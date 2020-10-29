Successfully reported this slideshow.
УКРАЇНА Міністерство освіти і науки України Чернівецька міська рада Чернівецька загальноосвітня школа I-III ступенів № 16
-Наявна відкрита ділянка для стоянки трьох автомобілів (відстань 30м від школи). -Широка вхідна брама-3,7м -Щирина доріжки...
-Параметри дверей: ширина 1,67м, висота 2,1м, ширина однієї стулки 0,83м, висота порогу 2см -Головний вхід доступний, чітк...
Arhitect dostupn 2020

Архітектурна доступність 2020р.

Arhitect dostupn 2020

  1. 1. УКРАЇНА Міністерство освіти і науки України Чернівецька міська рада Чернівецька загальноосвітня школа I-III ступенів № 16 Чернівецької міської ради ____________________________________________________________________________ 58021, м.Чернівці, Білоруська,77, тел. 58-28-37, e-mail: cvznz-16@meta.ua Код ЄДРПОУ 21431158 Від 24.02.2020 року Управління освіти Вих.01-12/92 Чернівецької міської ради На наказ управляння освіти ЧМР від 18.02.2020р. № 101 «Про проведення аналізу доступності закладів освіти м. Чернівці» Адміністрація Чернівецької ЗОШ І-ІІІ ст. №16 на виконання наказу управління освіти Чернівецької міської ради від 18.02.2020р. №101 «Про проведення аналізу доступності закладів освіти м. Чернівці» повідомляє наступне: Інформація (по факту)* щодо виконання заходів зі створення безперешкодного життєвого середовища до Чернівецької загальноосвітньої школи І-ІІІ ступенів №16 (назва закладу ) № з/п Перелік заходів Строк та стан виконання заходу Виконавці Джерела фінансування Орієнтовані обсяги фінансуванн я, тис. грн. Примітк а 1 Облаштування території, прилеглої до будівлі закладу для комфортного пересування МНГ (відповідно до вимог державних будівельних норм (ДБН В.2.2- 3:2018 від 01.09.2018р.) -Наявний стандартний похилий з`їзд через вхідну браму. -Навпроти школи розташована автобусна зупинка -Наявний пішохідний перехід з світлофором -Достатня якість зовнішнього штучного освітлення -Наявні додаткові місця для паркування транспорту навпроти школи. - - - Виконано
  2. 2. -Наявна відкрита ділянка для стоянки трьох автомобілів (відстань 30м від школи). -Широка вхідна брама-3,7м -Щирина доріжки навкруг школи-3,5м (норма 1,8м) -Поздовжний нахил руху, яким можливий проїзд людей в інвалідних кріслах- колясках не перевищує 5% 2 Встановлення тактильної підлогової плитки, інформаційних таблиць та позначень шрифтом Брайля, інших візуальних елементів і аудіопокажчиків (відповідно до вимог державних будівельних норм (ДБН В.2.2- 3:2018 від 01.09.2018р.) Планується в 2022 році Підрядна організація Міський бюджет 50 тис.грн. - 3 Облаштування пандусів вході до будівлю (відповідно до державних будівельних норм (ДБН В.2.2- 3:2018 від 01.09.2018р. ) **; *** Наявний пандус бетонний з перилами вистою 0,9м -Пандус з прямим спуском, висотою 0,5м, довжиною 6,4м, нахил пандуса 7,8% - - - Виконано 4 Облаштування елементів доступності (ліфтів, підйомних платформ , спеціальних сходів) При необхідності Підрядна організація Міський бюджет При наявності кошторису - 5 Облаштування сходів на вході та всередині будівлі (відповідно до вимог державних будівельних норм (ДБН В.2.2-3:2018 від 01.09.2018р. ) Параметри сходів та перил відповідають будівельним нормам -Ширина маршу сходів – 1,35м -Ширина проступів сходів - 0,3м -Висота підйому сходинок – 0,13м -Сходинки суцільні, рівні, без виступів -Перила безперервні, висотою 0,9м - - - Виконано 6 Облаштування дверних прорізів (відповідно до вимог державних будівельних норм (ДБН В.2.2- 3:2018 від 01.09.2018р.) Вхідні двері двостулкові, не автоматизовані, наявна піктограма ВХІД - - - Виконано
  3. 3. -Параметри дверей: ширина 1,67м, висота 2,1м, ширина однієї стулки 0,83м, висота порогу 2см -Головний вхід доступний, чітко видний з вулиці -Майданчик перед входом захищенний від атмосферних опадів -Габарити тамбура дозволяють маневрувати інвалідним візком 7 Облаштування доступності приміщення всередині будівлі закладу освіти (коридори, сходи, класні кімнати, актова зала, бібліотека, кабінети, в яких проводяться корекційно- розвиткові заняття, а також спортивна зала та майданчики, їдальня і кабінети адміністрації школи (відповідно до державних будівельних норм (ДБН В.2.2- 3:2018 від 01.09.2018р.) -Коридори доступні, їх ширина в середньому 2,2м -Ширина дверей в їдальню 1,65м -Ширина дверей в аудиторіях 0,9м - - - Виконано 8 Облаштування туалетних кімнат на І (ІІ, ІІІ) поверсі (відповідно до вимог державних будівельних норм (ДБН В.2.2-3:2018 від 01.09.2018р.) Частково. -Розміри туалетної кімнати: довжина 2,97м; ширина 2,85м -Ширина вхідних дверей 0,72м (потребують реконструкціїї до розміру 0,85м) -Висота порогу 2см Підрядна організація Міський бюджет 20 тис.грн. - 9 Облаштування сенсорних/ресурсних кімнат В стадії створення. При наявності фінансування можливе облаштування в 2021 році Підрядна організація Міський бюджет 100 тис.грн. - 10 Наявність дублювання важливої звукової інформації текстами, організації перекладу жестовою мовою, використання систем звукопідсилення При необхідності Підрядна організація Міський бюджет При наявності кошторису - Директор школи В.Я.Гайсенюк

