高齢者への向精神薬処方に関する研究

⾼齢者への向精神薬処⽅に関する研究 奥村泰之 ⼀般財団法⼈ 医療経済研究・社会保険福祉協会 医療経済研究機構 研究部 主任研究員 2017/6/23 (⾦) 15:00~17:00 第2回 ⾼齢者医薬品適正使⽤検討会 厚⽣労働省専⽤第22会議室...
全体の要約  ①はじめに  在宅医療における副作⽤被疑薬の上位3位は向精神薬であり，安全対策の推進が必要  ②⾼齢者へのベンゾジアゼピン受容体作動薬  ベンゾジアゼピンは主観的睡眠時間を改善する⼀⽅で，転倒などのリスクが増える  薬局...
⾼齢の外来患者における薬剤数， 19%~34%は5剤以上 3 データ源は⽇本医薬総合研究所の処⽅箋データベースである。これは，2016年4⽉から2017年3⽉の 間に，⽇本調剤512店舗で応需した，65歳以上の外来患者846,457名の全処⽅箋...
認知症の外来患者における薬剤数， 33%~53%は5剤以上 4 データ源は⽇本医薬総合研究所の処⽅箋データベースである。これは，2016年4⽉から2017年3⽉の 間に，⽇本調剤512店舗で応需した，65歳以上の抗認知症薬処⽅のある外来患者27...
漢方製剤520 その他の血液・体液用薬339 制酸剤234 下剤，浣腸剤235 血管拡張剤217 糖尿病用剤396 解熱鎮痛消炎剤114 精神神経用剤117 その他の中枢神経用薬119 催眠鎮静剤，抗不安薬112 副作用が 件以上報告された被疑...
⾼齢者へのベンゾジアゼピン受容体 作動薬 6
上市，33種類の経⼝薬 7 商品名 アルプラゾラム ゾピクロン ブロチゾラム エスゾピクロン‡ ゾルピデム酒⽯酸塩 ブロマゼパム エスタゾラム トフィソパム*‡ メキサゾラム‡ エチゾラム トリアゾラム メダゼパム オキサゾラム ニメタゼパム ...
様々な効能・効果 8 抗不安 鎮静 睡眠導⼊ 筋弛緩抗痙攣 浦部晶夫, 島⽥和幸, 川合眞⼀: 今⽇の治療薬 (2016年版): 解説と便覧. 南江堂, 東京, 2016.
様々な副作⽤ 9 眠気傾眠 疲れ 昏迷 過沈静 持ち越し 効果 集中と注 意の障害 依存形成 症状の 反跳 低⾎圧運動失調 Soyka M: Treatment of benzodiazepine dependence. N Engl J Me...
⼀般⾝体科の外来患者における処⽅割合， 加齢と共に増加 10 歳0-19 歳20-34 歳35-49 歳50-64 歳65-74 歳以上75 処方割合 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 データ源はレセプト情報・特定健診等情報データベースのサ...
認知症の外来患者における処⽅割合， ⾼齢でも4⼈に1⼈は処⽅ 11 歳65-74 歳75-84 歳以上85 処方割合 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 データ源は社会医療診療⾏為別調査である。これは，2008~2010年6⽉審査分の外来患者...
⾼齢者へのBZ*，ベネフィットとリスク *ベンゾジアゼピン受容体作動薬 12 アウトカム 研究数 (患者数) 効果推定値 (95%信頼区間) 主観的睡眠時間 8研究 (601名) 平均値差: 25.2分 (12.8, 37.8)* 中途覚醒回数...
認知症に伴う不眠へのBZ， プラセボに対する優越性は不透明 13 薬剤 研究数 (患者数) メラトニン 4研究 (222名) ラメルテオン 1研究 (74名) トラゾドン 1研究 (30名) データ源は，認知症における不眠への薬物療法の有効性を...
BZ使⽤，⼤腿⾻頚部⾻折1.6倍増 (⾼齢者) 14 ⾻折発⽣率 (100⼈年) コホート ハザード⽐ (95％信頼区間) BZ使⽤者 BZ未使⽤者 ⾼齢者 (n=92,746) 1.6 (1.3 ,1.9)* 1.4 0.6 アルツハイマー ...
BZ使⽤，交通事故2.2倍増， 使⽤1年後もリスクは持続 15 データ源は⽶国ワシントン州におけるコホート研究である。これは，2003~2008年の⺠間保険加⼊ 者のうち，運転免許を保持する21~79歳が登録されたものである。解析対象集団は登録...
薬局での患者教育冊⼦，BZ休薬8倍増 16 通常診療 (n=155) 教育的介入 (n=148) か月時における 休薬割合6 BZ 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 4.5 27.0 患者教育冊⼦ ①BZの知識テスト ②テストの解答と...
医師による複合的介⼊，BZ休薬3倍増 17 患者教育 ①BZの依存・離脱症状 ②⻑期使⽤による副作⽤ ③減薬への不安低減 ④睡眠法の冊⼦ 減薬 ①2~3週に10-25%減 ②⻑半減期に切り替え 定期診察 ①2~3週に1度診察 ②振り返りと⽬標設...
諸外国，BZ処⽅期間の推奨・制限 18 国 施策 イギリス 漸減期間を含め4週間までに制限 フランス 不眠治療は4週間まで，不安治療は12週間までに制限 カナダ 1~2週間までに推奨 デンマーク 不眠治療は1~2週間まで，不安治療は4週間までに...
諸外国，BZ給付制限施策 19奥村泰之: ベンゾジアゼピン受容体作動薬に対する処⽅抑制施策の国際動向. ⽉刊薬事 58 (8): 39-45, 2016. 国 施策 フランス 2014年12⽉，催眠鎮静作⽤を⽬的としたベンゾジアゼピン受 容体作...
施策への期待 ⾮薬物療法 (睡眠衛⽣教育，認知⾏動療法，減薬法) への診療報酬評価 認知症に伴う不眠に対する臨床試験の推進 ⼀部の例外 (短期間の処⽅など) を除く処⽅抑制施策の導⼊ 催眠作⽤⽬的の適応外使⽤薬 (抗うつ薬や抗精神病薬) の治験...
重複処⽅の問題 21
重複処⽅の定義，複数の医療機関から 同種・同効薬を同時期に⼊⼿ 22Pradel, V. et al: Pharmacoepidemiology and Drug Safety 18, 36-43, 2009. 時間軸 A医院 Ｂ医院 C医院
⽶・仏，重複処⽅問題の中⼼はオピオイド 23 Cepeda MS et al: Drug Saf 35, 325-334, 2012 Gilson AM et al: J Pain 13, 103-111, 2012 Han H et al: ...
⽇本，重複処⽅問題の中⼼はBZ 24 全国保険協会: 協会けんぽ加⼊者の受診⾏動の分析 (平成23年12⽉) https://www.kyoukaikenpo.or.jp/~/media/Files/migration/g7/cat740/sb...
BZ重複処⽅，⾝体疾患の数に⽐例 25 Okumura Y, Shimizu S, Matsumoto T: Prevalence, prescribed quantities, and trajectory of multiple presc...
BZ重複処⽅者，53％は1年後も問題継続 26 Okumura Y, Shimizu S, Matsumoto T: Prevalence, prescribed quantities, and trajectory of multiple p...
施策への期待 保険者による処⽅モニタリングの導⼊ 薬剤師による関与の強化 27 Okumura Y, Shimizu S, Matsumoto T: Prevalence, prescribed quantities, and trajecto...
BPSDへの向精神薬 28
BPSD*の出現割合 *認知症の⾏動・⼼理症状 29 データ源は認知症患者に対する横断研究である。これは，2008~2013年に10の医療機関において アルツハイマー型認知症の診断を有する684患者の過去1か⽉間のBPSDの状況を， Neuro...
向精神薬が処⽅されることのある症状 30 ⽇本認知症ケア学会: かかりつけ医による認知症者に対する向精神薬の使⽤実態調査に関する研究事業報告書. 平成 24年度⽼⼈保健事業推進費等補助⾦⽼⼈保健健康増進等事業. 抑うつ症状 幻覚 不安症状 暴言...
第2選択薬第1選択薬 かかりつけ医のためのBPSDガイドライン， 興奮・幻覚などへの薬物療法 31 抗認知症薬 (アセチルコリンエステラーゼ阻 害剤，NMDA受容体拮抗薬) 抗精神病薬 抑肝散 気分安定薬 (バルプロ酸，カルバマゼピン) 認知症...
BPSDへの抗認知症薬， プラセボに対する優越性は不確実 調査対象 介⼊/対照 (n) 主要評価項⽬ 統計的 有意性 BPSDを呈するアルツハイ マー型認知症[1] ドネペジル (103) プラセボ (105) 24週時の精神症状 (NPI) ...
BPSDへの抗認知症薬， プラセボに対する優越性は不確実 調査対象 介⼊/対照 (n) 主要評価項⽬ 統計的 有意性 強い焦燥性興奮を伴うア ルツハイマー型認知症[1] リバスチグミン (31) プラセボ (31) 6週時の興奮状態 (CMAI...
BPSDへの抗精神病薬， ベネフィットとリスク 34 アウトカム 研究数 (患者数) 効果推定値 (95%信頼区間) 精神症状 (NPI, 0~144点) 7研究 (3158名) 平均値差: −1.8点 (−3.0, −0.7)* 精神症状 (...
抗精神病薬使⽤，死亡1.6倍増 (施設) 35 30⽇死亡率 コホート ハザード⽐ (95％信頼区間) 使⽤者 未使⽤者 施設 (n=8,072) 1.6 (1.2 ,2.1)* 3.9 2.7 在宅 (n=18,200) 1.3 (1.0 ,...
2005年，⽶FDA，添付⽂書で警告の発出* *2008年，⾮定型抗精神病薬から全抗精神病薬に拡⼤ 36 U.S. Food and Drug Administration: Public health advisory: Label (ZYP...
⽶FDAの警告前後， 抗精神病薬の処⽅トレンド 37 国名 調査年 指標 処⽅の減少率 (事前➡事後) イギリス[1] 1995~2011 初めて認知症診断を受けた患者に おける診断時の処⽅割合 63%減 (19.9%➡7.4%) アメリカ[2...
2012年，⽶CMS， 施設⼊所者への抗精神病薬処⽅抑制施策 38 [1] Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services: CMS announces partnership to improve demen...
施設での多職種複合的介⼊， 興奮状態と精神症状の改善 39 複合的介⼊ ①⽣理的なニーズ評価 ②痛みの評価 ③情緒⾯のニーズ評価 ④快適さ第⼀優先のケア ⑤鎮痛剤の使⽤ ⑥精神科コンサルテー ション/向精神薬の使⽤ データ源はオランダにおけるク...
施策への期待 40 ⾮薬物療法の標準化と評価 抗精神病薬処⽅の透明性の向上 適応外使⽤薬 (抗精神病薬や抗うつ薬など) の治験の推進 Okumura Y, Togo T, Fujita J: Trends in use of psychotro...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

高齢者への向精神薬処方に関する研究

28 views

Published on

第2回 高齢者医薬品適正使用検討会の資料です。
http://www.mhlw.go.jp/stf/shingi/other-iyaku.html?tid=431862

Published in: Health & Medicine
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
28
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

高齢者への向精神薬処方に関する研究

  1. 1. ⾼齢者への向精神薬処⽅に関する研究 奥村泰之 ⼀般財団法⼈ 医療経済研究・社会保険福祉協会 医療経済研究機構 研究部 主任研究員 2017/6/23 (⾦) 15:00~17:00 第2回 ⾼齢者医薬品適正使⽤検討会 厚⽣労働省専⽤第22会議室 ※所属組織の⾒解を⽰すものではありません。
  2. 2. 全体の要約  ①はじめに  在宅医療における副作⽤被疑薬の上位3位は向精神薬であり，安全対策の推進が必要  ②⾼齢者へのベンゾジアゼピン受容体作動薬  ベンゾジアゼピンは主観的睡眠時間を改善する⼀⽅で，転倒などのリスクが増える  薬局や医師による患者教育などにより，休薬率が向上する  保険給付を制限する施策を導⼊している国もある  休薬を促す⾮薬物療法の普及や，処⽅を抑制する施策が必要  ③重複処⽅の問題  重複処⽅問題の中⼼は，ベンゾジアゼピン受容体作動薬である  複数の慢性⾝体疾患を患うと，重複処⽅のリスクが増える  重複処⽅の予防・改善を促すために，保険者や薬剤師の関与を強める施策が必要  ④BPSDへの向精神薬  抗精神病薬はBPSDを改善する⼀⽅で，死亡などのリスクが増える  ⽶FDAの警告後に，認知症への抗精神病薬処⽅が減少している国もある  多職種複合的介⼊により，BPSDが改善する  ⾮薬物療法の標準化や，抗精神病薬処⽅の透明性を向上する施策が必要 2
  3. 3. ⾼齢の外来患者における薬剤数， 19%~34%は5剤以上 3 データ源は⽇本医薬総合研究所の処⽅箋データベースである。これは，2016年4⽉から2017年3⽉の 間に，⽇本調剤512店舗で応需した，65歳以上の外来患者846,457名の全処⽅箋 (514万枚) を，本検 討会⽤に分析したものである。分⺟は患者数，分⼦は患者ごとの⽉間平均薬剤数 (⼀般名の数) であ る。なお，頓⽤薬及び，軟膏剤・点眼薬等を除外している。 歳65-74 (n=425873) 歳75-84 (n=312119) 歳以上85 (n=108465) 月間平均薬剤数の内訳 0 20 40 60 80 100 81.4 16.6 2.0 75.4 21.3 3.3 66.4 28.2 5.4 剤1-4 剤5-9 剤以上10
  4. 4. 認知症の外来患者における薬剤数， 33%~53%は5剤以上 4 データ源は⽇本医薬総合研究所の処⽅箋データベースである。これは，2016年4⽉から2017年3⽉の 間に，⽇本調剤512店舗で応需した，65歳以上の抗認知症薬処⽅のある外来患者27,850名の全処⽅ 箋 (28万枚) を，本検討会⽤に分析したものである。分⺟は患者数，分⼦は患者ごとの⽉間平均薬剤 数 (⼀般名の数) である。なお，頓⽤薬及び，軟膏剤・点眼薬等を除外している。 歳65-74 (n=4014) 歳75-84 (n=13526) 歳以上85 (n=10310) 月間平均薬剤数の内訳 0 20 40 60 80 100 67.4 26.8 5.8 59.3 33.2 7.5 47.3 43.1 9.6 剤1-4 剤5-9 剤以上10
  5. 5. 漢方製剤520 その他の血液・体液用薬339 制酸剤234 下剤，浣腸剤235 血管拡張剤217 糖尿病用剤396 解熱鎮痛消炎剤114 精神神経用剤117 その他の中枢神経用薬119 催眠鎮静剤，抗不安薬112 副作用が 件以上報告された被疑薬の構成割合10 0 5 10 15 20 2.6 2.8 3.2 3.7 3.7 3.8 5.6 9.7 10.0 17.9 在宅医療における副作⽤の被疑薬， 向精神薬が上位3位を占める 5恩⽥光⼦ほか: 在宅患者における薬物治療に伴う副作⽤:全国調査からの考察. 薬剤疫学 21: 1-11, 2016. データ源は訪問業務を⾏っている薬局に対する横断研究である。これは，2013年に1,890薬局の 薬剤師による訪問サービスを受けている5,447患者について，副作⽤情報などを収集した調査で ある。薬剤クラス名にある数字は薬効中分類を意味し，112はベンゾジアゼピン受容体作動薬な ど，119は抗認知症薬など，117は抗精神病薬などが含まれる。
  6. 6. ⾼齢者へのベンゾジアゼピン受容体 作動薬 6
  7. 7. 上市，33種類の経⼝薬 7 商品名 アルプラゾラム ゾピクロン ブロチゾラム エスゾピクロン‡ ゾルピデム酒⽯酸塩 ブロマゼパム エスタゾラム トフィソパム*‡ メキサゾラム‡ エチゾラム トリアゾラム メダゼパム オキサゾラム ニメタゼパム リルマザホン塩酸塩⽔和物‡ クアゼパム ハロキサゾラム ロフラゼプ酸エチル クロキサゾラム フルジアゼパム ロラゼパム クロチアゼパム フルタゾラム‡ ロルメタゼパム クロラゼプ酸⼆カリウム フルトプラゼパム‡ クロナゼパム クロルジアゼポキシド フルニトラゼパム クロバザム ジアゼパム フルラゼパム塩酸塩 ニトラゼパム *医薬品医療機器総合機構の報告では，トフィソパムは，他のベンゾジアゼピン受容体作動薬と 同等の依存性はないとされている[1] ‡⿇薬及び向精神薬取締法において，向精神薬の指定薬物ではないため，処⽅⽇数制限がない[2] [1] 医薬品医療機器総合機構: 調査結果報告書 (https://www.pmda.go.jp/files/000217061.pdf) [2] 厚⽣労働省: 新たに向精神薬に指定される内服薬の投薬期間について (案) (http://www.mhlw.go.jp/file/05-Shingikai-12404000-Hokenkyoku-Iryouka/0000137949.pdf)
  8. 8. 様々な効能・効果 8 抗不安 鎮静 睡眠導⼊ 筋弛緩抗痙攣 浦部晶夫, 島⽥和幸, 川合眞⼀: 今⽇の治療薬 (2016年版): 解説と便覧. 南江堂, 東京, 2016.
  9. 9. 様々な副作⽤ 9 眠気傾眠 疲れ 昏迷 過沈静 持ち越し 効果 集中と注 意の障害 依存形成 症状の 反跳 低⾎圧運動失調 Soyka M: Treatment of benzodiazepine dependence. N Engl J Med. 2017 Mar 23;376(12):1147-1157.
  10. 10. ⼀般⾝体科の外来患者における処⽅割合， 加齢と共に増加 10 歳0-19 歳20-34 歳35-49 歳50-64 歳65-74 歳以上75 処方割合 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 データ源はレセプト情報・特定健診等情報データベースのサンプリングデータセットである。 これは，2011年10⽉診療分の外来患者のうち1%が層別抽出されたものである。解析対象集団 は，通院精神療法の算定がない649,577名であった。分⺟は外来患者数，分⼦は抗不安・睡眠薬 処⽅を受けた⼈数であるため，ベンゾジアゼピン受容体作動薬の処⽅割合としては，やや過⼤ 評価されている。 荒川亮介, 奥村泰之, 池野敬, ⾦吉晴, 伊藤弘⼈: ナショナルデータベースを⽤いた外来診療における抗不安薬・睡眠薬 の処⽅実態の検討. 臨床精神医学 44 (7):1003-1010. 2015.
  11. 11. 認知症の外来患者における処⽅割合， ⾼齢でも4⼈に1⼈は処⽅ 11 歳65-74 歳75-84 歳以上85 処方割合 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 データ源は社会医療診療⾏為別調査である。これは，2008~2010年6⽉審査分の外来患者のう ち層化無作為⼆段抽出されたものである。解析対象集団は，抗認知症薬処⽅のある7,316名で あった。分⺟は外来患者数，分⼦はベンゾジアゼピン受容体作動薬処⽅を受けた⼈数である。 Okumura Y, Togo T, Fujita J: Trends in use of psychotropic medications among patients treated with cholinesterase inhibitors in Japan from 2002 to 2010. International Psychogeriatrics 27 (3): 407-415, 2015.
  12. 12. ⾼齢者へのBZ*，ベネフィットとリスク *ベンゾジアゼピン受容体作動薬 12 アウトカム 研究数 (患者数) 効果推定値 (95%信頼区間) 主観的睡眠時間 8研究 (601名) 平均値差: 25.2分 (12.8, 37.8)* 中途覚醒回数 6研究 (441名) 平均値差: −0.6回 (−0.4, −0.8)* 睡眠の質 8研究 (719名) 標準化平均値差: 0.14 (0.05, 0.23)* 転倒 13研究 (1016名) オッズ⽐: 2.6 (0.9, 5.4) 認知機能障害 10研究 (712名) オッズ⽐: 4.8 (1.5, 15.5)* ⽇中の疲れ 7研究 (829名) オッズ⽐: 3.8 (1.9, 7.8)* Glass J et al: Sedative hypnotics in older people with insomnia: meta-analysis of risks and benefits. BMJ. 2005 Nov 19;331(7526):1169. データ源は，⾼齢者 (平均年齢60歳以上) における不眠へのベンゾジアゼピン受容体作動薬の有 効性を検討したプラセボ対照無作為化⽐較試験のメタアナリシスである。これは，1966~2003 年に出版された論⽂及び未出版の研究を統合したものである。
  13. 13. 認知症に伴う不眠へのBZ， プラセボに対する優越性は不透明 13 薬剤 研究数 (患者数) メラトニン 4研究 (222名) ラメルテオン 1研究 (74名) トラゾドン 1研究 (30名) データ源は，認知症における不眠への薬物療法の有効性を検討したプラセボ対照無作為化⽐較 試験のメタアナリシスである。これは，2016年3⽉迄に出版された論⽂及び未出版の研究を統 合したものである。 データベース検索 (6535件) 重複除去 (5571件) スクリーニング (341件) 適格性判定 (102件) 解析対象 (6研究) McCleery J et al: Pharmacotherapies for sleep disturbances in dementia. Cochrane Database Syst Rev. 2016 Nov 16;11:CD009178. プラセボ対照試験のメタアナリシスの結果， BZの臨床試験を同定できず
  14. 14. BZ使⽤，⼤腿⾻頚部⾻折1.6倍増 (⾼齢者) 14 ⾻折発⽣率 (100⼈年) コホート ハザード⽐ (95％信頼区間) BZ使⽤者 BZ未使⽤者 ⾼齢者 (n=92,746) 1.6 (1.3 ,1.9)* 1.4 0.6 アルツハイマー (n=46,373) 1.4 (1.2 ,1.7)* 2.5 1.6 データ源はフィンランドのアルツハイマー型認知症レジストリである。これは，2005~2011年 の地域住⺠全例が登録されたものである。アルツハイマー型認知症を有さない⾼齢者コホート は，性別・年齢をマッチチングした上で， 2倍の対象者数を抽出している。解析対象集団は基 準時 (診断時) の1年以内にベンゾジアゼピン受容体作動薬の処⽅がない者，曝露はベンゾジア ゼピン受容体作動薬の使⽤ (参照基準は未使⽤)，アウトカムは⼤腿⾻頸部⾻折による⼊院まで の時間である。認知症の診断時点を基準時とし，約2年間追跡している。 Saarelainen L, Tolppanen AM, Koponen M et al: Risk of hip fracture in benzodiazepine users with and without Alzheimer disease. J Am Med Dir Assoc. 2017 Jan;18(1):87.e15-87.e21. ハザード比 1.0 1.2 1.4 1.6 1.8
  15. 15. BZ使⽤，交通事故2.2倍増， 使⽤1年後もリスクは持続 15 データ源は⽶国ワシントン州におけるコホート研究である。これは，2003~2008年の⺠間保険加⼊ 者のうち，運転免許を保持する21~79歳が登録されたものである。解析対象集団は登録時の初期3か ⽉間に睡眠薬の処⽅がない者，曝露はゾルピデムの使⽤期間 (参照基準は未使⽤)，アウトカムは運転 ⼿としての交通事故発⽣までの時間である。なお，⾼齢者に限定したコホートではない。 Hansen RN et al: Sedative hypnotic medication use and the risk of motor vehicle crash. Am J Public Health. 2015 Aug;105(8):e64-9. BZ使⽤期間 ハザード⽐ (95％信頼区間) 1~30⽇⽬ 1.6 (0.7, 3.5) 31~120⽇⽬ 5.7 (3.1, 10.3)* 121~240⽇⽬ 4.3 (2.2, 8.3)* 241~360⽇⽬ 2.2 (1.0, 5.0) 361⽇以上 1.7 (1.2, 2.6)* ハザード比 1 2 3 4 5 6
  16. 16. 薬局での患者教育冊⼦，BZ休薬8倍増 16 通常診療 (n=155) 教育的介入 (n=148) か月時における 休薬割合6 BZ 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 4.5 27.0 患者教育冊⼦ ①BZの知識テスト ②テストの解答と解説 ③セルフアセスメント ④副作⽤ ⑤代替⼿段 ⑥休薬の成功事例 ⑦主治医/薬剤師の指導 の下での減薬法 データ源はカナダにおけるクラスター無作為化⽐較試験である。調査対象 は2010~2012年における3か⽉以上 (平均10~11年) のベンゾジアゼピン受 容体作動薬使⽤者，年齢は65~95歳，⽐較形式は2群の優越性試験，割り 付け単位は30の薬局，主要評価項⽬は6か⽉時点における休薬である。 Tannenbaum C et al: Reduction of inappropriate benzodiazepine prescriptions among older adults through direct patient education: the EMPOWER cluster randomized trial. JAMA Intern Med. 2014 Jun;174(6):890-8.
  17. 17. 医師による複合的介⼊，BZ休薬3倍増 17 患者教育 ①BZの依存・離脱症状 ②⻑期使⽤による副作⽤ ③減薬への不安低減 ④睡眠法の冊⼦ 減薬 ①2~3週に10-25%減 ②⻑半減期に切り替え 定期診察 ①2~3週に1度診察 ②振り返りと⽬標設定 データ源はスペインにおけるクラスター無作為化⽐較試験である。調査対象は 2010年における6か⽉以上 (中央値4~5年) のベンゾジアゼピン受容体作動薬使⽤ 者，⽐較形式は3群の優越性試験，割り付け単位は75名の総合診療医，主要評価 項⽬は12か⽉時点における休薬である。複合的介⼊の医師は，約3時間の患者教 育等に関する研修を受けている。なお，⾼齢者に限定したコホートではない。 Vicens C et al: Comparative efficacy of two interventions to discontinue long-term benzodiazepine use: cluster randomised controlled trial in primary care. Br J Psychiatry. 2014 Jun;204(6):471-9. 通常診療 (n=173) 複合的介入・定期診察なし (n=168) 複合的介入・定期診察あり (n=191) 年時における 休薬割合1 BZ 0 10 20 30 40 50 15.0 45.2 45.0
  18. 18. 諸外国，BZ処⽅期間の推奨・制限 18 国 施策 イギリス 漸減期間を含め4週間までに制限 フランス 不眠治療は4週間まで，不安治療は12週間までに制限 カナダ 1~2週間までに推奨 デンマーク 不眠治療は1~2週間まで，不安治療は4週間までに推奨 医薬品医療機器総合機構: 調査結果報告書 (https://www.pmda.go.jp/files/000217061.pdf)
  19. 19. 諸外国，BZ給付制限施策 19奥村泰之: ベンゾジアゼピン受容体作動薬に対する処⽅抑制施策の国際動向. ⽉刊薬事 58 (8): 39-45, 2016. 国 施策 フランス 2014年12⽉，催眠鎮静作⽤を⽬的としたベンゾジアゼピン受 容体作動薬の保険償還率が，65%から15%に削減された。 オランダ 2009年1⽉，抗不安作⽤・催眠鎮静作⽤を⽬的としたベンゾ ジアゼピン受容体作動薬が，保険給付の対象外とされた。例 外は，①てんかん，②治療抵抗性不安症，③複数の精神疾患 併存，④終末期である。
  20. 20. 施策への期待 ⾮薬物療法 (睡眠衛⽣教育，認知⾏動療法，減薬法) への診療報酬評価 認知症に伴う不眠に対する臨床試験の推進 ⼀部の例外 (短期間の処⽅など) を除く処⽅抑制施策の導⼊ 催眠作⽤⽬的の適応外使⽤薬 (抗うつ薬や抗精神病薬) の治験の推進 安全性に劣る代替薬 (バルビツール酸系睡眠薬) の処⽅制限 20 [1] 奥村泰之: ベンゾジアゼピン受容体作動薬に対する処⽅抑制施策の国際動向. ⽉刊薬事 58 (8): 39-45, 2016. [2] 奥村泰之, 稲⽥健, 松本俊彦, 清⽔沙友⾥: 診療報酬改定による抗不安・睡眠薬の⾼⽤量・多剤処⽅の変化. 臨床精 神薬理 18(9):1173-1188, 2015. [3] 引地和歌⼦, 奥村泰之, 松本俊彦, ⾕藤隆信, 鈴⽊秀⼈, ⽵島正, 福永⿓繁: 過量服薬による致死性の⾼い精神科治療 薬の同定: 東京都監察医務院事例と処⽅データを⽤いた症例対照研究. 精神神経学雑誌 118: 3-13, 2016. [4] Okumura Y, Togo T, Fujita J: Trends in use of psychotropic medications among patients treated with cholinesterase inhibitors in Japan from 2002 to 2010. International Psychogeriatrics 27 (3): 407-415, 2015. [5] Ichikura K, Okumura Y, Takeuchi T: Associations of adverse clinical course and ingested substances among patients with deliberate drug-poisoning: a cohort study from an intensive care unit in Japan. PLOS ONE 11(8): e0161996, 2016.
  21. 21. 重複処⽅の問題 21
  22. 22. 重複処⽅の定義，複数の医療機関から 同種・同効薬を同時期に⼊⼿ 22Pradel, V. et al: Pharmacoepidemiology and Drug Safety 18, 36-43, 2009. 時間軸 A医院 Ｂ医院 C医院
  23. 23. ⽶・仏，重複処⽅問題の中⼼はオピオイド 23 Cepeda MS et al: Drug Saf 35, 325-334, 2012 Gilson AM et al: J Pain 13, 103-111, 2012 Han H et al: PLoS One 7, e46246, 2012 Han H et al: Pharmacoepidemiol Drug Saf 23, 26-35，2014 Jena AB et al: BMJ 348, g1393, 2014 McDonald DC et al: Pharmacoepidemiol Drug Saf 23, 1258-1267, 2014 Nordmann S et al: Pain Physician 16, 89-100, 2013 Pauly V et al: Drug Alcohol Depend 113, 29-36, 2011 Pauly V et al: Drug Alcohol Depend 126, 13-20, 2012 Pradel V et al: Pharmacoepidemiol Drug Saf 18, 36-43, 2009 Pradel V et al: Pharmacoepidemiol Drug Saf 13, 473-481, 2004 Wilsey BL et al: Pharmacoepidemiol Drug Saf 20, 1262-1268, 2011 Wilsey BL et al: Drug Alcohol Depend 112, 99-106, 2010
  24. 24. ⽇本，重複処⽅問題の中⼼はBZ 24 全国保険協会: 協会けんぽ加⼊者の受診⾏動の分析 (平成23年12⽉) https://www.kyoukaikenpo.or.jp/~/media/Files/migration/g7/cat740/sb7210/20120810-153737.pdf 順位 60~64歳 65~69歳 70歳以上 1位 催眠鎮静剤，抗不安薬 催眠鎮静剤，抗不安薬 催眠鎮静剤，抗不安薬 2位 精神神経⽤剤 鎮痛，鎮痒，収斂，消炎 剤 鎮痛，鎮痒，収斂，消炎 剤 3位 鎮痛，鎮痒，収斂，消炎 剤 精神神経⽤剤 精神神経⽤剤 4位 解熱鎮痛消炎剤 解熱鎮痛消炎剤 解熱鎮痛消炎剤 5位 消化性潰瘍⽤剤 総合感冒剤 下剤，浣腸剤 データ源は協会けんぽのレセプトデータベースである。これは，2011年12⽉診療分の調剤レ セプトのうち，3施設以上より重複処⽅があった5,247名を観察したものである。薬効分類別 に構成割合が⾼い順に表⽰している。薬効分類「催眠鎮静剤，抗不安薬」にはベンゾジアゼ ピン受容体作動薬のうち29剤が含まれる。
  25. 25. BZ重複処⽅，⾝体疾患の数に⽐例 25 Okumura Y, Shimizu S, Matsumoto T: Prevalence, prescribed quantities, and trajectory of multiple prescriber episodes for benzodiazepines: A 2-year cohort study. Drug and Alcohol Dependence 158: 118-125, 2016. データ源は⽇本医療データセンターのレセプトデータベースである。これは，2012年10⽉から 2013年9⽉の間に，ベンゾジアゼピン受容体作動薬の処⽅があった外来患者を観察したもので ある。解析対象集団は58,314名，分⺟は外来患者数，分⼦は重複処⽅者数である。重複処⽅は， 30⽇超の重複する期間に，2施設以上からベンゾジアゼピン受容体作動薬が処⽅されているこ とと定義している。慢性⾝体疾患は，Charlsonスコアで定義される17傷病の数を意味する。な お，⾼齢者に限定した対象ではない。 慢性身体疾患なし (n = 45,225) 慢性身体疾患 つ1 (n = 9,490) 慢性身体疾患 つ以上2 (n = 3,599) 使用者における重複処方の割合BZ 0 1 2 3 4 5 0.8 2.4 4.5
  26. 26. BZ重複処⽅者，53％は1年後も問題継続 26 Okumura Y, Shimizu S, Matsumoto T: Prevalence, prescribed quantities, and trajectory of multiple prescriber episodes for benzodiazepines: A 2-year cohort study. Drug and Alcohol Dependence 158: 118-125, 2016. データ源は⽇本医療データセンターのレセプトデータベースである。これは，2012年10⽉から 2013年9⽉の間に，ベンゾジアゼピン受容体作動薬の重複処⽅があった外来患者757名を2014年 9⽉迄追跡したものである。分⺟は最初の年の重複処⽅者数，分⼦は次の年の重複処⽅の推移 者数である。重複処⽅は，30⽇超の重複する期間に，2施設以上からベンゾジアゼピン受容体 作動薬が処⽅されていることと定義している。なお，⾼齢者に限定した対象ではない。 重複処方者における 年後の 処方の推移BZ 1 BZ (%) 0 20 40 60 80 100 処方中止BZ (3.8%) 処方継続・重複中止BZ (43.5%) 処方継続・重複継続BZ (52.7%)
  27. 27. 施策への期待 保険者による処⽅モニタリングの導⼊ 薬剤師による関与の強化 27 Okumura Y, Shimizu S, Matsumoto T: Prevalence, prescribed quantities, and trajectory of multiple prescriber episodes for benzodiazepines: A 2-year cohort study. Drug and Alcohol Dependence 158: 118-125, 2016.
  28. 28. BPSDへの向精神薬 28
  29. 29. BPSD*の出現割合 *認知症の⾏動・⼼理症状 29 データ源は認知症患者に対する横断研究である。これは，2008~2013年に10の医療機関において アルツハイマー型認知症の診断を有する684患者の過去1か⽉間のBPSDの状況を， Neuropsychiatric Inventory (12/13項⽬版) で評価したものである。 多幸 幻覚 脱抑制 睡眠障害 異常行動 易怒性 不安 妄想 うつ 興奮 無関心 症状の出現割合 0 20 40 60 80 2.3 8.3 13.0 21.3 22.2 26.5 27.3 29.2 31.3 32.0 75.4 Kabeshita Y et al: Sleep disturbances are key symptoms of very early stage Alzheimer disease with behavioral and psychological symptoms: a Japan multi-center cross-sectional study (J-BIRD). Int J Geriatr Psychiatry. 2017 Feb;32(2):222-230.
  30. 30. 向精神薬が処⽅されることのある症状 30 ⽇本認知症ケア学会: かかりつけ医による認知症者に対する向精神薬の使⽤実態調査に関する研究事業報告書. 平成 24年度⽼⼈保健事業推進費等補助⾦⽼⼈保健健康増進等事業. 抑うつ症状 幻覚 不安症状 暴言 易怒 妄想 興奮 攻撃的行為 不眠 症状別の向精神薬の処方割合 0 20 40 60 80 51.1 52.9 53.8 55.9 55.9 56.9 64.3 66.9 71.3 データ源はかかりつけ医に対する横断研究である。これは，2012年に医師会に加⼊する内科等 の院⻑604名に対して，向精神薬の使⽤状況などを聴取した調査である。分⺟はかかりつけ医師 数，分⼦は向精神薬を処⽅することがあるBPSDの症状である。
  31. 31. 第2選択薬第1選択薬 かかりつけ医のためのBPSDガイドライン， 興奮・幻覚などへの薬物療法 31 抗認知症薬 (アセチルコリンエステラーゼ阻 害剤，NMDA受容体拮抗薬) 抗精神病薬 抑肝散 気分安定薬 (バルプロ酸，カルバマゼピン) 認知症に対するかかりつけ医の向精神薬使⽤の適正化に関する調査研究班:かかりつけ医のためのBPSDに対応する向 精神薬使⽤ガイドライン (第２版) (http://www.mhlw.go.jp/file/06-Seisakujouhou-12300000- Roukenkyoku/0000140619.pdf)
  32. 32. BPSDへの抗認知症薬， プラセボに対する優越性は不確実 調査対象 介⼊/対照 (n) 主要評価項⽬ 統計的 有意性 BPSDを呈するアルツハイ マー型認知症[1] ドネペジル (103) プラセボ (105) 24週時の精神症状 (NPI) × BPSDに対し12週のドネペ ジル治療を受けたアルツ ハイマー型認知症[2] ドネペジル (41) プラセボ (55) 12週時の精神症状 (NPI) 〇 強い焦燥性興奮を伴うア ルツハイマー型認知症[3] ドネペジル (128) プラセボ (131) 12週時の興奮状態 (CMAI) × 32 BPSDへの抗認知症薬の有効性を検討したプラセボ対照無作為化⽐較試験について，主要評価項⽬の群 間差の有意性検定の結果を纏めたものである。何らかのBPSDを組み⼊れ時点で呈している患者を対象 とした試験を収集している。なお，系統的レビューではない。NPIはNeuropsychiatric Inventory， CMAIはCohen-Mansfield Agitation Inventoryと呼ばれる，症状評価尺度の略語である。 [1] Tariot PN et al: A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of the efficacy and safety of donepezil in patients with Alzheimer's disease in the nursing home setting. J Am Geriatr Soc. 2001 Dec;49(12):1590-9. [2] Holmes C et al: The efficacy of donepezil in the treatment of neuropsychiatric symptoms in Alzheimer disease. Neurology. 2004 Jul 27;63(2):214-9. [3] Howard RJ et al: Donepezil for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease. N Engl J Med. 2007 Oct 4;357(14):1382-92.
  33. 33. BPSDへの抗認知症薬， プラセボに対する優越性は不確実 調査対象 介⼊/対照 (n) 主要評価項⽬ 統計的 有意性 強い焦燥性興奮を伴うア ルツハイマー型認知症[1] リバスチグミン (31) プラセボ (31) 6週時の興奮状態 (CMAI) × 強い焦燥性興奮を伴うア ルツハイマー型認知症[2] メマンチン (74) プラセボ (79) 6週時の興奮状態 (CMAI) × 焦燥性興奮を伴うアルツ ハイマー型認知症[3] メマンチン (182) プラセボ (187) 24週時の精神症状 (NPI) 24週時の認知機能 (SIB) × × 33 [1] Ballard C et al: Quetiapine and rivastigmine and cognitive decline in Alzheimer's disease: randomised double blind placebo controlled trial. BMJ. 2005 Apr 16;330(7496):874. [2] Fox C et al: Efficacy of memantine for agitation in Alzheimer's dementia: a randomised double-blind placebo controlled trial. PLoS One. 2012;7(5):e35185. [3] Herrmann N et al: A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of memantine in a behaviorally enriched sample of patients with moderate-to-severe Alzheimer's disease. Int Psychogeriatr. 2013 Jun;25(6):919-27. BPSDへの抗認知症薬の有効性を検討したプラセボ対照無作為化⽐較試験について，主要評価項⽬の群 間差の有意性検定の結果を纏めたものである。何らかのBPSDを組み⼊れ時点で呈している患者を対象 とした試験を収集している。なお，系統的レビューではない。CMAIはCohen-Mansfield Agitation Inventory，NPIはNeuropsychiatric Inventory，SIBはSevere Impairment Batteryと呼ばれる，症状評価 尺度の略語である。
  34. 34. BPSDへの抗精神病薬， ベネフィットとリスク 34 アウトカム 研究数 (患者数) 効果推定値 (95%信頼区間) 精神症状 (NPI, 0~144点) 7研究 (3158名) 平均値差: −1.8点 (−3.0, −0.7)* 精神症状 (BPRS, 18~126点) 11研究 (2137名) 平均値差: −2.8点 (−4.4, −1.3)* 興奮状態 (CMAI, 29~209点) 7研究 (2251名) 平均値差: −1.6点(−2.5, −0.7)* 死亡 14研究 (5407名) オッズ⽐: 1.5 (1.1, 2.2)* 脳⾎管イベント 9研究 (3667名) オッズ⽐: 2.5 (1.4, 4.6)* 錐体外路症状 12研究 (4471名) オッズ⽐: 1.7 (1.4, 2.1)* データ源は，BPSDへの⾮定型抗精神病薬の有効性を検討したプラセボ対照無作為化⽐較試験のメ タアナリシスある。これは，2013年迄に出版された論⽂を統合したものである。メタアナリシスの 適格基準では，BPSDの症状は限定していないが，攻撃性や幻覚を標的症状とした試験が中⼼であ る。NPIはNeuropsychiatric Inventory，BPRSはBrief Psychiatric Rating Scale，CMAIはCohen- Mansfield Agitation Inventoryと呼ばれる，症状評価尺度の略語である。 Ma H et al: The efficacy and safety of atypical antipsychotics for the treatment of dementia: a meta-analysis of randomized placebo-controlled trials. J Alzheimers Dis. 2014;42(3):915-37.
  35. 35. 抗精神病薬使⽤，死亡1.6倍増 (施設) 35 30⽇死亡率 コホート ハザード⽐ (95％信頼区間) 使⽤者 未使⽤者 施設 (n=8,072) 1.6 (1.2 ,2.1)* 3.9 2.7 在宅 (n=18,200) 1.3 (1.0 ,1.7)* 2.1 1.9 データ源はカナダのオンタリオ市の調剤・医療・⼈⼝動態データベースである。これは， 1997~2002年の65歳以上の地域住⺠全例が登録されたものである。解析対象集団は基準時 (新 規処⽅時) の1年以内に抗精神病薬の処⽅がない認知症患者，曝露は⾮定型抗精神病薬の使⽤ (参照基準は未使⽤)，アウトカムは死亡までの時間である。抗精神病薬の未使⽤者は，年齢や 性別などをマッチングした上で，同数の対象者を抽出している。 Gill SS et al: Antipsychotic drug use and mortality in older adults with dementia. Ann Intern Med. 2007 Jun 5;146(11):775-86. ハザード比 1.0 1.2 1.4 1.6 1.8 2.0
  36. 36. 2005年，⽶FDA，添付⽂書で警告の発出* *2008年，⾮定型抗精神病薬から全抗精神病薬に拡⼤ 36 U.S. Food and Drug Administration: Public health advisory: Label (ZYPREXA )(https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2009/020592s051,021086s030,021253s036lbl.pdf)
  37. 37. ⽶FDAの警告前後， 抗精神病薬の処⽅トレンド 37 国名 調査年 指標 処⽅の減少率 (事前➡事後) イギリス[1] 1995~2011 初めて認知症診断を受けた患者に おける診断時の処⽅割合 63%減 (19.9%➡7.4%) アメリカ[2] 1999~2007 認知症患者における四半期ごとの 外来での処⽅割合 29%減 (17.7%➡12.6%) フランス[3] 2003~2011 認知症患者における⽉ごとの薬局 での処⽅割合 28%減 (14.2%➡10.2%) イタリア[4] 2002~2008 抗認知症薬使⽤者における1年ご との薬局での処⽅割合 25%減 (24.2%➡18.1%) ドイツ[5] 2004~2009 認知症患者における1年ごとの処 ⽅割合 8%減 (35.5%➡32.5%) ⽇本[6] 2002~2010 抗認知症薬使⽤者における同⽉の 外来での処⽅割合 0%減 (21.3%➡21.3%) [1] Martinez C et al: BMJ Open. 2013 Jan 7;3(1). pii: e002080; [2] Kales HC et al: Arch Gen Psychiatry. 2011 Feb;68(2):190-7; [3] Gallini A et al: Eur Neuropsychopharmacol. 2014 Jan;24(1):95-104; [4] Franchi C et al: Eur Neuropsychopharmacol. 2012 Aug;22(8):569-77; [5] Schulze J et al: Eur Neuropsychopharmacol. 2013 Sep;23(9):1034-42; [6] Okumura Y et al: International Psychogeriatrics 27 (3): 407-415, 2015.
  38. 38. 2012年，⽶CMS， 施設⼊所者への抗精神病薬処⽅抑制施策 38 [1] Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services: CMS announces partnership to improve dementia care in nursing homes (https://www.cms.gov/Newsroom/MediaReleaseDatabase/Press-Releases/2012-Press-Releases-Items/2012-05-30.html) [2] National Nursing Home Quality Improvement Campaign: National partnership to improve dementia care in nursing homes: antipsychotic medication use data report (March 2017) (https://www.nhqualitycampaign.org/files/AP_package_20170413.pdf) [3] Medicare nursing home compare dataset (https://data.medicare.gov/data/nursing-home-compare) ケアスタッフ等への教育の強化 ⾮薬物療法の推進 抗精神病薬処⽅の透明性の向上
  39. 39. 施設での多職種複合的介⼊， 興奮状態と精神症状の改善 39 複合的介⼊ ①⽣理的なニーズ評価 ②痛みの評価 ③情緒⾯のニーズ評価 ④快適さ第⼀優先のケア ⑤鎮痛剤の使⽤ ⑥精神科コンサルテー ション/向精神薬の使⽤ データ源はオランダにおけるクラスター無作為化⽐較試験である。調査対象は2010~2012年において中等症以 上の認知機能障害と興奮状態を呈する⼊所者，⽐較形式は2群の優越性試験，割り付け単位は21のユニット，主 要評価項⽬は6か⽉時までの興奮状態，精神症状と痛みである。複合的介⼊のケアスタッフは，3時間の複合的 介⼊に関する研修を5回受けている。CMAIはCohen-Mansfield Agitation Inventory，NPIはNeuropsychiatric Inventory，PASCALCはPain Assessment Checklist for Seniors with Limited Ability to Communicate，RAI-MDSは Resident Assessment Instrument-Minimum Data Setと呼ばれる，症状評価尺度の略語である。 複合的介⼊が好ましい (n=148) 通常診療が好ましい (n=140) [1] Pieper MJ et al: Effects of a stepwise multidisciplinary intervention for challenging behavior in advanced dementia: a cluster randomized controlled trial. J Am Geriatr Soc. 2016 Feb;64(2):261-9. [2] Pieper MJ et al: Effects on pain of a stepwise multidisciplinary intervention (STA OP!) that targets pain and behavior in advanced dementia: A cluster randomized controlled trial. Palliat Med. in press. 平均値差 -8 -6 -4 -2 0 痛みの推測 点(RAI-MDS, 0-6 ) 痛みの観察 点(PACSLAC, 0-24 ) 精神症状 点(NPI, 0-144 ) 興奮状態 点(CMAI, 29-203 )
  40. 40. 施策への期待 40 ⾮薬物療法の標準化と評価 抗精神病薬処⽅の透明性の向上 適応外使⽤薬 (抗精神病薬や抗うつ薬など) の治験の推進 Okumura Y, Togo T, Fujita J: Trends in use of psychotropic medications among patients treated with cholinesterase inhibitors in Japan from 2002 to 2010. International Psychogeriatrics 27 (3): 407-415, 2015.

×