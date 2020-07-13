Stretch marks treatment market

-
Stretch marks are depressed lines that often appear on the stomach, hips, breasts, buttocks and thighs. Stretch marks can occur during pregnancy especially during the last trimester, due to heredity, overweight or obese. Stretch marks do not require any medical treatment. They can be fade out over the time and are harmless. Seeking treatment for stretch marks can be partially effective as the treatment can’t remove the stretch marks completely
