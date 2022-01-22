Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Lion and the Rabbit - A Story with a Moral

Jan. 22, 2022
Education

A Presentation of a children's story with good moral lessons.
The texts are in English. For some animation effects, download the PowerPoint ppt.
For the Video with narration, explanation and comments in English, please check out the Link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=epmhlOzenbU

  1. 1. 1
  2. 2. 2
  3. 3. 3 Once upon a time, long, long ago and far, far away, there was a beautiful jungle.
  4. 4. 4 In the jungle there lived a very big, lazy and old lion. The lion was not a kind and compassionate lion.
  5. 5. 5 Being the King of the jungle, the lion summoned all the animals and gave this order, "Everyday, one of you must come by yourself as my prey, otherwise I will destroy all of you and the the whole jungle." Oh! What a cruel and terrible lion!
  6. 6. 6 The animals had a meeting. They were too scared of the fierce lion, ‘The King of The Jungle’ – a ferocious beast. So all the animals agreed to obey his order. Oh, Poor Animals! They believed they had no choice. No one knew how to solve the problem.
  7. 7. 7 The animals planned to go one by one. They believed they had no choice. They were afraid the lion would kill all and destroy the jungle if they did not follow the order. Poor Animals! They could not think of a way out!
  8. 8. 8 The lazy lion was happy with his easy way of killing and eating his prey. Days went by. Many animals had to sacrifice their lives. How cruel and terrible the lion is. How can this be stopped?
  9. 9. 9 The day came when it was the turn of the rabbits. They had a meeting to pick one to go to the lion’s den as prey. It’s so sad that an innocent rabbit has to die.
  10. 10. 10 Unexpectedly a little rabbit voluntarily agreed to go to the lion's den and be its prey. Oh! Why must this innocent little rabbit have to die?
  11. 11. 11 The little rabbit reached the lion's den very late. The angry lion roared at the little rabbit and asked, "Why are you late?" Oh, will the angry lion pounce on the little rabbit and kill him?
  12. 12. 12 The rabbit acted wisely and told the King of the Jungle "I met another lion on the way here. He is bigger than you. It threatened to eat me. I ran as fast as I could to tell you about this dangerous lion." Oh My! Will the angry lion believe the story of the rabbit?
  13. 13. 13 The lion angrily asked the rabbit "Do you know where he lives?". The rabbit replied, “Yes.” He then asked the lion to follow him. I think the clever little rabbit has a plan to trick the old angry lion.
  14. 14. 14 The rabbit reached an old well and said to the lion, The King of The Jungle, "That lion lives in this well." Will the lion fall for the little rabbit’s trick? What will he do?
  15. 15. 15 The foolish lion peeped into the well and mistook his own reflection as another lion and he roared loudly. Oh Please! Lion, Jump in and attack the other ‘Lion’!
  16. 16. 16 Hearing the echo of his own roar, the lion got very angry. He jumped into the well to attack the other ‘lion’. The old angry lion drowned in the well. Pride, Ego, Anger and Foolishness cause the end of the old Lion, The King of the Jungle.
  17. 17. 17 The End The End That was the end of the lion and all animals lived happily in the jungle.
  18. 18. 18
  19. 19. 19 If your mind is more calm and steady, you can think better. Pride, Ego, Anger, Self- Centredness, Heedlessness and Cruelty will bring about a downfall. Intelligence and Wisdom are great qualities to help one solve problems. Having Loving- kindness and compassion for all beings is very important. Dhamma Teaching One who practices the Dhamma well will be more happy, peaceful and he will have more protection. With Metta, Bro. Oh Teik Bin

