - Geek Time - Juin 2017 9 Côté obscur des microservices 3. Trouver la cause principale d'une exception ➢ http 500 e...
OLBATI - Geek Time - Juin 2017 10 Côté obscur des microservices 4. Gestion des versions et dépendances cycliques entre les...
OLBATI - Geek Time - Juin 2017 11 Outils 1. AppDynamics
OLBATI - Geek Time - Juin 2017 12 Outils 2. Instana
OLBATI - Geek Time - Juin 2017 13 Outils 3. Netsil
OLBATI - Geek Time - Juin 2017 14 Outils 4. OpsClarity
OLBATI - Geek Time - Juin 2017 15 Zipkin 1. Définition ● Distributed tracing framework. ● Il aide à recueillir des données...
OLBATI - Geek Time - Juin 2017 16 Zipkin 2. Architecture source : http://zipkin.io/
OLBATI - Geek Time - Juin 2017 17 Zipkin a. Collector : ○ C'est le composant responsable de la validation, stockage et ind...
OLBATI - Geek Time - Juin 2017 18 c. Search ○ C'est le composant qui expose l'API JSON pour trouver et récupérer des trace...
OLBATI - Geek Time - Juin 2017 19 ○ La possibilité d'afficher le graphe de connexions entre les microservices ○ Il n'y a p...
OLBATI - Geek Time - Juin 2017 20 Zipkin & Brave & Jetty & Spring
OLBATI - Geek Time - Juin 2017 21 Bonus : HAWKULAR
OLBATI - Geek Time - Juin 2017 22 Bonus : HAWKULAR
OLBATI - Geek Time - Juin 2017 23 Thanks! Any questions? mohamed-belhassen.mazigh@olbati.com
×