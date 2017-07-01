II. TEORI DASAR A. Definisi Koefisien Drag Koefisien drag (Cd) adalah bilangan yang menunjukkan besar kecilnya tahanan flu...
v = Kecepatan relatif dari objek untuk cairan A = Acuan daerah aliran http://almer-farhan.blogspot.com/2012/05/koefisien-d...
C. Jenis-Jenis Drag 1. Drag Gesekan Drag Gesekan adalah bagian dari drag yang langsung disebabkan oleh tegangan geser pada...
D. Hal – Hal Yang Mempengaruhi Gaya Hambat Adapun hal-hal yang mempengaruhi gaya hambat (drag) antara lain : 1. Densitas D...
3. Kecepatan Udara Kecepatan udara merupakan hal yang dapat memberikan gaya hambat apabila arah aliran udara berlawanan de...
E. Jenis-Jenis luasan Luasan dapat dibagi menjadi tiga jenis : 1. Luas Muka adalah luas yang dilihat dari arah aliran, ses...
Ini berarti bahwa efisiensi aerodinamika sayap, L/D atau lift to drag ratio sayap, meningkat dengan aspek rasio. Jadi sema...
Gambar 2. Aerodinamis Pada Mobil http://mardiyan22.files.wordpress.com/2011/1/aerodinamika.pdf Aerodinamika adalah ilmu ya...
Gambar 3. Gaya Hambat Benda Terbenam http://wongship.blogspot.com/2012/04/hukum-archimedes-gaya-angkat.html Suatu benda ya...
1. Thrust adalah gaya dorong, yang dihasilkan oleh mesin (powerplant)/ baling-baling. Gaya ini kebalikan dari gaya tahan. ...
perlambatan dari kecepatan jatuh manusia akibat ketinggian oleh gaya gravitasi bumi sehingga penerjun dapat tiba dibumi de...
3. Rumus Segitiga Luas = ½ x Alas (a) x Tinggi (t) Panjang sisi miring segitiga siku-siku dicari dengan rumus : Phytagoras...
6. Rumus Layang-layang Luas = ½ x diagonal (d) 1 x diagonal (d) 2 Gambar 10. Layang-Layang http://rumusterbaru.blogspot.co...
a. Bola = 4πr2 b. Lingkaran = πr2 c. Silinder pejal = 2πr (r + t) d. Balok = 2 (p.l + p.t + l.t) e. Setengah bola = πr2 + ...
Teori dasar kd baru

30 views

Published on

koefisien drag

Published in: Engineering
Teori dasar kd baru

  1. 1. II. TEORI DASAR A. Definisi Koefisien Drag Koefisien drag (Cd) adalah bilangan yang menunjukkan besar kecilnya tahanan fluida yang diterima oleh suatu benda. Harga koefisien drag yang kecil menunjukkan hambatan fluida yang diterima benda saat berjalan adalah kecil, dan begitu juga sebaliknya. nilai Cd sangat bergantung pada bentuk dari suatu geometri. Koefisien drag ini sangat dipengaruhi oleh bentuk bodi, misalnya : 1. Bentuk plate 2. Bentuk bundar (circuler) 3. Bentuk stream line. Dalam dinamika fluida, gaya hambat (yang kadang-kadang disebut hambatan fluida atau seretan) adalah gaya yang menghambat pergerakan sebuah benda padat melalui sebuah fluida (cairan atau gas). Bentuk gaya hambat yang paling umum tersusun dari sejumlah gaya gesek, yang bertindak sejajar dengan permukaan benda, plus gaya tekanan, yang bertindak dalam arah tegak lurus dengan permukaan benda. Bagi sebuah benda padat yang bergerak melalui sebuah fluida, gaya hambat merupakan komponen dari aerodinamika gaya resultan atau gaya dinamika fluida yang bekerja dalam arahnya pergerakan. Komponen tegak lurus terhadap arah pergerakan ini dianggap sebagai gaya angkat. Dengan begitu gaya hambat berlawanan dengan arah pergerakan benda, dan dalam sebuah kendaraan yang digerakkan mesin diatasi dengan gaya dorong. Koefisien drag didefinisikan sebagai: 𝐂𝐝 = 𝟐𝐅𝐝 𝛒𝐯 𝟐 𝐀 Dimana: Fd = Gaya drag (definisi komponen gaya dalam arah kecepatan aliran) Ρ = Massa jenis fluida
  2. 2. v = Kecepatan relatif dari objek untuk cairan A = Acuan daerah aliran http://almer-farhan.blogspot.com/2012/05/koefisien-drag-cd-terhadap-pola-aliran.html B. Definisi Drag Drag adalah gaya yang menghambat pergerakan sebuah benda padat melalui sebuah fluida (cairan atau gas) dimana gaya tersebut mempunyai arah yang sejajar dengan sumbu kecepatan aliran terhadap luas penampang dari suatu benda yang berlawanan dengan arah aliran tersebut. Gaya hambat dapat dirumuskan sebagai berikut : FD = CD ½  U² b.L Dimana : CD = Koefisien drag  = Densitas U = Kecepatan aliran b. L = Luas penampang benda (untuk benda persegi) Terdapat perbedaan mendasar antara gaya hambat dengan koefisien drag. Dimana gaya hambat merupakan gaya yang dihasilkan oleh kecepatan aliran fluida terhadap penampang suatu benda, dimana luas penampang benda dan kecepatan aliran berbanding lurus dengan gaya hambat, sedangkan koefisien Drag merupakan nilai yang mempengaruhi gaya hambat namun berbanding terbalik dengan luas penampang benda dan kecepatan aliran fluida. Disaat pesawat terbang bergerak melalui udara, sebaliknya udara juga bergerak. Sebagaimana kita ketahui bahwa udara juga mempunyai massa, sehingga bilamana massa udara tersebut bergerak atau mengalami percepatan, maka dibutuhkan suatu daya dorong. Akibat adanya daya dorong maka timbul juga daya yang lain dengan arah yang berlawanan. Hal ini sesuai dengan pernyataan Hukum Newton III (Newtons Third Law of Motion).Yang demikian inilah yang disebut Drag (daya hambat). Jadi daya hambat ialah daya yang menarik pesawat terbang ke belakang.
  3. 3. C. Jenis-Jenis Drag 1. Drag Gesekan Drag Gesekan adalah bagian dari drag yang langsung disebabkan oleh tegangan geser pada benda. Drag ini bukan hanya merupakan fungsi dari besar tegangan geser dinding, tetapi juga arah orientasi permukaan di mana gaya tersebut bekerja. Drag gesekan pada plat datar dengan lebar b dan panjang l yang sejajar dengan aliran hulu dapat dihitung dengan : 𝐃 𝐟= 𝟏 𝟐 𝛒𝐔 𝟐 𝐛𝐥 𝐂 𝐃𝐟 Dimana:  = Densitas U = Kecepatan aliran b. L = Luas penampang benda (untuk benda persegi) Cdf = Koefisien drag gesekan Mekanika Fluida Jilid 2 Ed.4 . Bruce R, dkk. Jakarta, Erlangga 2. Drag Tekanan Drag Tekanan (bentuk) adalah drag yang dihasilkan oleh tekanan P pada sebuah benda. Drag ini sering disebut drag bentuk karena ketergantungan yang sangat kuat pada bentuk dari benda. Drag tekanan adalah fungsi dari besarnya tekanan dan orientasi arah elemen permukaan dimana gaya tekanan tersebut bekerja. Sebagai contoh gaya tekanan pada kedua sisi plat datar sejajar aliran mungkin saja sangat besar, tetapi gaya tersebut tidak berkontribusi pada gaya drag karena gaya tersebut bekerja pada arah tegak lurus terhadap kecepatan hulu. Sebaliknya, gaya tekanan pada pelat datar yang tegak lurus aliran menyebabkan keseluruhan drag. Seperti yang telah di singgung sebelumnya, pada sebagian besar benda terdapat bagian pada permukaan yang sejajar dengan aliran hulu, dan yang lainnya tegak lurus terhadap kecepatan hulu, dan sebagian besar lainnya pada orientasi arah dengan sudut diantaranya. 𝐃 𝐩 = ∫ 𝐩 𝐜𝐨𝐬 𝛉 𝐝𝐀 Mekanika Fluida Jilid 2 Ed.4 . Bruce R, dkk. Jakarta, Erlangga
  4. 4. D. Hal – Hal Yang Mempengaruhi Gaya Hambat Adapun hal-hal yang mempengaruhi gaya hambat (drag) antara lain : 1. Densitas Densitas atau Massa jenis adalah pengukuran massa setiap satuan volume benda. Semakin tinggi massa jenis suatu benda, maka semakin besar pula massa setiap volumenya. Massa jenis rata-rata setiap benda merupakan total massa dibagi dengan total volumenya. Sebuah benda yang memiliki massa jenis lebih tinggi (misalnya besi) akan memiliki volume yang lebih rendah daripada benda bermassa sama yang memiliki massa jenis lebih rendah (misalnya air). Besaran ini bersifat spesifik untuk suatu materi dan dapat dipakai untuk identifikasi secara langsung karena pengukurannya yang relatif mudah dan cepat untuk batas-batas ketelitian tertentu. ρ = m V Dimana : ρ : massa jenis m : massa benda v : volume 2. Massa Benda Massa benda menjadi salah satu faktor yang menjadi gaya hambat dikarenakan apabila massa bendanya besar maka gaya hambatnya pun akan besar. m = w g Dimana : m = massa w = berat g = gravitasi
  5. 5. 3. Kecepatan Udara Kecepatan udara merupakan hal yang dapat memberikan gaya hambat apabila arah aliran udara berlawanan dengan arah gerak benda. Kecepatan ada besaran vektor yang menunjukkan seberapa cepat benda berpindah. Besar dari vektor ini disebut dengan kelajuan dan dinyatakan dalam satuan meter per sekon (m/s atau ms-1). 𝑣 = 𝑠 𝑡 Dimana: v : kecepatan s : jarak t : waktu 4. Kekasaran Permukaan Benda Kekasaran permukaan benda dapat menghambat pergerakan aliran udara berlawanan dengan aerodinamis dari suatu benda sehingga menyebabkan gesekan yang dapat menyebabkan gaya hambat pada benda tersebut. Kekasaran permukaan benda dinyatakan dengan koefisien gesekan ( 𝜇). Semakin kasar permukaan benda yang bergesekan, semakin besar pula koefisien gesekannya. Koefisien gesekan ini merupakan sifa bawaan dari benda tersebut. 𝑓 = 𝜇N Dimana : f : gaya gesek 𝜇.: koefisien gesekan N : gaya normal 5. Luas Penampang Luas penampang menjadi salah satu faktor dikarenakan semakin luas bentuk dari benda tersebut maka hamabatannya akan semakin besar. http://junjunan-pengantarilmuaerodinamika.blogspot.com/2010/08/faktor-faktor-yang- mempengaruhi-mengapa.html
  6. 6. E. Jenis-Jenis luasan Luasan dapat dibagi menjadi tiga jenis : 1. Luas Muka adalah luas yang dilihat dari arah aliran, sesuai untuk benda tebal dan pendek seperti bola dan silinder. 2. Luas Denah adalah luas benda jika dilihat dari atas, ini sesuai untuk benda- benda yang lebar dan pipih seperti sayap dan hydrofoil. 3. Luas Basah adalah Luas yang biasa digunakan untuk menghitung bagian bawah yang terendam atau digunakan untuk kapal dan tongkong. http://tomiexz.wordpress.com/2012/01/13/jenis-jenis luasan. F. Aspek rasio Aspek rasio merupakan perbandingan antara tinggi dan lebarnya suatu benda. Aspek rasio sangat erat berhubungan dengan terjadinya gaya hambat. Hal ini dikarenakan aspek rasio berkaitan dengan besar kecilnya gaya hambat itu sendiri. Semakin besar perbandingan aspek rasio atau semakin ramping suatu benda maka gaya hambat yang terjadi pada benda tersebut juga makin kecil. Dari Lifting Line Theory, yang didukung data hasil pengujian terowongan angin, kita tahu bahwa gaya angkat sebuah sayap dengan luas penampang dari atas (plan form) tertentu, meningkat dengan aspect ratio, sedangkan gaya hambat terimbas (induced drag) nya mengecil dengan aspek rasio, yaitu bentangan sayap dibagi lebar atau korde (chord) sayap. Kalau gaya hambat viskos dapat dianggap sama karena luas sayap sama, maka gaya hambat total atau jumlah gaya hambat viskos dan gaya hambat terimbas itu mengecil dengan aspek rasio. Gambar 1. Gaya Pada Pesawat http://ronny-eko-pratama.blogspot.com
  7. 7. Ini berarti bahwa efisiensi aerodinamika sayap, L/D atau lift to drag ratio sayap, meningkat dengan aspek rasio. Jadi semakin ramping sebuah sayap dengan luas tertentu, semakin efisien sayap tersebut. Inilah sebabnya mengapa pesawat modern punya aspek rasio sekitar 8 atau 9, sedangkan sebelumnya aspek rasio pesawat berkisar kurang dari 7. G. Aerodinamika Aerodinamika diambil dari kata Aero dan Dinamika yang bisa diartikan udara dan perubahan gerak dan bisa juga ditarik sebuah pengertian yaitu suatu perubahan gerak dari suatu benda akibat dari hambatan udara ketika benda tersebut melaju dengan kencang. Benda yang dimaksud diatas dapat berupa kendaran bermotor (mobil,truk,bis maupun motor) yang sangat terkait hubungannya dengan perkembangan aerodinamika sekarang ini. Adapun hal-hal yang berkaitan dengan aerodinamika adalah kecepatan kendaraan dan hambatan udara ketika kendaraan itu melaju. Aerodinamika berasal dari dua buah kata yaitu aero yang berarti bagian dari udara atau ilmu keudaraan dan dinamika yang berarti cabang ilmu alam yang menyelidiki benda-benda bergerak serta gaya yang menyebabkan gerakan- gerakan tersebut. Aero berasal dari bahasa Yunani yang berarti udara, dan Dinamika yang diartikan kekuatan atau tenaga. Jadi Aerodinamika dapat diartikan sebagai ilmu pengetahuan mengenai akibat-akibat yang ditimbulkan udara atau gas-gas lain yang bergerak. Dalam Aerodinamika kita kenal beberapa gaya yang bekerja pada sebuah benda atau gaya yang bekerja lebih terhadap benda tersebut. Spesifik lagi pada mobil seperti dikemukakan oleh Djoeli “ Tahanan Aerodinamika, Gaya angkat aerodinamik , dan momen angguk aerodinamik baik itu kecepatan sedang dan tinggi. Peningkatan penekanan bahan bakar dan pada penghematan energi telah memacu keterkaitan baru dalam memperbaiki unjuk kerja aero dinamika pada jalan raya”. Untuk kendaraan-kendaraan yang kecepatannya dibawah 80 km/ jam aerodinamis tidak begitu diperhatikan, seperti pada mobil-mobil keluarga, mobil land rover dan sejenisnya.
  8. 8. Gambar 2. Aerodinamis Pada Mobil http://mardiyan22.files.wordpress.com/2011/1/aerodinamika.pdf Aerodinamika adalah ilmu yang berhubungan dengan pergerakan fluida pada suatu benda, dalam hal ini fluida udara. Dengan adanya sistem aerodinamis, maka gaya-gaya yang ditimbulkan oleh pergerakan fluida udara terhadap benda padat dimanfaatkan keuntungan dan diminimalkan kerugiannya. http://mardiyan22.files.wordpress.com/2011/1/aerodinamika.pdf H. Separasi dan Wake Aliran Pada Benda Terbenam Gaya yang terdapat pada benda terbenam adalah sebagai berikut: 1. Gaya hambat merupakan gaya yang melewati dan mengenai suatu benda yang terbenam dengan arah yang sejajar terhadap permukaan benda tersebut dan sifatnya terhadap laju benda merugikan. 2. Gaya angkat merupakan gaya yang melewati dan mengenai suatu benda terbenam dengan arah yang normal atau tegak lurus terhadap benda tersebut dan peranannya menguntungkan karena dapat menyangga berat benda tersebut. 3. Gaya sisi merupakan gaya yang melewati dan mengenai suatu benda terbenam dengan arah yang sejajar terhadap permukaan benda tetapi tegak lurus terhadap seretan benda tersebut dan sifatnya tidak memiliki kerugian sama sekali.
  9. 9. Gambar 3. Gaya Hambat Benda Terbenam http://wongship.blogspot.com/2012/04/hukum-archimedes-gaya-angkat.html Suatu benda yang terbenam dalam fluida yang bergerak, atau sebaliknya benda tersebut bergerak terhadap fluida yang diam, mengalami suatu gaya. Gaya- gaya yang bekerja pada benda tersebut seringkali disebut gaya-gaya aerodinamika. Dalam semua kasus aeroodinamika , gaya-gaya aerodinamika yang bekerja pada benda berasal hanya dari dua sumber dasar ialah distribusi tekanan dan tegangan geser pada permukaan benda. Gambar 4. Force of flight http://tendylesmana1993.blogspot.com Berikut ini hal-hal yang mendefinisikan gaya-gaya tersebut dalam sebuah penerbangan yang lurus dan datar, tidak berakselerasi (straight and level, unaccelerated)
  10. 10. 1. Thrust adalah gaya dorong, yang dihasilkan oleh mesin (powerplant)/ baling-baling. Gaya ini kebalikan dari gaya tahan. 2. Drag adalah gaya ke belakang, menarik mundur, dan disebabkanoleh gangguan aliran udara oleh sayap,fuselage, dan objek-objek lain. Drag kebalikan dari thrust, dan beraksi ke belakang parallel dengan arah angin relative. 3. Weight (gaya berat ) adalah kombinasi berat dan muatan peswat itu sendiri, awak pesawat, bahan bakar, dan kargo atau bagasi. Weight menarik pesawat ke bawah karena gaya gravitasi. Weight melawan lift (gaya angkat) dan beraksi secar vertical ke bawah melalui center of gravity dari pesawat. 4. Lift (gaya angkat) melawan gaya dari weight, dan dihasilkan oleh efek dinamis dari udara yang beraksi di sayap, dan beraksi tegak lurus pada arah penerbanganmelalui center of lift dari saya. Contoh gaya hambat yang dikategorikan sebagai suatu keuntungan dan kerugian, antara lain : 1. Gaya hambat yang arahnya sejajar sumbu kecepatan aliran fluida akan mengurangi kecepatan benda yang berlawanan dengan arah aliran. Dimana hambatan tersebut dipengaruhi oleh bentuk penampang bendanya. 2. Gaya hambat yang arahnya tegak lurus kecepatan aliran fluida akan menyangga berat benda dan akan mengangkatnya. Ini sangat menguntungkan bagi proses tinggal landas pesawat terbang. 3. Gaya hambat yang arahnya sejajar sumbu kecepatan aliran fluida akan menguntungkan untuk pengereman pesawat terbang yang memanfaatkan spoiler pada sayap sebagai medianya, dimana bentuk spoiler dapat memberi hambatan yang besar. 4. Gaya hambat pada parasut terjun payung. Dengan adanya gaya hambat yang besar pada permukaan dalam parasut menyebabkan terjadinya
  11. 11. perlambatan dari kecepatan jatuh manusia akibat ketinggian oleh gaya gravitasi bumi sehingga penerjun dapat tiba dibumi dengan selamat. 5. Pada mobil yang bentuk bodinya bersudut tajam (tumpul) menyebabkan terjadinya gaya tahan yang sifatnya menghambat dan dapat mengurangi laju mobil tersebut sehingga terjadi kerugian kecepatan pada mesin yang menyebabkan kerja ekstra dari mesin untuk mencapai laju sesuai yang diinginkan pengemudi. http://wongship.blogspot.com/2012/04/hukum-archimedes-gaya-angkat.html I. Rumus-Rumus Luasan 1. Rumus Persegi Luas = Sisi (s)2 Gambar 5. Persegi http://rumusterbaru.blogspot.com 2. Rumus Persegi Panjang Luas = Panjang (p) x Lebar (l) Gambar 6. Persegi Panjang http://rumusterbaru.blogspot.com
  12. 12. 3. Rumus Segitiga Luas = ½ x Alas (a) x Tinggi (t) Panjang sisi miring segitiga siku-siku dicari dengan rumus : Phytagoras (A2 + B2 = C2) Gambar 7. Segitiga http://rumusterbaru.blogspot.com 4. Rumus Jajar Genjang Luas = Alas (a) x Tinggi (t) Gambar 8. Jajar Genjang http://rumusterbaru.blogspot.com 5. Rumus Trapesium Luas = ½ x jumlah sisi sejajar x tinggi (t) Gambar 9. Trapesium http://rumusterbaru.blogspot.com
  13. 13. 6. Rumus Layang-layang Luas = ½ x diagonal (d) 1 x diagonal (d) 2 Gambar 10. Layang-Layang http://rumusterbaru.blogspot.com 7. Rumus Belah Ketupat Luas = ½ x diagonal (d) 1 x diagonal (d) 2 Gambar 11. Belah Ketupat http://rumusterbaru.blogspot.com 8. Rumus Lingkaran Luas = π (pi) x jari-jari (r)2 Gambar 12. Lingkaran http://rumusterbaru.blogspot.com
  14. 14. a. Bola = 4πr2 b. Lingkaran = πr2 c. Silinder pejal = 2πr (r + t) d. Balok = 2 (p.l + p.t + l.t) e. Setengah bola = πr2 + 4/2 πr2 f. Kubus = 6s2 Tabel rumus mencari luas http://dana160.student.umm.ac.id/category/macam-macam-rumus/rumus-bangun- datar/html Dimana: Π = 3,14 r = jari-jari s = sisi t = tinggi p = panjang l = lebar

×