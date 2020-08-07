Successfully reported this slideshow.
Customer experience platforms market

Customer experience platforms are software systems that are used for receiving feedback and interacting with the customers of the various enterprises.

Customer experience platforms market

  Global Customer Experience Platforms Market– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 Global Customer Experience Platforms Market, By Interaction Point (Stores, Websites, Email, Call Centre, Mobile Apps, Social Media), Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud Deployment), Platforms (Windows, iOS, Android), Vertical (IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, Healthcare, Consumer Goods & Retail, Hospitality, Transportation & Logistics, Media & Entertainment, Government), Enterprise Size (Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises)
  Customer Experience Platforms Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.70 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 14.90 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Customer experience platforms are software systems that are used for receiving feedback and interacting with the customers of the various enterprises. These software platforms collect the data from the surveys and complaints posted by the customers of these enterprises and create a database for the usage and improvements that the enterprises can conduct in them so that their customer base increases and also improves their service and product offerings.
  Major Key Players Some of the major players operating in this market are : IBM Corporation Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Qualtrics Zendesk Oracle OpenText Corp SAS Institute Inc. Adobe Cisco Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.
  Market Segmentation
• By Interaction Point (Stores, Websites, Email, Call Centre, Mobile Apps, Social Media) • By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud Deployment) • By Platforms (Windows, iOS, Android) • By Vertical (IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, Healthcare, Consumer Goods & Retail, Hospitality, Transportation & Logistics, Media & Entertainment, Government) • By Enterprise Size (Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises)
  Regional Analysis
Based on geography, the market is segmented into five geographical regions  North America  Europe  Asia-Pacific  South America  Middle East  Africa
  About Data Bridge Market Research An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today! Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

