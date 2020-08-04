Engwavefunction

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. interpretation of wave function
  2. 2. Schrodinger equation quantum is said to contain property as a wave and nature as particles. The wave function that expresses the property of a wave is interpreted by Schrodinger equation.
  3. 3. Popular interpretation The popular quantum property as a wave Schrodinger equation expresses is summarized in following formula.
  4. 4. A question about Schrodinger equation There is one question in Schrodinger's wave equation,looking at x and t as a permutation of some variable in common(Think that there is a common operator),an unnatural point appears when differentiating with x or t.
  5. 5. Derivative of Ψ with x and t correlated to each other Here is the differentiation method when there is an icorrelation between x and t. In the following, we will proceed with the article considered by deriving ihd Ψ/dx=-p Ψ from the conventional Schrödinger equation as an article under special conditions.(Hereafter h is Dirac constant.) ψ(x, t) = A sin(kx − ωt) When considering differentiating t with respect to x, when differentiating t, I generally think of replacing the derivative of t with t'=1･ dt/dx. (Think of not as partial differentiation but as ordinary differentiation) Differentiating according to t, dΨ/dx=Acos(kx-ωt)(k+ωdt/dx) Aωcos(kx-ωt)dt/dx an indefinite term appears. The same applies to the derivative at t.
  6. 6. What do you think about the interpretation of indefinite terms? Assuming that the position of the quantum at a certain time t is x, it cannot be said that many of them actually affect either x or t, so explore the possibilities that the classical wave equation including the indefinite term holds. The common algebraic property of the wave equation suggested by the Schrodinger equation is used as a hint.
  7. 7. Condition for establishing classical wave equation Considering the conditions for the classical wave equation, the particle function can be partially differentiated twice with respect to x and t, is thought to be the case. By the way, kx and ωt of Schrodinger equation are both dimensions of M1L2T-1, satisfies the condition for the classical wave equation. 1/s^2・∂2Ψ/∂t2=ΔΨ=∂2Ψ/∂x2+∂2Ψ/∂y2+∂2Ψ/∂z2 (s is the phase velocity Ψ=Asinmx^2/t
  8. 8. Reconsidering the conditions for the wave equation Considering that the spring motion can be expressed by the wave equation with the acceleration in the opposite direction, and the vibration of the string and the film can be obtained from the sin function as well, I think that the acceleration in the opposite direction to the sin function has a hint. Considering that there is a solution to the problem in eliminating the discomfort that the time term and the position term are said to be in the same row in the sin function, I consider.
  9. 9. Reverse acceleration Looking at the wave equation only by conclusion, in the one-dimensional wave equation only for x, You can see this. About this, if you look only at the first derivative These two formulas satisfy the condition. In addition, the basic sin function and cos function take the opposite acceleration. Also, the motion represented by F=-kx (having a position variable strength and a reverse acceleration) also satisfies the condition. 1/s^2∂2u/∂t2=∂2u/dx2 ∂u/∂t=s∂u/∂x、∂u/∂t=-s∂u/∂x
  10. 10. sin function and Euler's formula Here, suppose that the sin function is analyzed by Euler's formula. The two-fold derivative of e^ix given by is the opposite sign of the original function, which is convenient for showing the acceleration in the opposite direction of position. Therefore, we aim to add/subtract the angle to x in the formula to form sinx. e^ix=cosx+isinx
  11. 11. Introduction of complex space coordinates From this point, if we consider the real space coordinates as they are, there will be a disturbance in the consistency due to the nature of the imaginary numbers, so we will consider the introduction of special complex space coordinates. Let r be the length from the origin, and consider an axis that indicates the direction from the origin (base axis), and the angle from the axis on a plane that passes through that axis and the origin is Θ1, and the angle from the vertical plane that passes the same axis. Let Θ2 be Θ2 and Θ2 must be 0 or an imaginary number. (Θ2^2≦0)
  12. 12. Vector in complex space coordinates In the previously defined complex space coordinates, the position is uniquely determined in three dimensions (r, Θ1, Θ2). Correspondence with xyz coordinates is also established. However, in the case of making it correspond to the real number coordinate space, it is necessary to convert the position where the imaginary number axis overlaps the real number surface into a real number instead of an imaginary number. For example, when rsinΘ1sinΘ2 corresponding to y is associated with the imaginary number axis, rsinΘ1cosΘ2 corresponding to the x axis needs to be defined as a real number. (cosiΘ2 = cosΘ2) x=rsinΘ1cosΘ2,y=rsinΘ1sinΘ2,z=rcosΘ1
  13. 13. Correspondence with Euler's formula Hereinafter, it is defined that cosi=cos1 and the x-axis corresponds to the base axis, the y-axis corresponds to the imaginary axis, and the z-axis corresponds to the real number axis. Euler's formula is, Can be transformed. Therefore, any of the wave equations represented by Asin(bx-ct) or Asinkx^2/t can be expressed in the form of e^ix in the complex space without contradiction. e^ix=cosx+isinx = √2sin(x-¼π- ½π) e^ix=cosx+isinx =√2sin(x-¼π-½π)
  14. 14. The nature of Euler's formula By the way, the Euler's formula for the derivative of x and the relation to the exponent are equivalent on both sides. In other words, (e^iax)'=aie^ix and (sin(ax+Θ))'=acos(ax+Θ) also holds, and (e^ix)^n=e^inx and (sinx) ^n=sin^(n)x=sinnx also holds. The calculus of this will not collapse. (Strictly speaking, in this coordinate system, i → 1, sin Θ → cos Θ, isin Θ → cos Θ are equivalent to rotation only with different directions.)
  15. 15. The sin function and e^x are essentially the same The sin function and e^x have similar calculus forms, and their coefficients and power law are similar. It is natural to think that there is a function for a certain quantity, and if it exceeds the condition, it becomes e^x, and if it does not exceed the condition, it becomes a sin function.
  16. 16. Mathematical analysis of wave equation Since the form of the second derivative is long, consider only the first derivative. Considering the wave equations for x and t that are correlated with each other, For u(x,t), x=X(τ),t=T(τ), if ∂u/dt=s ∂u/∂x is rewritten differentially, du/dt=sdu/dx s= dx/dt (s is a constant ≠ 0 if the wave equation is satisfied) At this time, du/dt=s・du/dx. Integrating this with respect to x, from ∫du/dt・dx=su, if ∫dx・du/dt=su ∫dx is F(x,t), du/dt=su/F F is the position of x. Which is a constant or linear in a system in which the variables are preserved, changes when x and t are considered when considering inflow and outflow from the outside or when considering interaction with different systems.
  17. 17. y'=f(x)·y solution Therefore, y'=f(x)y behaves exponentially with F(x) as the exponent. In the wave equation, it is considered that the time variable is satisfied when the position variable with respect to time exhibits exponential behavior with ∫s/F(=x1- x0)dt as an exponent. For position variables, replace position with time. It is transformed into y'/y=f(x). Differentiate both sides with respect to x. From logy=F(x), y=e^F(x)
  18. 18. Condition for establishing wave equation In general, ihdΨ/dt=HΨ and ihdΨ/dx=-pΨ are considered to be quantumally valid. Interpreting this as a wave equation, the behavior of the mass x is exponential, with ∫H/hidt being the exponential for time change and ∫-p/hidx being exponential for position change. The wave equation can be established when considering the behavioral behavior, or when the interactions have the same behavior.
  19. 19. ∫H/hidt and ∫-p/hidx are dimensionally equivalent, and equivalent to the momentum momentum in Newton's equation of motion. From the consideration so far, I propose Ψ=Ae^-mvxi=Ae^Eti as one of the solutions of the wave function. Since mvx placed here can be expressed as a space vector, it is assumed that Ψ can also be expressed as a space vector.
  20. 20. What is meant by e^-mvxi on the complex space is the rotation of mvx of a vector of size A along the base axis, since it is equivalent to sin-mvx. The meaning of e^mn=(e^m)^n is that the size of the rotation angle can be freely changed by changing the size of the rotating vector.
  21. 21. Implications of dΨ/dt/Ψ dΨ/dt/Ψ=f(t) has a dimension of f(t), and Ψ=e^f(t) represents that Ψ undergoes a large change through the inflow and outflow of f(t) into the system. I am. It represents a physical change close to divergence (∇・) or rotation (∇×) in Maxwell's equations. The divergence (∇・) of vector analysis is often expressed as dlogy/dt. dlogy/dx often expresses the rotation (∇ ×) of vector analysis.
  22. 22. Future outlook From the law of conservation of energy, the conservation law of the sum of reciprocal moments can be derived. It is possible to use this to guide the equivalence of the principle of invariance of light velocity and the principle of uncertainty, and to discuss motions that violate both principles. It may be possible to verify the prerequisites for the theory of relativity. It seems that the generalization of the wave equation can be increased.
  23. 23. I plan to make more after a while. Thank you.

